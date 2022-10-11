Read full article on original website
Daughter of Sandy Hook principal: Alex Jones verdict ‘empowered me to become the person I once was’
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Erica Lafferty lost that part of herself which would console the outcast and stand up to the bully when harassers who denied that her mother died in the Sandy Hook massacre became so numerous that they “swallowed her whole.”
Former Yale employee gets 9 years in prison for stealing $40 million worth of electronics
NEW HAVEN — A former Yale School of Medicine employee was sentenced Thursday to more than nine years in prison for using her position to fraudulently obtain $40 million worth of computers and other electronics, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for Connecticut. Jamie Petrone, 43, who now lives...
What we know about Bristol brothers in fatal police shooting in CT
BRISTOL — The 911 call came at 10:29 p.m. Wednesday. When Bristol police arrived, they "immediately" came under fire from Nicholas Brutcher, who shot and killed Sgt. Dustin DeMonte, 35, and Officer Alex Hamzy, 34, during the shootout, state police said. A third officer, Alec Iurato, 26, was wounded and has since been released from the hospital.
Man pleads guilty in Bridgeport to escaping from custody, feds say
BRDIGEPORT — A man admitted in federal court Friday to escaping from state custody, according to federal officials. Charles Harrison, 34, allegedly failed to return to his halfway house after leaving for the day in September 2021. Harrison is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 6 by U.S. District Judge Michael P. Shea in Hartford, according to officials. He faces up to five years in prison.
Injured Bristol officer, Alec Iurato, was recognized in 2021 for preventing a suicide attempt
The 26-year-old Bristol police officer injured while responding to a family violence call that killed two of his fellow officers was recognized by the department in 2021 for preventing a suicide attempt. Alec Iurato, who police said underwent surgery for a severe gunshot wound, and was released from the hospital...
Migrants flown to Massachusetts certified as crime victims
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A Texas sheriff has certified 49 migrants flown from San Antonio to Massachusetts last month to be crime victims, a move that allows them to apply for special visas to remain in the United States. Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar’s certifications allow the mostly Venezuelan...
Fatal Bristol police shooting similar to last CT cop killing 18 years ago
BRISTOL — Before Wednesday, the last shooting that killed an on-duty Connecticut police officer was 18 years ago, and like this week's Bristol officer slayings, it involved a report of domestic violence followed by a large amount of gunfire. Master Police Officer Peter Lavery was shot 15 to 20...
Bridgeport veterinarian charged with cruelty gets probation, surrenders license
BRIDGEPORT — A city veterinarian, facing cruelty charges for allegedly killing a puppy and performing unnecessary surgery on another dog, has been granted a pretrial probation program. Superior Court Judge Elizabeth Reid granted accelerated rehabilitation Friday to 77-year-old Dr. Amr Wasfi, the operator of the Black Rock Animal Hospital,...
Windsor Locks woman wanted to help man before he allegedly attacked her, daughter says
WINDSOR LOCKS — Minutes before a blind-sided punch ripped a gash in her head, a local woman saw the man police have named as her attacker and thought she should help him, the victim's daughter said. Mary Jane Dustin, 70, a retiree and twice-weekly volunteer at an East Windsor...
Suspect in July XtraMart robbery arrested, Ansonia police say
ANSONIA — Police say a New Haven man was arrested earlier this month for his alleged role in an armed robbery of a local store. Christian Borrero, 18, of New Haven, has been charged with first-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery, first-degree threatening, carrying a pistol without a permit and sixth-degree larceny for allegedly robbing a Wakelee Avenue Xtra Mart July 7, according to Ansonia police. Borrero was arraigned at state Superior Court in Derby, police said. He was held on a $1,000,000 bond and is next scheduled to appear in court Oct. 27.
Officer assaulted while responding to roommate fight, Willimantic police say
WILLIMANTIC — Police say an officer was injured in a fight Thursday afternoon after responding to a report of an altercation between roommates. The officer was hospitalized for minor injuries at Windham Community Memorial Hospital, according to police. They plan to seek a warrant for the assailant’s arrest.
Missing Bridgeport teen reunited with his family
BRIDGEPORT — A 15-year-old boy, reported missing by his mother, is back home with his family. “He is in good shape, and everything is good, thank God,” said Celeste Arias, the mother of Jael Martinez, who she said had been missing since Sept. 27. Police Capt. Kevin Gilleran...
Man who shot at fleeing robbers with bystanders present arrested, Hamden police say
HAMDEN — Police say they have arrested a local man who shot at two people who attempted to rob him during an apparent July drug deal. Anthony Coppage, 28, was charged with unlawful discharge of a firearm and first-degree reckless endangerment Wednesday for allegedly firing at the suspects as they ran from him, according to Hamden police. Coppage was held on $150,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Meriden on Oct. 26.
‘Love is not supposed to hurt:’ Bridgeport honors domestic violence victims at vigil
BRIDGEPORT — Community members from across greater Bridgeport gathered Wednesday evening for a vigil honoring the 32 people who died from domestic violence in Connecticut last year. “Love is not supposed to hurt,” said Acting Bridgeport Police Chief Rebeca Garcia, who spoke to more than 200 people at the...
Eviction filings, judgments rising in large Arizona county
PHOENIX (AP) — Officials say eviction filings are continuing to rise in Arizona's largest county, with the average judgment against tenants nearly doubling from four years ago. Maricopa County Justice Courts spokesman Scott Davis said this week that September was the third month in a row in which the...
Police ID brothers in Bristol police shooting: Live updates
BRISTOL — Two police officers were killed and a third was seriously wounded after responding to a domestic dispute between brothers at a Redstone Hill Road home late Wednesday, officials said. State police described the investigation as "complex," and released few details during a Thursday morning news conference. State...
Man arrested on charges from three separate police departments, West Hartford police say
WEST HARTFORD — An East Hartford man was arrested on charges from several area police departments Thursday night, West Hartford police said Friday. West Hartford police said officers determined the registered owner of a black Honda Accord with Connecticut plates was the subject of two outstanding arrest warrants, one each from the East Hartford Police Department and the Hartford Police Department. Shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday, a West Hartford patrol officer tried but failed to stop the Honda when the driver managed to elude the officer, according to police. Descriptions of the car and driver were distributed to all West Hartford officers, police said.
Slain Bristol police sergeant was 'big ball of joy,' brother says
BRISTOL — Six years ago, police Sgt. Dustin DeMonte, one of two officers fatally shot Wednesday night, paid tribute to another local cop who was killed while responding to a domestic dispute. The ceremony outside the department on Main Street honored three Bristol officers, James McNamee, James Burns and...
Police: Man followed woman home in Darien and robbed money she withdrew from bank
DARIEN — Police say a man followed a woman home on Thursday and robbed her of money she had just withdrawn from a bank in town. Officers responded to a Maywood Road residence for a reported strong-arm robbery that occurred in the woman's garage around 3:20 p.m. Thursday, Darien Police Sgt. Dan Skoumbros said.
Bridgeport police chief finalists trade barbs at council meeting
BRIDGEPORT — Mayor Joe Ganim will pick the next permanent police chief, but the City Council will vote on his or her contract. So Thursday night the three finalists for top cop — Acting Chief Rebeca Garcia, Captain Lonnie Blackwell and retired Captain Roderick Porter — spent three hours trying to convince Bridgeport's legislative body they were the best individual to lead the force.
