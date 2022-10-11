Read full article on original website
ComicBook
New ThunderCats Ultimates Figure Wave Includes Snarf
Super7's Ultimates lineup of premium 7-inch scale ThunderCats figures launched back in 2019, and we've got our Mumm-Ra's and Thundertanks since then, but no Snarf. Today is the day – it's all lead up to this. Indeed, Snarf has joined the ThunderCats Ultimates lineup alongside Mongor, Willa, and Ratar-O....
PlayStation Sale Drops One of 2022's Best Games to Lowest Price Yet
PlayStation is running an "Essential Picks" sale right now which, for the most part, includes a lot of the big names and franchises that people would expect to see. Assassin's Creed, Madden NFL, WWE 2K, and first-party games like Marvel's Spider-Man are a few examples of games on sale, but one of them that's returned to the PlayStation discount bin once more just happens to be one of the best games to grace the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 this year.
Steam Gets Nintendo Switch Exclusive After Just 7 Months
Steam users looking for something new to try this weekend can count what was formerly a Nintendo Switch exclusive among their options now that it's released on the PC platform. That game is Triangle Strategy, the HD-2D title developed by Square Enix and Artdink and published by Square Enix. It's a turn-based strategy game originally released on the Nintendo Switch back in March 2022 and is a game that's maintained positive reviews since its launch.
The Stranger Confirmed as SPOILER in The Rings of Power
The Rings of Power finale has arrived and The Stranger has been revealed. It was an eventful week on Amazon Prime as the magic user is apparently a wizard or an Istari. The wizards are storied in Lord of the Rings lore. It's hard to say whether or not The Stranger ends up being Saurman the White, Radagast the Brown or Gandalf the Grey. In fact, the figure could eventually be revealed as Pallanda or Alatar, the Blue Wizards who are not as known by general audiences. It's a fun nod to the series continuity and sure to ignite plenty of discussion as Rings of Power stretches on to Season 2. However, The Stranger had to do some fighting in this entry to escape with the Harfoots.
Cheaper Netflix Tier With Ads Launching Soon
Netflix's ad-supported tier will launch in November 2022, according to multiple reports. In the U.S., subscribers will be able to lower their monthly bill to $6.99 by accepting some ads during programming. The streaming giant is teaming with Microsoft to bring the ads to users, hopefully maximizing the experience by using algorithms to bring relevant ads in the same way Netflix tries to do with movies themselves. According to CNBC, the tier will include an average of four to five minutes of commercials each hour and won't give users the ability to download movies and TV series. A limited number of TV series and movies will initially be unavailable due to licensing restrictions, and the ads will run for 15 or 30 seconds in length and play before and during content.
Steam Creator Valve Trademarks Mysterious New Project
Valve, the creator of the Steam platform and several hit games that exist within it, is apparently working on something new, something known currently as "Neon Prime." We don't know what that something is at this time given that it only exists as a trademark, but the way it's categorized indicates that it's indeed a game or at least some kind of software that could be considered such. Valve naturally has not said anything about its plans for Neon Prime at this time.
Marvel Lucha Libre Disney+ Show Revealed at AAA Triplemania XXX
AAA Triplemania XXX Chapter 3 is in full swing, and fans have already watched some stellar matches in the ring, but Marvel fans got a major surprise as things got started. Those in attendance saw the announcement of a new series based around AAA and Marvel's Lucha Libre collaboration titled The Origin of the Mask, and it is set to stream on Disney+ on December 21st (via Infinite Pro Wrestling). The trailer that played shows El Aracno, El Leyenda Americana, El Terror Purpura, and El Venenoide, as well as La Estrella Cósmica and La Picadura Letal. This is actually one of the first looks at Black Widow's Lucha counterpart, and Captain Marvel's was shown in previous photos but now it appears she is getting a bigger focus. You can watch the reveal in the video below.
The Crew 3 Rumor May Reveal New Location and Title
The Crew 3 may not actually feature The Crew branding and instead take on a new name and introduce a new location to the series. Ubisoft's The Crew franchise is a very interesting racing series that didn't take off in the way that other big racing games have. In a time where Forza Horizon largely dominates the racing genre, The Crew was an interesting idea, but has yet to really feel like a direct competitor to the Xbox racing series. The series allows you to explore the entire United States via fast cars and the sequel introduced things like boats and planes to really spice it up. Although Ubisoft hasn't officially announced a third game, it has been rumored that will come in the future.
Gotham Knights Reveals New Co-Op Mode
Gotham Knights developer WB Games Montreal and Warner Bros. Games have announced that the upcoming DC-branded video game will receive a rather significant update just over a month after it initially releases on October 21st for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. More specifically, Gotham Knights is set to drop a free update featuring Heroic Assault, a new four-player, co-op mode.
New Netflix Thriller Conquers Streamer's Top 10 List
Last week, Netflix released a couple of original thrillers for subscribers to enjoy, and it appears as though folks have been doing exactly that. Both of the new exclusive titles from the streaming service have been doing very well on the Netflix Top 10 Movies list over the last week, but one of them has stood out as the cream of the crop. Luckiest Girl Alive sits atop Netflix's charts as the most popular movie on the service.
