NME
Killer clown horror ‘Terrifier 2’ is causing people to pass out in cinemas
New horror film Terrifier 2 has reportedly caused people to pass out in cinemas in the US – check out the trailer above. Directed by Damien Leone, the sequel to 2016’s Terrifier sees Art The Clown (David Howard Thornton) resurrected as he hunts for two unsuspecting siblings on Halloween night.
NME
Criss Angel almost killed Ginuwine in magic stunt gone wrong
R&B star Ginuwine was almost killed by magician Criss Angel while partaking in a stunt for an upcoming TV show. For a segment on Magic With The Stars, Ginuwine was asked to hold his breath underwater while submerged in a glass cube. A video obtained by the Daily Mail sees...
NME
Jimmy Carr may destroy paintings by Hitler and Rolf Harris in new TV show
Channel 4 has bought a painting by Adolf Hitler and will let an audience decide whether Jimmy Carr should destroy it in an upcoming televised debate. The show, titled Art Trouble, will feature artworks by a number of “problematic” figures, including Pablo Picasso, convicted paedophile Rolf Harris and sexual abuser Eric Gill.
NME
‘Dead Space’ remake has an AI director with “hundreds” of random scares
EA Motive‘s upcoming Dead Space remake will include “hundreds” of potential encounters designed to scare players who are returning to places they have already progressed through. Speaking to NME, Motive senior producer Philippe Ducharme shared that due to certain immersion-oriented changes that have been made to the...
NME
Korean music label Modhaus to launch first K-pop girl group tripleS, formed with NFT-based fan-voted members
South Korean music label Modhaus has announced the impending launch of its first K-pop girl group, comprising members selected by fans through an NFT-based voting process. Yahoo News reported on September 28 that tripleS, Modhaus’ first K-pop act, are the first group in K-pop to utilise blockchain technology as a means to select its members through “leveraging NFT governance”. Fans who were involved in the voting process – dubbed Gravity – used blockchain technology to cast their votes for their favourite members, which Modhaus hopes gives fans more power by being fully interactive with tripleS.
NME
Bruno Mars confirms Silk Sonic will not be submitting their album for Grammys consideration
Bruno Mars has confirmed that Silk Sonic will not be submitting their debut album for consideration at next year’s Grammys. Mars and Anderson .Paak released ‘An Evening With Silk Sonic’ in November 2021, featuring the singles ‘Leave The Door Open’, ‘Skate’ and ‘Smokin Out The Window’.
NME
Netflix thriller ‘The Watcher’ leaves viewers frustrated with “horrendous” ending
Netflix thriller series The Watcher has been criticised by viewers over its climax. Starring Naomi Watts and Bobby Canavale, the seven-episode miniseries is based on the true story of the Broaddus family who, after moving into their dream home in Westfield, New Jersey, are harassed through letters signed by a stalker named ‘The Watcher’.
NME
Here’s what we know about ‘The Rings Of Power’ season two
Shows rarely come with such weighted expectations as The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power. Whether you’re a fan of J.R.R. Tolkien’s source material or Peter Jackson’s era-defining film trilogy, The Rings Of Power has to carry the legacy of one of the most popular fantasy epics ever written.
NME
‘Marvel’s Midnight Suns’ developer to share a “new look” at the game
Firaxis Games will be streaming a brand new look at its upcoming title Marvel’s Midnight Suns today (October 13). This “exciting new look” will stream on Firaxis’ official Twitch channel and will go live at 6 PM BST / 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 7 PM CEST.
NME
‘Dead Space’ remake developers don’t want to “offend hardcore fans”
Speaking to NME, Philippe Ducharme – senior producer at EA Motive – has shared that the team tasked with remaking Dead Space wanted to avoid doing anything that would “offend hardcore fans” of the original game. Discussing the responsibility that comes with remaking a popular title,...
NME
‘Guild Wars 2’ adds NPC based on real-life hero
Developer ArenaNet has announced that Guild Wars 2 will be introducing a brand new story event featuring an NPC based on a real-life hero. Supported by the charity organization Children Miracle Network, the free-to-play, massively multiplayer online role-playing game will see 10-year-old April Arellano join Guild Wars 2 during the Extra Life 2022 Game Day event on November 4.
NME
Bono makes surprise visit to his old school in Dublin
Bono made a surprise visit to his old secondary school in Clontarf, Dublin this week, where he read from his forthcoming memoir. According to the Irish Independent, the U2 frontman stopped by Mount Temple Comprehensive on Tuesday (October 11). It’s reported that sixth-year students were treated to a private audience with the singer.
NME
First look: Róisín Murphy’s acting debut in Netflix fantasy ‘The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself’
Róisín Murphy is set to make her acting debut as Mercury, a powerful witch in Netflix’s forthcoming series The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself, set to premiere on October 28. The fantasy drama series, based on Sally Green’s acclaimed 2014 young adult novel Half Bad, is...
40 Behind-The-Scenes Photos From Horror Movies That Will Forever Change The Way You Watch Them
Nothing to see here but blood, gore, and vibes, y'all.
NME
Queen share rediscovered track featuring Freddie Mercury, ‘Face It Alone’
Queen have shared a rediscovered track featuring Freddie Mercury – listen to ‘Face It Alone’ below. Over the summer, Roger Taylor and Brian May revealed that they had unearthed a previously unreleased song by the band that had been sung by their late frontman. “And it’s wonderful,”...
NME
Seth Green claims Bill Murray dropped him in a rubbish bin aged nine: “I was horrified”
Seth Green has alleged that Bill Murray held him by the ankles and dropped him in a rubbish bin backstage at Saturday Night Live (SNL) when he was nine years old. Green claims that Murray was so incensed by him sitting on the arm rest of “his chair” backstage and the child’s refusal to move that he “picked me up by my ankles” and dropped him into a trash can outside.
NME
Blink-182 welcome Tom DeLonge back with anthemic new single ‘Edging’
Blink-182 have returned with their first song to feature Tom DeLonge in just months shy of a decade: a belting pop-punk anthem titled ‘Edging’. Despite its title (and the returning frontman’s penchant for tongue-in-cheek raciness) the song is surprisingly void of sex jokes, instead offering a self-deprecative take on the dissolution of a relationship. It opens with DeLonge singing the first verse, as he quips: “I ain’t that cool, a little fucked in the head / They’ll be hangin’ me quick when I’m back from the dead.”
NME
‘Minecraft Legends’ will launch in spring 2023
A release window for Minecraft spin-off strategy Minecraft Legends has been confirmed, with the game planned to launch in early 2023. During Minecraft Live, Blackbird Interactive shared a new trailer for Minecraft Legends which revealed a proper look at the strategy title in action, along with a four-player co-op demo.
