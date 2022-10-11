ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

BlueDevilCountry

Duke product gets dropped by another NBA team

On Tuesday, the NBA player transactions log — currently overflowing with reports of waived talents around the league — revealed that the Phoenix Suns cut former Duke basketball one-and-done Frank Jackson. He played in the Suns' first two preseason games but saw only 10 combined minutes and scored ...
DURHAM, NC
FanSided

3 extremely bold Chicago Blackhawks predictions for 2022-23

The National Hockey League season is officially underway. Over the weekend, the San Jose Sharks and Nashville Predators got it kicked off overseas and then it began in North America on Tuesday night. The Chicago Blackhawks didn’t play but we saw two really good games. The New York Rangers...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears place starting LB on injured reserve

Bad news for Chicago Bears regarding a starting linebacker. The Chicago Bears have been without starting weakside linebacker Matt Adams for much of their first five games. Adams missed Weeks 3 and 4 with a hamstring injury. In Week 5 against the Minnesota Vikings, Adams sustained a calf injury. He only played four snaps in Week 5.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

UPDATE: Chicago Bears add WR to Week 6 injury report

The current Chicago Bears injury report looks much different than the one released Monday. The Bears placed linebacker Matt Adams on the Bears’ injured reserve Tuesday. On Monday, the team activated wide receiver N’Keal Harry off the injured reserve. According to the Bears, injury report released Tuesday, Harry’s...
CHICAGO, IL

