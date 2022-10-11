ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Supercross Championship making return to Rice-Eccles Stadium

By Brandon May
 4 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) – Monster Energy Supercross is making its return to Rice-Eccles Stadium this spring.

Supercross will conclude its 16-round schedule in Salt Lake City for the Supercross Championship on May 13, 2023. Riders in the 450SX class will clash with the 2023 Championship on the line and riders in the 250 class will clash in an East vs West showdown.

Tickets for the event go on sale Tuesday with a special presale at 10 a.m.

Fans attending the race can experience a fanfest meeting the riders and get an insider look as teams prepare, practice and qualify for the Main Event. The fanfest will also include activities for all ages and the opportunity to see sponsor displays.

The supercross season begins on January 7, 2023, in Anaheim.

