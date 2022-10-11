ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Better than Prime Day! Save $557 on NordicTrack Studio Bike with this Walmart deal

By Anna Gora
LiveScience
LiveScience
 5 days ago

Browsing through Prime Day deals, but not finding any great offers on stationary bikes? The Amazon Early Access Sale may be a great for finding amazing discounts right now, but that does not mean its competitors are not keeping up. For example, the top quality NordicTrack Studio Bike is now 56% off at Walmart , which comes down to a hefty saving of $557. In fact, it is highly likely that you will not be able to find this premium stationary bike cheaper anywhere else. If you want to take advantage of this fantastic offer, we recommend to get it as soon as possible. With such a whopping discount, the stocks will not last long.

The NordicTrack Studio Bike combines resilience, high performance and great looks, all while providing a great deal of entertainment. It comes with a 7” smart high-definition touchscreen and 30-Day iFIT Family Membership for a fully-immersive workout experience in the comfort of your home. Equipped with an oversized cushion seat and large ergonomic pedals, this superb exercise machine will allow you to pedal comfortably through 22 levels of digital resistance. Its quick, responsive controls adjust your resistance at the touch of a button. No more scrolling through options or turning a knob - now your focus can stay on your workout at all times.

NordicTrack Studio Bike is a great piece of equipment, produce by a highly reputable brand. To get such a fantastic deal on one of the NordicTrack products is not something that happens too often so do not wait too long to claim this discount.

NordicTrack Studio Bike with 7” Smart HD Touchscreen | $997 , $440 on Amazon

Save 56% on the NordicTrack Studio Bike with this fantastic Walmart deal. This premium exercise machine comes with a 7” smart high-definition touchscreen and 30-Day iFIT Family Membership for a fully-immersive workout experience. Comfort, performance and entertainment, all fused into one top quality product. View Deal

With iFIT Membership, you can create five individual workout profiles that each have access to a vast library of LIVE and on-demand video workouts taught by expert personal trainers. This clever piece of software allows you to participate in boutique studio classes, as well as select one of the thousands of Global Workouts filmed on location across all seven continents. And as you exercise, your iFIT Trainer will automatically adjust your resistance to meet their workout requirements or mimic real-world terrain, creating a fully-immersive workout experience in the comfort of your home.

NordicTrack Studio Bike will keep you cool and comfortable with a built-in fan, and you can easily adjust your comfort with on-console fan controls. The machine may feel big and bulky, but thanks to the front-mounted transport wheels, you can quickly move your stationary bike from room to room. It also comes with a handy integrated water bottle holder, as well as an auxiliary music port with dual 2" speakers.

But what makes NordicTrack Studio Bike truly stand out among the competitors, is the top quality design. Made out of resistant materials and built with comfortable and efficient movement in mind, this model will truly help you elevate your fitness levels. And the best part is, you'll save a huge amount of cash when you take advantage of this unique deal.

Check out Live Science's Amazon Prime Early Access deal hub for more amazing offers on health and fitness products. Interested in exercise machines, but looking for something different? Our guide to the best workout equipment for home will help you find a product that suits your needs and preferences.

Making every day a little more interesting, Live Science empowers and inspires readers with the tools they need to understand the world and appreciate its everyday awe.

