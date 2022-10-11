ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Kardashian Pays for Extra Security at Kids’ School After Kanye West Blasts School’s Name Online – Report

By C. Vernon Coleman II
105.5 The Fan
105.5 The Fan
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Comments / 68

Dennis Barkley
5d ago

Not only for her children but for everyone else in that private school for extra security. Wouldn't that be great if those who could afford it help pay for more security at schools across America.

Reply
37
NoGuts NoGlory
4d ago

Mark my words, unhinged Kanye West's rants and hate speech are going to cause somebody to get hurt one day. Or he's going to go off and hurt someone himself.

Reply(8)
32
Zion
4d ago

Your decision to have not one not two not 3 but 4 kids with a thot. So stop complaining shut up and make it work. Your decision live with it and shut up.

Reply(8)
21
