Milton, FL

WEAR

4-year-old battling Leukemia invites community to birthday party in Crestview

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The parents of a child battling Leukemia is asking the Northwest Florida community to come together to make one of her wishes come true. 4-year-old Phinley was diagnosed with Leukemia last year, and was not able to have a birthday party to celebrate. Phinley's parents are now asking the community to make her wish of having a birthday party "with lots of people" a reality.
WEAR

Lakeview Center in Pensacola launches new program for psychosis

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Lakeview Center in Pensacola has launched a new specialized treatment program for people struggling with psychosis. "Previously, the closest similar program was in Panama City, and clients often found themselves in-and-out of the hospital, potentially applying for Social Security at a young age, with illness limiting their ability to work," a release states.
WEAR

Pensacola Shrimp Basket presents team member with new car from giveaway

PENACOLA, Fla. -- A Shrimp Basket in Pensacola presented one of the company's employees with a new car on Monday. Kristy Pearman of Shrimp Basket Homewood was randomly selected as the winning employee for the company's hiring and employee appreciation incentive. Pearman was given a 2022 Nissan Kicks valued at...
WEAR

Lifeguards at Pensacola Beach make switch to 'winter staffing'

PENSACOLA, Fla. --Lifeguards at Pensacola Beach are getting ready for the cooler weather. They'll be switching to "winter staffing" starting Monday. This means the lifeguard towers will be taken down until the start of the 2023 season. Lifeguards will still be present at Casino Beach and in patrol vehicles throughout...
WEAR

Santa Rosa County deputies anticipate more serious charges for Spanevelo in Alabama

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office says it wants to extradite Marcus Spanevelo to Alabama for more severe charges in the Cassie Carli case. WEAR News reported earlier Friday that Spanevelo's charges in Santa Rosa County in relation to Carli's disappearance were dropped. He was set to go to trial next week on two charges: tampering with evidence (felony) and obstructing a criminal investigation (misdemeanor).
