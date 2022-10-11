Lane Kiffin sensed his team needed a boost — something to reenergize Ole Miss after Auburn scrapped away at a lead that was at one point 21 points in the first half. The Rebels just kicked a short field goal, after weighing a fourth-down attempt from the Tigers’ 5-yard line, to push their lead back to seven early in the second half. Ole Miss led, 31-24, with 9:50 to go in the third quarter, but Auburn was on a role offensively. The Tigers scored on four of their last five drives and were thriving on the ground.

AUBURN, AL ・ 7 HOURS AGO