ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

'Beware the 'wokes'': John Cleese to host new show that pushes back on cancel culture

By Heather Hamilton, Social Media Reporter
Washington Examiner
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Bill Maher goes on crude rant against 'idiot' Herschel Walker

Liberal talk show host Bill Maher took aim at Republican Senate hopeful Herschel Walker during his show on Friday night. Maher made fun of Walker for his previous stances, from human evolution to abortion, all while he reportedly neglected his own children between several women. The host claimed he could make "a long string of jokes about how unfit for office Walker is" during his Friday airing of Real Time with Bill Maher.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy