Read full article on original website
Related
‘The Watcher’ Review: Ryan Murphy’s Next True Crime Netflix Series Is a Joyless Camp Fest
Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale lead the seven-episode series that's as subtle as a sledgehammer
‘The Midnight Club’ Finale Ending Explained
Co-creator Mike Flanagan tells TheWrap what fans can expect to be revealed in a potential Season 2
‘The Same Storm’ Review: COVID Lockdown Drama Offers a Snapshot of Recent History
Peter Hedges assembles an impressive ensemble (including Elaine May and Sandra Oh) to look at human connection during social distancing
‘House of the Dragon’ Executive Producer Sara Hess Extends Overall Deal With HBO
Hess, who also writes for the series, will continue in her role for Season 2 as well as develop new projects
RELATED PEOPLE
How to Watch ‘Hellraiser’: Is the New Horror Reboot Streaming?
Jamie Clayton leads the fresh take on the horror franchise
‘Halloween Ends’ Review: Michael Myers Saga Concludes, For Now, With a Whimper
Director David Gordon Green offers little more than a padded coda to the tale of Haddonfield, with a sudden focus on a brand-new character
TheGrill 2022 Event (Exclusive Photos)
Participants at the Oct. 12 event included "Reboot" creator Steven Levitan, Jason Richmond of IMAX Entertainment, and Annenberg Inclusion Initiative founder Dr. Stacy Smith
The ‘Star Trek’ Sequel That Never Was: Hemsworth and Pine in a ‘Last Crusade’-Like Adventure
J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay wanted to bring back Chris Hemsworth as Kirk's father
IN THIS ARTICLE
How Lena Dunham Made the 13th Century-Set ‘Catherine Called Birdy’ Feel Current
If Birdy was alive now, there would be all kinds of tools, like she'd probably be on TikTok exploring questions about gender," Dunham tells TheWrap
How ‘Luckiest Girl Alive’ Stars Mila Kunis and Chiara Aurelia Played 3 Versions of the Same Character
Kunis explains to TheWrap why she sees three versions of Ani in the Netflix film
The 25 Best New Movies to Stream in October 2022
From spooky delights to delightful romps and beyond
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Is ‘SNL’ New Tonight?: What We Know About the Next Episode
Live from New York, it's Saturday Night!
‘She-Hulk’ Head Writer Says That K.E.V.I.N. Was Almost Played by a Real Guest Star ‘Like George Clooney’
"And he'd be in a tuxedo holding like a glass of scotch, and that would be Kevin," Jessica Gao told TheWrap
‘Interior Chinatown': Jimmy O. Yang to Star, Taika Waititi to Executive Produce and Direct Pilot for Hulu Series
Charles Yu’s “Interior Chinatown” is headed to the small screen as a 10-part series with the author acting as showrunner and executive producer alongside Taika Waititi, who will direct the pilot episode for Hulu. “Silicon Valley” and “Crazy Rich Asians” actor Jimmy O. Yang is set to...
‘Blue Beetle’ Star Adriana Barraza Joins Jean Reno in ‘The Penguin and the Fisherman’ (Exclusive)
Film is directed by David Schurmann ("Little Secrets")
How to Watch ‘Halloween Ends’: Is the Horror Sequel Streaming or in Theaters?
Jamie Lee Curtis returns for one final go-around
Hagrid Actor Robbie Coltrane Remembered by J.K. Rowling, ‘Harry Potter’ Cast and More: ‘Such Depth, Power and Talent’
The Scottish star died Friday at age 72
‘The Good Doctor’ Season 6 Premiere Sees Viewership Rise by Over 4 Million in Live+7 Ratings (Exclusive)
The episode has now secured a 1.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic, making it the top-rated series in the 10 p.m. hour of primetime
‘Grey’s Anatomy': Harry Shum Jr. Teases How Blue Will Use Some Secret ‘Intel’ to Be Assigned More Surgeries in Episode 2
The latest class of interns at Grey Sloan Memorial is tasked with ushering in a new era for the hospital, and for “Grey’s Anatomy,” which is signaling a major shift after 19 seasons as it looks toward a potential future without Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo). Harry Shum...
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
54K+
Followers
31K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 0