The future of revenue cycle managed services: best practices for effective collaboration
Revenue cycle staffing is a crisis for healthcare organizations. In a June 2022 survey, 41 percent of revenue cycle leaders indicated that between 51 and 75 percent of their revenue cycle management and billing department roles are currently vacant. One solution: outsourcing medical billing. At the Becker's Hospital Review 7th...
Integrating cloud technology into healthcare workloads: How to surpass barriers and minimize risks
Conversations regarding modernizing health IT inevitably lead to what role the various flavors of cloud will play, and how best to utilize these technologies within Healthcare institutions. Integrating cloud technology is therefore one of the main items atop the IT agenda. When approaching cloud integration, institutions inevitably face complex questions...
Behavioral health tech firm NeuroFlow lands $25M
Behavioral health tech company NeuroFlow has raised $25 million in growth capital led by Semcap Health. The firm offers care management software to triage people with behavioral health conditions into the right level of care. The company said its platform has been adopted by major health systems and payers and has supported 15 million patients across all 50 states.
GoodRx unveils healthcare provider platform to ease drug comparison times
GoodRx, a Santa Monica, Calif.-based healthcare technology company, launched its Provider Mode dashboard Oct. 13 to alleviate the "administrative burden" of comparing drug prices. The service is intended to help providers search for affordable drugs they prescribe to patients — a task the American Medical Association says can take 15...
What's next for patient financial engagement?
The way healthcare organizations communicate and collect out-of-pocket balances is due for a reinvention — from the perspective of improving both the patient experience and revenue cycle management (RCM). During Becker's Hospital Review's 7th Annual Health IT + Digital Health + RCM Annual Meeting, in a session sponsored by...
The future of the healthcare supply chain: Thought leaders weigh-in on driving trends
The last few years have brought about increased visibility to the overall resiliency and preparedness of the global supply chain, highlighting the industry’s ability — and inability — to manage sustained, long-term demand. Medline spoke with industry leaders across the country to capture their insights into what will shape the future of the healthcare supply chain and contribute to the ability to respond to the demands of the next crisis.
Walgreens aims to rapidly scale US healthcare business next year
Walgreens' healthcare business, Walgreens Boots Alliance, reported better than expected fourth quarter earnings and aims to accelerate growth next year. WBA spent the last year focused on transforming into a consumer-centric healthcare company, and its business was able to achieve growth while navigating macroeconomic headwinds, according to Rosalind Brewer, CEO of WBA.
CMS extends bundled payment pilot by 2 years
CMS is extending Bundled Payments for Care Improvement Advanced by two years, and it will now run through Dec. 31, 2025. BPCI Advanced tests whether linking payments for an episode of care will "incentive healthcare providers to invest in practice innovation and care redesign to improve care coordination and reduce expenditures while maintaining or improving the quality of care for Medicare beneficiaries," according to an Oct. 13 CMS news release.
15 health systems investing in biotech, therapeutic startups
Large health systems are fueling healthcare innovation by making their own investments in biotech and therapeutics startups as their size, relationships with academic researchers, dedicated venture arms and internal spinout gives them a better opportunity to invest, according to a new report from the Center for Connected Medicine. The report...
Children's Hospital of Philadelphia partners with tri-venture for new pediatric research facility
Children's Hospital of Philadelphia will team up with tri-venture Gilbane Building Company, Pride Enterprises and McKissack & McKissack, all construction-related organizations, to build a new pediatric research facility. The new facility will be 14 stories and 350,000 square feet with space for research collaboration, biochemical studies, molecular studies, labs for...
Kaufman Hall releases Q3 report on hospital M&A: 8 things to know
Kaufman Hall released its third-quarter report following hospital mergers and acquisitions Oct. 12. Announced transactions were lower than the first and second quarters of 2022 with only 10 reported transactions. The amount of transactions was similar to the third quarter of 2021, which saw seven transactions, and consistent with the trend of activity being lower than pre-pandemic levels.
CVS Health wants to own 'entire spectrum' of healthcare, CEO says
CVS Health wants to be in charge of the "entire spectrum of someone's health journey," the company's chief executive said at an Oct. 12 event in Boston reported on by the Boston Business Journal. CEO Karen Lynch pointed to how the company already delivers medication at the pharmacy, finances treatments...
7 organizations that got USDA grants for EHR upgrades
The U.S. Department of Agriculture gave out grants Oct. 12 to four health systems and three other organizations to make EHR improvements as part of a $110 million spending package to boost rural healthcare. 1. Potsdam, N.Y.-based St. Lawrence Health System got $10 million to implement a countywide EHR. 2....
Aspen Valley's CIO Michelle Gelroth on the switch from Meditech to Epic
Aspen (Colo.) Valley Hospital went live with its $16 million Epic EHR installation on Oct. 1. Becker's reached out to Aspen Valley CIO Michelle Gelroth to discuss what drove the EHR switch and the process of installing a new system. Question: What benefits will patients see from the switch to...
Gap between employees' expectations, experiences highest in healthcare: survey
Employees in the healthcare industry see the biggest gap in their expectations of leaders and what those leaders actually deliver, according to a recent survey about workplace expectations. Burson Cohn & Wolfe, a global public relations and communications firm based in New York City, conducted a survey in June and...
Digital health funding down 31% in Q3
After reaching record levels in 2021, digital health funding was down 31 percent in the third quarter of 2022, according to an Oct. 11 CB Insights report. The industry raked in $5 billion in funding in Q3, down from $7.2 billion in Q2. The industry's funding peak since 2018 was $16.8 billion in the second quarter of 2021. Meanwhile, the 419 deals in Q3 were the fewest since CB Insights started tracking the data in 2018. Fifty-five percent of the deals were in the U.S., also a high.
Top 10 medical specialties using AI/machine learning-enabled devices
The vast majority of FDA-approved medical devices enabled by artificial intelligence or machine learning are concentrated in radiology and cardiovascular care, according to an analysis by Rock Health. Rock Health used data from FDA clearances and approvals from 1997 to 2021 to determine where these devices are used the most.
Employers shifting away from mass hiring
Many organizations still have an excess of open roles, but their process of filling them has been shifting in the past 60 days, according to a recent article from management consulting firm Korn Ferry. Companies are not hiring en masse the way they were earlier in 2022, the article says....
