Companies tend to make an effort to make their cheapest option sound like it’s still exciting in some way, which is why Starbucks has a very small size called “Tall” or why car companies will slap a badge that says something like “Limited” on a vehicle that is objectively the worst thing they sell. For its new, long-awaited(?) ad-supported tier, Netflix is going in the opposite direction by making it sound as unappealing as possible. Starting in November, subscribers will be able to sign up for… Netflix Basic With Ads. (Cue lackluster fireworks display and a royalty-free approximation of a hit rock song.)

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO