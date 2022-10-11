Read full article on original website
wcbi.com
Tupelo teen hits the runway during “Fashion Week” in New York
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A North Mississippi teen recently returned from a trip and experience of a lifetime. We caught up with the Tupelo High School student who walked on the runway during Fashion Week in New York City. Sixteen-year-old Hailee Spradling has a full schedule. The Tupelo High...
wcbi.com
18-wheeler catches fire on Highway 45 South in Lowndes County
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An 18-wheeler hauling scrap metal went up in flames this afternoon in Lowndes County. The fire happened on Highway 45 South, near Highway 182, at about noon. Lowndes County Fire Coordinator Neil Austin says the trailer on the big rig was saved. However, the...
wtva.com
Some homeowners dealing with roof damage after Wednesday's hailstorm
MOOREVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — Forrest Tate was at home Wednesday when a bunch of hail started falling from the sky. "Hail was coming down so loud that it sounded like the back windows were going to break on the house," said Tate. No windows shattered, but the hail caused...
wtva.com
West Point police department facing staffing issues
WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) -- The West Point Police Department is facing staffing issues like many job industries in America and they are looking to fill those openings fast, especially as the number of emergency calls continues to increase. Chief of Police Avery Cook says the department used to get...
Commercial Dispatch
J5’s Jabari Edwards seeks dismissal of asset forfeitures
Jabari Edwards is asking a federal judge to dismiss asset forfeiture claims against his businesses arising from his June arrest by the Federal Bureau of Investigation for wire fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering and making false statements. Edwards and his business partner, Antwann Richardson, were arrested in...
Commercial Dispatch
East Columbus shopping center offered in online auction
Lehmberg Crossing Shopping Center will be offered for sale in a private online auction that begins Oct. 31. Commercial real estate auction company Ten-X posted the sale, slated to run through Nov. 2, in late September. The opening bid is $700,000 and participants must state their total assets and sign confidentiality agreements to register for the online auction. Colliers International is the listing agent.
wtva.com
One killed, another hurt in Oxford City Hall parking lot
OXFORD, Miss (WTVA) - Two people were found injured in a parking lot. On Oct. 16 at approximately 1:14 AM, the Oxford Police Department received a call near City Hall. When officers arrived, they found two people injured in the parking lot behind City Hall. They were both taken to...
Daily Mississippian
Brown Family Dairy to continue providing Oxford’s favorite milk
When Oxford’s Brown Family Dairy announced via Facebook in late September that they were shutting down the dairy side of their business, there was an outcry of shock and sorrow. “This loss will be felt so deeply,” Amy Smoot said in a comment. “Thank you, BFD Family. What you...
desotocountynews.com
MDOT road projects continue in northwest Mississippi
The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced updates to several maintenance projects in northwest Mississippi. “There’s no shortage of needs in Northwest Mississippi. Keeping these and other projects on track will improve our overall transportation network,” said Northern District Transportation Commissioner John Caldwell. “Hopefully, these and others will prove to be a sign of more to follow.”
wtva.com
Pet of the Week - Ronan
Ronan is WTVA’s Pet of the Week for Oct. 14, brought to you by Cloverhaven Animal Hospital in Tupelo. Do you want to adopt him? The adoption fee is $100. Call the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society at 662-205-4221 or visit TupeloLeeHumane.org. TLHS is also on Facebook.
wtva.com
Former Columbus Mayor George Wade dies
WEST MONROE, La. (WTVA) — Former Columbus Mayor George Wade passed away Thursday at the age of 88. Wade served one term at City Hall after winning the mayoral election in 1997. His time in politics came after a career managing the Lowndes County Co-op and owning a farm...
thelocalvoice.net
Family Business Owners Support Future Generations
Corinth Coca-Cola creates UM business school scholarships. Corinth Coca-Cola Bottling Works Inc. has been serving beverages since 1907. In that time, the family-owned and operated organization has expanded from its original location in Corinth to multiple locations across the Mid-South. And all the while, family members have run the business....
wcbi.com
Tupelo man arrested for breaking into, vandalizing commercial building
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo man is accused of being inside a closed business and damaging the building. 27-year-old Zachary Ballard is charged with burglary of a commercial building. Officers got a report of someone inside Hometown Healthcare on South Gloster while the business was closed. The inside...
wcbi.com
Tupelo church celebrates milestone
TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – A Tupelo church less than ten years old recently celebrated a milestone. Seven years ago, a handful of people from Cornerstone Church in Southaven planted a church with the same name in Tupelo. The membership quickly grew over the years, and recently, the church on...
wcbi.com
Two men wanted for questioning in forgery, stolen vehicle case
YALOBUSHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Yalobusha County deputies are searching for two men in a $39,000 forgery case and for a stolen vehicle. Investigators say the unknown man in this picture took the vehicle and is wanted for questioning. They also want to talk to a man named John...
hottytoddy.com
Stormy Weather Brought Much-Needed Rain Along With Toppled Trees, Hail
After almost a month of no rain, Mother Nature dumped about an inch of the wet stuff in Lafayette County last night, along with strong winds, hail and an amazing lightning show. Oxford dodged the first round of storms that bypassed the area in the afternoon on Wednesday. However, at...
Oxford Eagle
Oxford Police Department announces Auburn game day plans
To ensure that everyone has a fun and safe time celebrating, we will have an increased presence in and around the downtown Square area. Our goal is to be proactive in preventing any disturbances or unsafe activities, and as always, do not hesitate to contact us should the need arise.
alabamawx.com
Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Parts of Marion and Lamar Until 815 pm
The storm is south of Hamilton tracking southeastward along I-22. Hail could reach ping pong ball size. UPDATE: Ping pong ball sized hail was reported at I-22 and AL-17 south of Hamilton. The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a. * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…. Southern Marion County in...
thelocalvoice.net
James Meredith Honored by University of Mississippi Student Organization
Columns Society class named for civil rights icon who integrated university 60 years ago. A distinguished student organization at the University of Mississippi has selected James Meredith as the namesake for its 2022-23 class of members. On October 1, 1962, Meredith became the first African American to enroll at the university.
wtva.com
Person of interest named in Verona shooting
Police in Verona are asking for the public's help in finding a person of interest in connection with Thursday's shooting at a home that sent a father and his stepson to the hospital. Police in Verona are asking for the public's help in finding a person of interest in connection...
