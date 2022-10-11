Read full article on original website
WEAR
Organization holds event in Escambia County supporting families who lost infants
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Saturday is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day. Friday, families came together and held an event to remember children who died before their first birthday. An organization called "Escambia County Healthy Start" works to improve the lives of pregnant women and babies. They came out to...
WEAR
4-year-old battling Leukemia invites community to birthday party in Crestview
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The parents of a child battling Leukemia is asking the Northwest Florida community to come together to make one of her wishes come true. 4-year-old Phinley was diagnosed with Leukemia last year, and was not able to have a birthday party to celebrate. Phinley's parents are now asking the community to make her wish of having a birthday party "with lots of people" a reality.
WEAR
Gulf Breeze Library closed from building damage until further notice in Santa Rosa County
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Gulf Breeze Library in Santa Rosa County is reportedly closed Saturday until further notice. According to a release, the library located at 1060 Shoreline Drive in Gulf Breeze closed due to damage to the building. At this time, no information has been released involving...
WEAR
'Taste of the Beach' festival at Pensacola Beach returns this weekend
PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. -- Pensacola Beach's biggest annual food festival is taking place this weekend. The 13th annual "Taste of the Beach" returns Friday with a VIP dinner. The festivities will open up to everyone on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Casino Beach. Eighteen Pensacola Beach restaurants...
WEAR
Walton County holds ribbon cutting for tenth regional beach access point
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- Walton County now has ten regional beach access points. The county held a ribbon cutting on the Scenic Gulf Drive access Thursday in Miramar Beach in honor of its newest facility. The facility took about a year to build and is the first one to open...
WEAR
Odd Colony Brewing Co. announces new expansion coming to Pensacola's East Hill
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola's Odd Colony Brewing Company announced last week its new expansion coming to the community's East Hill area. The company will be opening up a "Neighborhood Biergarten" called The Burrow this Spring at The Historic Sacred Heart Hospital building located on N 12th Avenue. According to the...
WEAR
Okaloosa Island to host first-ever Boardwalk Country Music Beach Festival
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- The first-ever Boardwalk Country Music Beach Festival is coming to Fort Walton Beach. It will take place on Nov. 4 and 5 at The Boardwalk on Okaloosa Island. Six national and regional country music acts will hit the stage starting Friday afternoon. The shows then...
WEAR
Baptist Health Care Foundation now accepting donations for mammogram fund
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Baptist Health Care Foundation is accepting donations for their mammogram fund in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Since the Baptist Health Care Foundation started their mammogram fund 13 years ago, they say they’ve helped over 2,600 women get a mammogram. The fund covers the...
WEAR
Lakeview Center in Pensacola launches new program for psychosis
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Lakeview Center in Pensacola has launched a new specialized treatment program for people struggling with psychosis. "Previously, the closest similar program was in Panama City, and clients often found themselves in-and-out of the hospital, potentially applying for Social Security at a young age, with illness limiting their ability to work," a release states.
WEAR
Pensacola Shrimp Basket presents team member with new car from giveaway
PENACOLA, Fla. -- A Shrimp Basket in Pensacola presented one of the company's employees with a new car on Monday. Kristy Pearman of Shrimp Basket Homewood was randomly selected as the winning employee for the company's hiring and employee appreciation incentive. Pearman was given a 2022 Nissan Kicks valued at...
WEAR
UPDATE: Lockdown lifted at Ernest Ward Middle School after threat cleared
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A lockdown is lifted at Ernest Ward Middle School in Escambia County Friday morning after deputies cleared a threat. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office was called to the school around 8:30 a.m. and deputies investigated the threat. The school was initially placed on a code red...
WEAR
Lifeguards at Pensacola Beach make switch to 'winter staffing'
PENSACOLA, Fla. --Lifeguards at Pensacola Beach are getting ready for the cooler weather. They'll be switching to "winter staffing" starting Monday. This means the lifeguard towers will be taken down until the start of the 2023 season. Lifeguards will still be present at Casino Beach and in patrol vehicles throughout...
WEAR
Charges dropped in Santa Rosa County against Spanevelo in Cassie Carli case
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The charges in Santa Rosa County against Cassie Carli's ex-boyfriend Marcus Spanevelo have been dropped. Spanevelo was set to go to trial next week on two charges in her disappearance earlier this year -- tampering with evidence (felony) and obstructing a criminal investigation (misdemeanor). Now,...
WEAR
Warrington Middle School faces shutdown if charter school contract isn't finalized
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County Public Schools are at another crossroads with Warrington Middle School. After years of failing grades, the school is becoming a charter school and a private firm plans to take over operations. But the contract hasn't been finalized, and there is concern if it's not...
WEAR
Santa Rosa County deputies anticipate more serious charges for Spanevelo in Alabama
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office says it wants to extradite Marcus Spanevelo to Alabama for more severe charges in the Cassie Carli case. WEAR News reported earlier Friday that Spanevelo's charges in Santa Rosa County in relation to Carli's disappearance were dropped. He was set to go to trial next week on two charges: tampering with evidence (felony) and obstructing a criminal investigation (misdemeanor).
WEAR
26th annual Rare Air Volkswagen Car Show kicks off at Pensacola's 5 Flags Speedway
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The 26th annual Rare Air Volkswagen Car Show is kicking off in Pensacola Saturday. The car show will be held at 5 Flags Speedway located at 7451 Pine Forest Rd. and run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Over 100 vehicles will be on display at the...
WEAR
Extra police officers to be present for 'Soul Bowl' at Blue Wahoo Stadium
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The 30th annual youth football "Soul Bowl" is set for Saturday and Pensacola Police says it will have extra officers at the games. Police will not be doing weapon screenings. The decision on whether or not to do screenings is up to the organizers of the event.
WEAR
Deputies: Juvenile charged with reckless manslaughter in Bay Minette shooting
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A juvenile is being charged as an adult following an alleged reckless fatal shooting in Bay Minette Friday night. According to the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office, around 7:30 p.m. deputies and medical personnel responded to the 42000 block of Nicholsville Rd. for a call about a shooting.
WEAR
Deputies: Crestview 16-year-old had razor blade for after-school fight with girl
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 16-year-old student at Crestview High School is charged with two felonies. The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office says investigation revealed that Tyler Mahler armed himself with a razor blade "in preparation for a planned off-campus fight" after school Friday. Deputies say the intended victim was a...
WEAR
Destin man sentenced to life in prison for stabbing son's 17-year-old mother to death
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Destin man was sentenced to life in prison Thursday for stabbing his 17-year-old ex-girlfriend to death back in 2018. According to a release, a circuit court judge sentenced 26-year-old Kevin Ordonez-Garcia to life after he previously plead guilty to second degree murder with a weapon.
