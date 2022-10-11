Read full article on original website
Related
TVGuide.com
Acorn TV Streaming Deal: Get Two Months For $4/Mo. — Save Nearly 45 Percent
All the British and Commonwealth entertainment you can handle on the cheap. Love Brit TV? Amazon Prime Video has a deal for you!. Right now, you can score two months of Acorn TV for $4/mo. -- a nearly 45 percent savings -- as a Prime Video channel add-on. After two months, the price goes back up to $7/mo. But you can cancel Acorn TV before 60 days is up since there's no long-term contract.
Top Apple Deals for October 2022: $89 AirPods and $269 iPads Still Available at Amazon
Table of Contents The Best Apple Deals on MacBooks Best Deals on iPhones Best Deals on Apple Watches Best Deals on AirPods & AirPods Pro Best Deals on iPads Best Apple TV Deals Get 4 Months of Apple Music for Free Best Deals on iMacs Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones Best Deals on M1 Mac Mini Computers – $699.00 at Amazon Best Beats Studio Deals Believe it or not, 2022 holiday shopping is almost here. While Apple doesn’t tend to host huge sales, all the big retailers are constantly competing to offer the best Apple deals. Between Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy and Target, you can find discounts on almost all of...
TVGuide.com
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, October 14
The Season 1 finale of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is here to ensure that the fantasy series isn't going anywhere on Amazon Prime Video's list of its most popular shows and movies. The Rings of Power concluded its first chapter with a huge reveal and questions about Season 2, but there's no question that it will continue to be No. 1 on Prime Video's top 10 throughout the weekend and — given the gap between the first and second spots — maybe even until 2024, when Season 2 is expected to drop.
Comments / 0