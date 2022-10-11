ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scary Mommy

Lena Headey Gets Married Surrounded By 'Game Of Thrones' Co-Stars

It was a Game of Thrones family affair over the weekend as stars of the hit HBO fantasy series reunited for the wedding of Cersei Lannister herself: Lena Headey. The actress, 49, married Ozark star Marc Menchaca, 47, in Puglia, Italy, on Oct. 6, surrounded by a small number of friends and family, including Thrones stars Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister), Michelle Fairley (Catelyn Stark) and Conleth Hill (Varys). Sophie Turner (Sansa stark) was also in attendance with her husband, Joe Jonas, and rumor has it Emilia Clarke and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau may have been there, too.
Scary Mommy

A Toddler's Response To Learning Her Mom Is Adopted Will Make You Weepy

People decide to have kids for lots of different reasons. But many parents don’t realize how the love of their kids can help them understand and heal from their own childhood traumas until they experience it for themselves. That’s what happened for TikTok mom and influencer Emily Fauver when she recently had a conversation with her three-year-old daughter Ella about why Emily was adopted.
Scary Mommy

A Husband Is Baffled That His Stay-At-Home Wife Needs Support And Appreciation

There is no question that being a stay-at-home mom is a more or less thankless job. Carrying the mental, physical, and emotional load of being the primary caretaker to children 24 hours a day, seven days a week, is arguably the hardest job on the planet. So, what happens when the one person you’d expect to “get” how burned out and tired a stay-at-home parent can get doesn’t actually get it at all?
Scary Mommy

Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Says She Had To Hide Her Growing Belly At The Emmys

From the moment you see the two pink lines on an EPT test to the moment when you can actually tell people there’s a baby inside you is a very weird phase. Kaley Cuoco, who recently announced she was expecting with partner Tom Pelphrey, said she had to squeeze into the dress she wore to the Emmys because the growing belly she was still trying to keep under wraps for a bit longer.
Scary Mommy

I Sent My Cusp Birthday Son To Kindergarten, And I'm So Glad I Did

Maturity (or lack thereof). Daycare and preschool costs. Convenience. Academic ability (again, or lack thereof). Birthday cutoffs. Test in requirements. These are just a few of the dozens of factors my husband and I have considered for each of my four sons, two of which have already boarded the Big Cheese headed off to kindergarten in recent years. For some, the decision is obvious — the kid turns six, summer wraps up, and off they go. For others, with more borderline birthdays, or who are less mature than their counterparts and maybe not as “ready,” the decision gets a little murkier, and talks of redshirting begin.
Scary Mommy

Tiffani Thiessen On Motherhood, '90s TV, & The Beauty Of Science

Tiffani Thiessen’s status as a ‘90s icon isn’t necessarily celebrated in her household. The actress, author, and host — whose work in shows like Saved by the Bell and Beverly Hills, 90210 was broadcast on TV screens across the world — admits that her children, daughter Harper, 12, and son Holt, 7, aren’t too interested in her filmography.
Scary Mommy

Angela Lansbury, Prolific Actress & 'Beauty and the Beast” Star, Has Died

Dame Angela Lansbury, star of Murder She Wrote and the voice of Mrs. Potts in Beauty and the Beast, has passed away. The prolific stage and screen actress was 96. “The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1:30 a.m. today, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, just five days shy of her 97th birthday," her family said in a statement.
Scary Mommy

My Tween Picked A “Sexy” Halloween Costume — What Should I Do?

As the eternally wise Cady Heron once said, "Halloween is the one night a year when girls can dress like a total sl*t and no other girls can say anything about it." And while we're not here for sl*t-shaming in any way, shape, or form, it's also understandable if you have concerns about your tween's Halloween costume, especially if it's a little less "Cady as a zombie ex-wife" and a little more "Regina George in a skimpy bunny outfit."
Scary Mommy

Lindsay Lohan Is Back, And Singing "Jingle Bell Rock," In New Christmas Movie

Attention all Lindsay Lohan fans: the beloved redhead is back on our screens and, get this, singing “Jingle Bell Rock” once again!. Lohan belts out the holiday tune in the new trailer for her upcoming Netflix film, Falling for Christmas, which marks her first major role since 2013’s Canyons. She of course performed the holiday song in the 2004 hit Mean Girls alongside co-stars Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert.
Scary Mommy

ABOUT

Scary Mommy is one of the largest, most influential and trusted sources of entertainment and information for millennial moms online. We’re a community of millions of women, supporting each other through acceptance, empowerment, and the shared experience of motherhood. Our original content informs, entertains, and unites with a fresh and unfiltered perspective on parenting, news, trending topics, and personal stories. Scary Mommy is part of Some Spider Studios, a fast-growing media & entertainment company that is building multiple identity-based brands that lead their space. Taking control of the present and shaping the future, we’re scary fierce, scary proud, and scary strong.

 https://scarymommy.com/

