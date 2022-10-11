ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

West Virginia man arrested after 8-year-old girl shot

By Bailey Brautigan, Anna King
WTRF- 7News
 4 days ago

UPDATE (4:41 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10): A man was arrested in connection to a shooting on Monday morning in Huntington.

Huntington Police say that 34-year-old Chris Ortiz-Velez, of Huntington, was arrested and charged with malicious and unlawful assault and four counts of wanton endangerment.

They say that Ortiz-Velez arrived at an apartment on Marcum Terrace and argued with a woman before firing a gun into the apartment. Several children, including an 8-year-old girl who was shot in the hand, were in the apartment at the time.

This incident is still under investigation.

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – An eight-year-old is recovering now after being shot at a Huntington apartment complex Monday morning.

The Huntington Police Department and Cabell County EMS were dispatched around 10 a.m. to the Marcum Terrace Apartments where the shooting happened.

The woman who was home says she heard knocking at the door but says she didn’t answer because she didn’t recognize the man.

Moments later she says she heard gunshots.

Three children were inside the apartment during the shooting, and the woman’s eight-year-old niece got shot in the hand. She was quickly transported to the hospital.

Neighbors called the incident “shocking” and “scary.”

“To me, it’s really kind of shocking and scary because bullets can go anywhere. it could have gone into my house, it could have gone into someone else’s house, it could have been anybody,” explained Alexsiana Williams.

Another neighbor, Amanda Hoke says she was at work when she got the call. “My neighbor actually called me. She thought it was us and she ran out the door. And found out that it was down there. it’s not unsafe around here. This has happened before – before we moved into this apartment – but not lately,” Hoke explained.

There has been an arrest made in connection to the shooting, so we will provide updates as they become available.

