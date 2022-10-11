ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tupelo, MS

wcbi.com

Tupelo teen hits the runway during “Fashion Week” in New York

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A North Mississippi teen recently returned from a trip and experience of a lifetime. We caught up with the Tupelo High School student who walked on the runway during Fashion Week in New York City. Sixteen-year-old Hailee Spradling has a full schedule. The Tupelo High...
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

18-wheeler catches fire on Highway 45 South in Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An 18-wheeler hauling scrap metal went up in flames this afternoon in Lowndes County. The fire happened on Highway 45 South, near Highway 182, at about noon. Lowndes County Fire Coordinator Neil Austin says the trailer on the big rig was saved. However, the...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

West Point police department facing staffing issues

WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) -- The West Point Police Department is facing staffing issues like many job industries in America and they are looking to fill those openings fast, especially as the number of emergency calls continues to increase. Chief of Police Avery Cook says the department used to get...
WEST POINT, MS
Commercial Dispatch

J5’s Jabari Edwards seeks dismissal of asset forfeitures

Jabari Edwards is asking a federal judge to dismiss asset forfeiture claims against his businesses arising from his June arrest by the Federal Bureau of Investigation for wire fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering and making false statements. Edwards and his business partner, Antwann Richardson, were arrested in...
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

East Columbus shopping center offered in online auction

Lehmberg Crossing Shopping Center will be offered for sale in a private online auction that begins Oct. 31. Commercial real estate auction company Ten-X posted the sale, slated to run through Nov. 2, in late September. The opening bid is $700,000 and participants must state their total assets and sign confidentiality agreements to register for the online auction. Colliers International is the listing agent.
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

One killed, another hurt in Oxford City Hall parking lot

OXFORD, Miss (WTVA) - Two people were found injured in a parking lot. On Oct. 16 at approximately 1:14 AM, the Oxford Police Department received a call near City Hall. When officers arrived, they found two people injured in the parking lot behind City Hall. They were both taken to...
OXFORD, MS
Daily Mississippian

Brown Family Dairy to continue providing Oxford’s favorite milk

When Oxford’s Brown Family Dairy announced via Facebook in late September that they were shutting down the dairy side of their business, there was an outcry of shock and sorrow. “This loss will be felt so deeply,” Amy Smoot said in a comment. “Thank you, BFD Family. What you...
OXFORD, MS
desotocountynews.com

MDOT road projects continue in northwest Mississippi

The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced updates to several maintenance projects in northwest Mississippi. “There’s no shortage of needs in Northwest Mississippi. Keeping these and other projects on track will improve our overall transportation network,” said Northern District Transportation Commissioner John Caldwell. “Hopefully, these and others will prove to be a sign of more to follow.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wtva.com

Pet of the Week - Ronan

Ronan is WTVA’s Pet of the Week for Oct. 14, brought to you by Cloverhaven Animal Hospital in Tupelo. Do you want to adopt him? The adoption fee is $100. Call the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society at 662-205-4221 or visit TupeloLeeHumane.org. TLHS is also on Facebook.
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Former Columbus Mayor George Wade dies

WEST MONROE, La. (WTVA) — Former Columbus Mayor George Wade passed away Thursday at the age of 88. Wade served one term at City Hall after winning the mayoral election in 1997. His time in politics came after a career managing the Lowndes County Co-op and owning a farm...
COLUMBUS, MS
thelocalvoice.net

Family Business Owners Support Future Generations

Corinth Coca-Cola creates UM business school scholarships. Corinth Coca-Cola Bottling Works Inc. has been serving beverages since 1907. In that time, the family-owned and operated organization has expanded from its original location in Corinth to multiple locations across the Mid-South. And all the while, family members have run the business....
OXFORD, MS
wcbi.com

Tupelo man arrested for breaking into, vandalizing commercial building

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo man is accused of being inside a closed business and damaging the building. 27-year-old Zachary Ballard is charged with burglary of a commercial building. Officers got a report of someone inside Hometown Healthcare on South Gloster while the business was closed. The inside...
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Tupelo church celebrates milestone

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – A Tupelo church less than ten years old recently celebrated a milestone. Seven years ago, a handful of people from Cornerstone Church in Southaven planted a church with the same name in Tupelo. The membership quickly grew over the years, and recently, the church on...
TUPELO, MS
Oxford Eagle

Oxford Police Department announces Auburn game day plans

To ensure that everyone has a fun and safe time celebrating, we will have an increased presence in and around the downtown Square area. Our goal is to be proactive in preventing any disturbances or unsafe activities, and as always, do not hesitate to contact us should the need arise.
OXFORD, MS
alabamawx.com

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Parts of Marion and Lamar Until 815 pm

The storm is south of Hamilton tracking southeastward along I-22. Hail could reach ping pong ball size. UPDATE: Ping pong ball sized hail was reported at I-22 and AL-17 south of Hamilton. The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a. * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…. Southern Marion County in...
MARION COUNTY, AL
thelocalvoice.net

James Meredith Honored by University of Mississippi Student Organization

Columns Society class named for civil rights icon who integrated university 60 years ago. A distinguished student organization at the University of Mississippi has selected James Meredith as the namesake for its 2022-23 class of members. On October 1, 1962, Meredith became the first African American to enroll at the university.
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

Person of interest named in Verona shooting

Police in Verona are asking for the public's help in finding a person of interest in connection with Thursday's shooting at a home that sent a father and his stepson to the hospital. Police in Verona are asking for the public's help in finding a person of interest in connection...
VERONA, MS

