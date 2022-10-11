Read full article on original website
wtaq.com
Northeast Wisconsin Sees Early Snowfall on Friday
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — There was some snow that fell last night in the local area. Some minor snowfall was reported in Outagamie County. Brown County saw a bit of a rain/snow mix to the west. It’s the first snowfall since April.
wtaq.com
Oshkosh Businesses Caught In An Employee Shortage Crisis
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A 75-year-old ice cream shop and a pizza bar are just two recent examples of Oshkosh businesses struggling to find workers. “It’s brutal,” Jon Doemel, owner of ZaRonis Pizza tells FOX 11. “I’m very thankful for friends and my daughters and their children....
wtaq.com
Green Bay Fire Department Adds E-Bikes to Fleet
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The Green Bay Metro Fire Department has purchased a dozen e-Bikes for use by emergency medical personnel. They’ll be used by EMS personnel at events where it can be difficult to get around. “Packer games, marathons, 5k runs, concerts,” said Walesh. “All those...
wtaq.com
Funny Money Making The Rounds In Green Bay
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Green Bay police are asking people to check their wallets after officers confiscated more than $1,000 of counterfeit cash across several cases. Within the last six weeks, fraudulent money has surfaced in seven cases with denominations ranging from $1 to $100 in the city of Green Bay.
wtaq.com
New Hospitals Planned In Oshkosh And Fond Du Lac
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ) – Fox Valley and Milwaukee-based health systems that recently announced a partnership now plan to build hospitals in Oshkosh and Fond du Lac. ThedaCare and Froedtert Health called a news conference today (Thursday). Officials called them modern, smaller scale hospitals. “Smaller scale hospitals are actually what...
wtaq.com
Haze Remains Nearly A Week After Mill Fire
MENOMINEE, MI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A warehouse fire in Menominee, Mich. is still smoldering after five days. Fire crews from both Michigan and Wisconsin responded to fight the fire. EPA air monitoring showed the air quality had gone down. Public health agencies advise residents to continue to avoid smoky areas.
wtaq.com
Police arrest suspect in California serial killings
(Reuters) – Police in Stockton, California said on Saturday they have arrested a man suspected of killing six people in a string of murders that have rocked the area in Northern California. Thanks to tips and investigative work, authorities were able to watch a man and stop him while...
wtaq.com
Hit And Run Leaves Man Clinging To Life
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – A 55-year-old man received life-threatening injuries after a hit-and-run crash in Green Bay Thursday night. Police say the crash happened in the 400 block of S. Webster Ave. just after 10 p.m. Witnesses reported the man was hit while trying to cross the street....
wtaq.com
Lawsuit Filed Against Kiel School District, Alleging ‘Racially Hostile Environment’
KIEL, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A lawsuit has been brought against the Kiel School District over what a family calls a “racially hostile environment” at the district. The civil rights suit was filed today (THURS) in federal court. Amy and Dan Wempner filed the suit last week on...
