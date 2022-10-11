ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

AL.com

Rewinding Auburn’s 48-34 loss to No. 9 Ole Miss

Welcome to Oxford, Miss., on what was an unseasonably warm mid-October afternoon at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Auburn fell to No. 9 Ole Miss, 48-34, as Bryan Harsin’s team dropped its third straight game and fell below .500 on the season after the Rebels rushed for 448 yards and three scores in a track meet in Oxford, Miss. It’s Auburn’s first loss to Ole Miss since 2015 and just the Tigers’ fourth-ever road loss in the series.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Auburn vs. Ole Miss by the numbers: Oxford winning streaks collide

Auburn (3-3, 1-2) at No. 9 Ole Miss (6-0, 2-0) 11 a.m. CDT Saturday (ESPN) 1 7-0 record for Ole Miss during the SEC era, a mark the Rebels would own again if they defeat Auburn. Ole Miss won its first seven games in 2014. The Rebels later had to vacate those victories because of violations of NCAA rules.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

What Bryan Harsin said about Auburn’s 48-34 loss to No. 9 Ole Miss

Auburn will head into the bye week on a three-game losing streak. Bryan Harsin’s team dropped its third straight game Saturday, falling to No. 9 Ole Miss, 48-34, in Oxford, Miss. The Tigers dug themselves a 21-point hole early in the second quarter, clawed their way back to within four early in the third quarter but ultimately couldn’t keep pace with the Rebels, who rushed for 448 yards to put Auburn away.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Bryce Young starts for Alabama football against Tennessee

He’s back. Bryce Young made his expected return against Tennessee, lining up behind the center for the first offensive play of the game. With 14:56 left in the first quarter, Young stood in the shotgun from the Alabama 8-yard line. He threw a quick screen pass to JaCorey Brooks for 1 yard.
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

‘That one sucked’: Ole Miss’ surprise onside kick looms large for Auburn in loss

Lane Kiffin sensed his team needed a boost — something to reenergize Ole Miss after Auburn scrapped away at a lead that was at one point 21 points in the first half. The Rebels just kicked a short field goal, after weighing a fourth-down attempt from the Tigers’ 5-yard line, to push their lead back to seven early in the second half. Ole Miss led, 31-24, with 9:50 to go in the third quarter, but Auburn was on a role offensively. The Tigers scored on four of their last five drives and were thriving on the ground.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Robby Ashford shows resilience in loss against No. 9 Ole Miss

Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford bounced back from an inauspicious first quarter that saw him get temporarily benched to nearly helping his team overcome a 21-0 deficit in Saturday’s 48-34 loss against Ole Miss at Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium. Ashford, in his fourth college start and second on the road, threw an...
OXFORD, MS
AL.com

Instant Analysis: Auburn loses 48-34 at No. 9 Ole Miss

Auburn (3-4, 1-3) is on a three-game losing streak after failing to overcome a 21-0 deficit during Saturday’s 48-34 loss against No. 9 Ole Miss at Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium. Quinshon Judkins was one of three Rebels to run for over 100 yards. Judkins’ 41-yard score in the fourth quarter was his third touchdown and put Ole Miss ahead 48-34 with 6:26 left in the game.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

What Lane Kiffin said about No. 9 Ole Miss beating Auburn 48-34

No. 9 Ole Miss ran for 448 yards on 69 carries in Saturday’s 48-34 victory against Auburn in front of 65,423 fans at Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium. Ole Miss is 7-0 for the first time since the 2014 season; before that, it was 1962, the last time the Rebels were 7-0 to start a season. The win also broke Auburn’s six-game winning streak in the series.
OXFORD, MS
AL.com

Bryan Harsin to speak in Mobile on Monday after late switch

Monday’s C Spire 1st & 10 Club meeting in Mobile will feature an Auburn football coach, just not the one that was originally scheduled. Head coach Bryan Harsin will speak to the club at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Moe’s Original BBQ on Springhill Ave. in downtown Mobile. Associate head coach Zac Etheridge was originally scheduled to be Monday’s speaker, before Auburn subbed Harsin in on Friday afternoon.
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

Alabama State cruises past Mississippi Valley State

Myles Crawley threw for 270 yards and two touchdowns to lead Alabama State to a 24-9 victory over winless Mississippi Valley State on Saturday. Crawley tossed a 12-yard touchdown pass to Dylan Creech late in the first quarter and added a 36-yard TD pass to Jeremiah Hixon with 7:28 remaining. Ja’Won Howell had a 2-yard touchdown run for Alabama State (4-3, 2-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference).
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

6 people wounded in shooting in Lanett

Six people were shot Thursday night when gunfire erupted in a Chambers County neighborhood. Lanett police officers responded at 9:41 p.m. Thursday to a report of a shooting at 1912 50th Ave. S.W. in Lanett. When they arrived on the scene, they found six people suffering from gunshot wounds, according...
LANETT, AL
AL.com

Alabama man allegedly filmed teen girls with cell phone in home bathroom

A Lee County man is under arrest after authorities say he was filming young girls in the bathroom. William Jeffrey Lytton, 30, was taken into custody on Wednesday. He is charged with one count of first-degree voyeurism, a misdemeanor. Sheriff’s Investigator Drew Peacock said authorities were notified Wednesday of the...
AL.com

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

