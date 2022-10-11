Read full article on original website
A Dad Shares How He Hilariously Gets His Son To Smile In Photos
The phrase “Say cheese!” is the classic line to get kid’s to smile big for photos, but does it really give us the best possible outcome? Most kids grit their teeth, squint their eyes, and post with a totally unnatural smile. One dad has come up with the solution to this problem: just say “poop!” instead!
Lena Headey Gets Married Surrounded By 'Game Of Thrones' Co-Stars
It was a Game of Thrones family affair over the weekend as stars of the hit HBO fantasy series reunited for the wedding of Cersei Lannister herself: Lena Headey. The actress, 49, married Ozark star Marc Menchaca, 47, in Puglia, Italy, on Oct. 6, surrounded by a small number of friends and family, including Thrones stars Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister), Michelle Fairley (Catelyn Stark) and Conleth Hill (Varys). Sophie Turner (Sansa stark) was also in attendance with her husband, Joe Jonas, and rumor has it Emilia Clarke and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau may have been there, too.
An Unhinged Mother-In-Law Demanded To Hold Newborn Grandkid Before Anyone Else
Becoming a grandmother is a beautiful thing: you get to see your own children become parents themselves, you get to see your legacy passed down to yet another generation, and — apparently — you get to make absolutely ridiculous demands of your daughter-in-law and then sulk when she doesn’t cooperate with your utter madness.
A Toddler's Response To Learning Her Mom Is Adopted Will Make You Weepy
People decide to have kids for lots of different reasons. But many parents don’t realize how the love of their kids can help them understand and heal from their own childhood traumas until they experience it for themselves. That’s what happened for TikTok mom and influencer Emily Fauver when she recently had a conversation with her three-year-old daughter Ella about why Emily was adopted.
A Husband Is Baffled That His Stay-At-Home Wife Needs Support And Appreciation
There is no question that being a stay-at-home mom is a more or less thankless job. Carrying the mental, physical, and emotional load of being the primary caretaker to children 24 hours a day, seven days a week, is arguably the hardest job on the planet. So, what happens when the one person you’d expect to “get” how burned out and tired a stay-at-home parent can get doesn’t actually get it at all?
Kourtney Kardashian Barker Says Travis Encouraged Her To 'Embrace' Her Body Amid IVF
It seems like Kourtney Kardashian Barker has come to a new realization: when she’s “super skinny” she’s not happy — and her husband, Travis Barker, has helped her not only recognize that, but also embrace her body just as it is in the moment. In...
Andy Cohen And Anderson Cooper Share A Too-Real Video About Their Weekend
Besties Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper are fully living the dad life now — and it was never more clear than when the pair checked in with the world on Saturday to let everyone know just how it’s going with them. The scene is pure pandemonium — the...
A Husband Is Wearing His Wedding Ring As A Necklace — And His Wife Is Not Pleased
A man is turning to the internet for advice after receiving a less than enthusiastic response from his wife when he showed her that he has turned his wedding ring into a necklace. Is he in the wrong? Is she justified in being upset? Reddit is torn on the issue.
Like All Good Dads, Post Malone Tattooed His Baby's Initials On His Face
Post Malone is revealing himself to be the sweetest dad, at least in his own unique way. He already has the dad bod and the dad jokes totally down pat, and despite a standoffish rapper persona, he’s been super sweet about welcoming his new daughter into the world. And...
Jamie Lee Curtis is Dreaming Of A ‘Freaky Friday’ Sequel With Lindsay Lohan
Jamie Lee Curtis is living her best soon-to-be-64-years-old life as she visited The View this week to talk about the Oscar buzz going around for her role in Everything Everywhere All At Once as well as all of the projects she has coming up. She was also asked about a...
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Says She Had To Hide Her Growing Belly At The Emmys
From the moment you see the two pink lines on an EPT test to the moment when you can actually tell people there’s a baby inside you is a very weird phase. Kaley Cuoco, who recently announced she was expecting with partner Tom Pelphrey, said she had to squeeze into the dress she wore to the Emmys because the growing belly she was still trying to keep under wraps for a bit longer.
Kate Middleton Open Up About How She And Prince William Chose Names For Their Kids
When most common folk are choosing a baby name for their kid, it’s normal to feel a little outside pressure — perhaps from your parents, in-laws, or a stray judgmental aunt or uncle. So just imagine what it would be like naming three babies with the entire world watching, including a lot of royalty.
They Say Laughter Is The Best Medicine, So I'm Prescribing 31 Funny Tweets By The Women Of Twitter To Cure All Of Society's Ills
"since we can't use those beer rings anymore i've been choking turtles with my bare hands" —@Tanya_Sabrinaaa
Guy Fieri Wants One Comedian To Appear During A Possible 'SNL' Hosting Gig
CNN anchor Chris Wallace asked Fieri what he thought about former “SNL” cast member Bobby Moynihan’s impression of him on the show.
I Sent My Cusp Birthday Son To Kindergarten, And I'm So Glad I Did
Maturity (or lack thereof). Daycare and preschool costs. Convenience. Academic ability (again, or lack thereof). Birthday cutoffs. Test in requirements. These are just a few of the dozens of factors my husband and I have considered for each of my four sons, two of which have already boarded the Big Cheese headed off to kindergarten in recent years. For some, the decision is obvious — the kid turns six, summer wraps up, and off they go. For others, with more borderline birthdays, or who are less mature than their counterparts and maybe not as “ready,” the decision gets a little murkier, and talks of redshirting begin.
Tiffani Thiessen On Motherhood, '90s TV, & The Beauty Of Science
Tiffani Thiessen’s status as a ‘90s icon isn’t necessarily celebrated in her household. The actress, author, and host — whose work in shows like Saved by the Bell and Beverly Hills, 90210 was broadcast on TV screens across the world — admits that her children, daughter Harper, 12, and son Holt, 7, aren’t too interested in her filmography.
Looks Like Dads Could Be A Big Cause Of Your Toddler’s "Terrible Twos"
While many people assume that moms are the more influential parent when it comes to children’s behavior, researchers are now finding that a father’s general disposition during the early years of kid’s life can significantly affect their child’s growth and development. According to new research, behavioral...
Angela Lansbury, Prolific Actress & 'Beauty and the Beast” Star, Has Died
Dame Angela Lansbury, star of Murder She Wrote and the voice of Mrs. Potts in Beauty and the Beast, has passed away. The prolific stage and screen actress was 96. “The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1:30 a.m. today, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, just five days shy of her 97th birthday," her family said in a statement.
My Tween Picked A “Sexy” Halloween Costume — What Should I Do?
As the eternally wise Cady Heron once said, "Halloween is the one night a year when girls can dress like a total sl*t and no other girls can say anything about it." And while we're not here for sl*t-shaming in any way, shape, or form, it's also understandable if you have concerns about your tween's Halloween costume, especially if it's a little less "Cady as a zombie ex-wife" and a little more "Regina George in a skimpy bunny outfit."
Lindsay Lohan Is Back, And Singing "Jingle Bell Rock," In New Christmas Movie
Attention all Lindsay Lohan fans: the beloved redhead is back on our screens and, get this, singing “Jingle Bell Rock” once again!. Lohan belts out the holiday tune in the new trailer for her upcoming Netflix film, Falling for Christmas, which marks her first major role since 2013’s Canyons. She of course performed the holiday song in the 2004 hit Mean Girls alongside co-stars Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert.
