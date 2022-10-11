ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grandville, MI

WOOD

Family Fare kicks off their Score Big Sweepstakes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Does the idea of winning free groceries for a year appeal to you? How about winning a 2022 Ford F-150 truck or a family vacation valued at $5,000? Chances are, you’re already entered to win if you’ve shopped at Family Fare or D&W Fresh Market. Their Score Big Sweepstakes started weeks ago and runs through November 5th! All you do is shop thousands of participating items in their stores and you’re eligible for the Score Big Sweepstakes – just make sure you use your YES rewards card. Rachael got the chance to learn more about how the contest works and to get some tips for creating a delicious and memorable tailgate while shopping at Family Fare.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Local cannabis company holds pumpkin drive

A local cannabis company is holding a pumpkin donation drive to benefit schools on Grand Rapids' west side. (Oct. 13, 2022) A local cannabis company is holding a pumpkin donation drive to benefit schools on Grand Rapids' west side. (Oct. 13, 2022) Kentwood Police Department hosts recruitment event. The Kentwood...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Calvary Church pantry intentional in reaching those in need

Calvary Church pantry intentional in reaching those …. Season 3 of “Young Rock” debuts next month, continuing the adventures of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Arlyn Broche plays Dany Garcia in the show. (Oct. 14, 2022) Storm Team 8 forecast, 6 p.m., 101422. There is a chilly...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Fulton Street and Market Avenue construction delayed again

A construction project in downtown Grand Rapids that began in March has been delayed for a second time. (Oct. 14, 2022) Fulton Street and Market Avenue construction delayed …. A construction project in downtown Grand Rapids that began in March has been delayed for a second time. (Oct. 14, 2022)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Football Frenzy food drive week 8

Northview was stop number eight for the Football Frenzy tailgate. The school donated 2, 055 pounds of food. (Oct. 14, 2022) Northview was stop number eight for the Football Frenzy tailgate. The school donated 2, 055 pounds of food. (Oct. 14, 2022) Family hosts charity lacrosse game in honor of...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Grand Valley State vs Ferris State

Sunday will start off dry under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Winds will start from the SW then shift to the WNW. Highs remain similar to Saturday in the low 50s. A chance for showers returns in the evening and overnight hours. Landscaper offers advice to avoid winter woes. Landscaper...
BIG RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Discussing over the counter hearing aids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – October is Audiology Awareness Month, which is a good time to take stock of our hearing health. Today we have Our Hearing Expert, Dr. Pam Keenan with McDonald Hearing Services, joins us today to talk about hearing health and a new change when it comes to hearing aids. Over the counter hearing aids will be available for those 18 and older online and in some retail stores and does not require a test from a doctor first. While that makes hearing aids more accessible, you may still have some questions about your hearing health so Dr. Keenan recommends you still talk to a doctor first before you purchase over the counter products.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

How to blend multiple decor styles in one home

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you share a living space with someone, you know that there is always a challenge when two people have different design styles and tastes…but it doesn’t necessarily have to lead to a fight!. today, professional interior designer leslie hart davidson joins...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

KDPS officer who died of cancer honored for service

Kalamazoo and surrounding communities gathered Friday to celebrate the life of a Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officer who died last week, remembering him as a fighter and servant to others. (Oct. 14, 2022) KDPS officer who died of cancer honored for service. Kalamazoo and surrounding communities gathered Friday to...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WOOD

Eastbrook Homes hosting Oktoberfest this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Come out this Sunday and enjoy gorgeous homes and beer for Eastbrook Homes’ Oktoberfest Beer Tasting event! It’s taking place from noon until 3pm at their beautifully decorated model home in The Villas at Spring Lake CC. You can tour the model home and learn more about the executive-style golf course community while sipping craft beer and sampling gourmet pretzels! The event is free but you can RSVP to make sure you get a spot!
SPRING LAKE, MI
WOOD

Annual event benefits The Girls Choral Academy

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – For 25 years, The Girls Choral Academy has provided a safe environment for girls of all ages regardless of race, religion, or socioeconomic status to gain a strong choral education. They have a big celebration coming up in November to celebrate called “Let Your Voice Be Heard.” They’ll be honoring West Michigan jazz great Edye Evans Hyde with the “Giving Girls a Voice” award and they’re inviting everyone to attend! Tickets include dinner, drinks and entertainment.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Storm Team 8 Forecast, 11 p.m., 101422

A band of rain moves through from west to east. The rain should end by daybreak. (October 14, 2022) Sunday will start off dry under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Winds will start from the SW then shift to the WNW. Highs remain similar to Saturday in the low 50s. A chance for showers returns in the evening and overnight hours.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Cancer journey motivates Northview student to make a difference

Cancer journey motivates Northview student to make …. Dream 18: Diamond Springs golf course’s 15th hole. The par-4 15th hole at Diamond Springs Golf Course near Hamilton forces big hitters to make a big decision. (Oct. 14, 2022) Griffins to open season with 6 rookies on roster. When the...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

KCAS Pets of the Week: Caesar and a bunny

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s featured pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter are a beautiful black bunny and a happy dog. Hershey the bunny was so wonderful that he was scooped up by a WOOD TV8 staff member when he arrived at the station Friday morning. But the good news is the shelter has a second rabbit, a female who looks quite a bit like Hershey. Both rabbits were found as strays. The shelter reminds pet owners that if they can’t take care of their rabbits, the shelter will take surrenders.
KENT COUNTY, MI
WOOD

95-year-old WWII vet honored with high school diploma

A 95-year-old World War II veteran from Grandville received his high school diploma 77 years after being drafted. (Oct. 13, 2022) 95-year-old WWII vet honored with high school diploma. A 95-year-old World War II veteran from Grandville received his high school diploma 77 years after being drafted. (Oct. 13, 2022)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Education Secretary on loan forgiveness plan

Student loan borrowers waiting for the web application process to open got a glimpse of what that process will look like. The White House posted a preview on social media this week. (Oct. 13, 2022) Education Secretary on loan forgiveness plan. Student loan borrowers waiting for the web application process...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Being the one to make a difference in the community

Grand Rapids, MI (WOOD) – The 2nd annual Be the One Run put on by Biggby that supports the organization I Understand Love Heals took place on October 9th. Biggby is all about loving yourself and what better way to help support a friend or loved one then over a cup of Coffee. Coffee brings us together as a community and Biggby knows this, so they started their buy one give one Wednesdays to spread love and support. If you or someone you know is struggling with a mental health issue Biggby encourages you to talk to someone about it.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Enter the Jurassic Quest Contest Today!

Grand Rapids, MI (WOOD) – ATTENTION Grand Rapids dinosaur lovers! Jurassic Quest is roaring into DeVos Place from November 4 – 6! Jurassic Quest is the world’s largest, most popular dino event with unique and exciting experiences for the whole family. See our herd of life size animatronic dinosaurs including Apatosaurus, Spinosaurus, T-Rex and an incredible 50 Foot Long Megalodon. Meet our trainers, baby dinos and watch a live interactive Raptor show. You don’t want to miss “The Quest” interactive adventure, dinosaur rides, giant fossil dig, inflatables, fossil science exhibit, “Triceratots” soft play area, and MORE! Tickets are flying fast! Sellouts expected, buy in advance at JurassicQuest.com to guarantee your timeslot. Get your tickets before they go extinct!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

