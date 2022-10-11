Read full article on original website
Welcome to Oxford, Miss., on what was an unseasonably warm mid-October afternoon at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Auburn fell to No. 9 Ole Miss, 48-34, as Bryan Harsin’s team dropped its third straight game and fell below .500 on the season after the Rebels rushed for 448 yards and three scores in a track meet in Oxford, Miss. It’s Auburn’s first loss to Ole Miss since 2015 and just the Tigers’ fourth-ever road loss in the series.
Auburn (3-3, 1-2) at No. 9 Ole Miss (6-0, 2-0) 11 a.m. CDT Saturday (ESPN) 1 7-0 record for Ole Miss during the SEC era, a mark the Rebels would own again if they defeat Auburn. Ole Miss won its first seven games in 2014. The Rebels later had to vacate those victories because of violations of NCAA rules.
An emboldened Ole Miss fan climbed out of the stands and onto the field at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium midway through the fourth quarter and ran toward the southwest end zone. He raised his arms skyward, smiling as he jogged into the end zone, where he was promptly taken down by swarm of security and police officers.
Auburn will head into the bye week on a three-game losing streak. Bryan Harsin’s team dropped its third straight game Saturday, falling to No. 9 Ole Miss, 48-34, in Oxford, Miss. The Tigers dug themselves a 21-point hole early in the second quarter, clawed their way back to within four early in the third quarter but ultimately couldn’t keep pace with the Rebels, who rushed for 448 yards to put Auburn away.
It was a celebration worthy of some light civic disruption. To cap off a wild, 52-49 Tennessee win over Alabama, the Neyland Stadium crowd emptied onto the field on Saturday night. Between lighting its victory cigars and signing, a set of fans quickly identified two targets: The goal posts. They...
He’s back. Bryce Young made his expected return against Tennessee, lining up behind the center for the first offensive play of the game. With 14:56 left in the first quarter, Young stood in the shotgun from the Alabama 8-yard line. He threw a quick screen pass to JaCorey Brooks for 1 yard.
Lane Kiffin sensed his team needed a boost — something to reenergize Ole Miss after Auburn scrapped away at a lead that was at one point 21 points in the first half. The Rebels just kicked a short field goal, after weighing a fourth-down attempt from the Tigers’ 5-yard line, to push their lead back to seven early in the second half. Ole Miss led, 31-24, with 9:50 to go in the third quarter, but Auburn was on a role offensively. The Tigers scored on four of their last five drives and were thriving on the ground.
Emotions boiled on the Auburn sidelines during the first half of the Tigers’ game with Ole Miss. After falling behind 21-0, Bryan Harsin’s team rallied for 14 straight points. However, with just more than five minutes left in the second quarter and after Auburn’s first score of the...
Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford bounced back from an inauspicious first quarter that saw him get temporarily benched to nearly helping his team overcome a 21-0 deficit in Saturday’s 48-34 loss against Ole Miss at Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium. Ashford, in his fourth college start and second on the road, threw an...
Auburn (3-4, 1-3) is on a three-game losing streak after failing to overcome a 21-0 deficit during Saturday’s 48-34 loss against No. 9 Ole Miss at Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium. Quinshon Judkins was one of three Rebels to run for over 100 yards. Judkins’ 41-yard score in the fourth quarter was his third touchdown and put Ole Miss ahead 48-34 with 6:26 left in the game.
No. 9 Ole Miss ran for 448 yards on 69 carries in Saturday’s 48-34 victory against Auburn in front of 65,423 fans at Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium. Ole Miss is 7-0 for the first time since the 2014 season; before that, it was 1962, the last time the Rebels were 7-0 to start a season. The win also broke Auburn’s six-game winning streak in the series.
The Ole Miss Rebels weren’t the only ones running all over the field at Vaught Hemingway Stadium on Saturday. The Rebels had three different 100-yard rushers against Auburn on Saturday, but it was the fan who might have had the single-best run of the day. It, however, didn’t end well.
Monday’s C Spire 1st & 10 Club meeting in Mobile will feature an Auburn football coach, just not the one that was originally scheduled. Head coach Bryan Harsin will speak to the club at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Moe’s Original BBQ on Springhill Ave. in downtown Mobile. Associate head coach Zac Etheridge was originally scheduled to be Monday’s speaker, before Auburn subbed Harsin in on Friday afternoon.
No. 1-ranked Auburn withered under a swirl of mistakes Friday night but those only served to make it easier for a Central-Phenix City offense that didn’t need any extra help. The No. 4-ranked Red Devils took advantage of three turnovers to score three touchdowns — including defensive back Quintavious...
Myles Crawley threw for 270 yards and two touchdowns to lead Alabama State to a 24-9 victory over winless Mississippi Valley State on Saturday. Crawley tossed a 12-yard touchdown pass to Dylan Creech late in the first quarter and added a 36-yard TD pass to Jeremiah Hixon with 7:28 remaining. Ja’Won Howell had a 2-yard touchdown run for Alabama State (4-3, 2-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference).
This is an opinion column. Reparations were Rev. Robert Turner’s passion long before they became a national clarion call for those who believe America owes compensation to the descendants of the thousands of Black men, women, and children who were enslaved in our nation for more than a century of systemic racial inequities.
The second day of the Alabama Democratic Party’s statewide convention in Montgomery ended abruptly with a large group of committee members walking out after a debate over proposed changes to the organization’s bylaws. A draft proposal for new bylaws has been circulating throughout the party — some members...
Six people were shot Thursday night when gunfire erupted in a Chambers County neighborhood. Lanett police officers responded at 9:41 p.m. Thursday to a report of a shooting at 1912 50th Ave. S.W. in Lanett. When they arrived on the scene, they found six people suffering from gunshot wounds, according...
A Lee County man is under arrest after authorities say he was filming young girls in the bathroom. William Jeffrey Lytton, 30, was taken into custody on Wednesday. He is charged with one count of first-degree voyeurism, a misdemeanor. Sheriff’s Investigator Drew Peacock said authorities were notified Wednesday of the...
A 33-year-old Lee County man involved in a standoff with police is facing new charges after authorities say he tried to take an officer’s gun following a court hearing Wednesday. Auburn police on Tuesday responded to a domestic violence call near the 1000 block of Opelika Road. Officers tried...
