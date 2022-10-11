ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NME

Criss Angel almost killed Ginuwine in magic stunt gone wrong

R&B star Ginuwine was almost killed by magician Criss Angel while partaking in a stunt for an upcoming TV show. For a segment on Magic With The Stars, Ginuwine was asked to hold his breath underwater while submerged in a glass cube. A video obtained by the Daily Mail sees...
NME

Jimmy Carr may destroy paintings by Hitler and Rolf Harris in new TV show

Channel 4 has bought a painting by Adolf Hitler and will let an audience decide whether Jimmy Carr should destroy it in an upcoming televised debate. The show, titled Art Trouble, will feature artworks by a number of “problematic” figures, including Pablo Picasso, convicted paedophile Rolf Harris and sexual abuser Eric Gill.
NME

Korean music label Modhaus to launch first K-pop girl group tripleS, formed with NFT-based fan-voted members

South Korean music label Modhaus has announced the impending launch of its first K-pop girl group, comprising members selected by fans through an NFT-based voting process. Yahoo News reported on September 28 that tripleS, Modhaus’ first K-pop act, are the first group in K-pop to utilise blockchain technology as a means to select its members through “leveraging NFT governance”. Fans who were involved in the voting process – dubbed Gravity – used blockchain technology to cast their votes for their favourite members, which Modhaus hopes gives fans more power by being fully interactive with tripleS.
NME

Here’s what we know about ‘The Rings Of Power’ season two

Shows rarely come with such weighted expectations as The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power. Whether you’re a fan of J.R.R. Tolkien’s source material or Peter Jackson’s era-defining film trilogy, The Rings Of Power has to carry the legacy of one of the most popular fantasy epics ever written.
NME

‘Guild Wars 2’ adds NPC based on real-life hero

Developer ArenaNet has announced that Guild Wars 2 will be introducing a brand new story event featuring an NPC based on a real-life hero. Supported by the charity organization Children Miracle Network, the free-to-play, massively multiplayer online role-playing game will see 10-year-old April Arellano join Guild Wars 2 during the Extra Life 2022 Game Day event on November 4.
NME

Bono makes surprise visit to his old school in Dublin

Bono made a surprise visit to his old secondary school in Clontarf, Dublin this week, where he read from his forthcoming memoir. According to the Irish Independent, the U2 frontman stopped by Mount Temple Comprehensive on Tuesday (October 11). It’s reported that sixth-year students were treated to a private audience with the singer.
NME

Seth Green claims Bill Murray dropped him in a rubbish bin aged nine: “I was horrified”

Seth Green has alleged that Bill Murray held him by the ankles and dropped him in a rubbish bin backstage at Saturday Night Live (SNL) when he was nine years old. Green claims that Murray was so incensed by him sitting on the arm rest of “his chair” backstage and the child’s refusal to move that he “picked me up by my ankles” and dropped him into a trash can outside.
NME

Blink-182 welcome Tom DeLonge back with anthemic new single ‘Edging’

Blink-182 have returned with their first song to feature Tom DeLonge in just months shy of a decade: a belting pop-punk anthem titled ‘Edging’. Despite its title (and the returning frontman’s penchant for tongue-in-cheek raciness) the song is surprisingly void of sex jokes, instead offering a self-deprecative take on the dissolution of a relationship. It opens with DeLonge singing the first verse, as he quips: “I ain’t that cool, a little fucked in the head / They’ll be hangin’ me quick when I’m back from the dead.”
NME

‘Minecraft Legends’ will launch in spring 2023

A release window for Minecraft spin-off strategy Minecraft Legends has been confirmed, with the game planned to launch in early 2023. During Minecraft Live, Blackbird Interactive shared a new trailer for Minecraft Legends which revealed a proper look at the strategy title in action, along with a four-player co-op demo.
