South Korean music label Modhaus has announced the impending launch of its first K-pop girl group, comprising members selected by fans through an NFT-based voting process. Yahoo News reported on September 28 that tripleS, Modhaus’ first K-pop act, are the first group in K-pop to utilise blockchain technology as a means to select its members through “leveraging NFT governance”. Fans who were involved in the voting process – dubbed Gravity – used blockchain technology to cast their votes for their favourite members, which Modhaus hopes gives fans more power by being fully interactive with tripleS.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO