Cavaliers move to keep Isaac Okoro through 2023-24 season
The Cleveland Cavaliers have exercised their fourth-year option on the contract of swingman Isaac Okoro, the NBA team announced on Saturday. Okoro joined the Cavs from Auburn as the fifth pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. Cleveland’s decision ties Okoro to the Cavaliers through the 2023-24 NBA season. Okoro...
Nick Saban loses it on player, is all Alabama fans after Tide special teams blunder
Nick Saban lost it on Saturday after a special teams blunder put No. 3 Alabama even further in a hole against No. 6 Tennessee on Saturday. With 12:42 left in the first half and the Vols leading 21-10, the Tide forced a rare punting situation. On fourth and 3 from...
Bryce Young ‘expected’ to start at Tennessee, 2 Vols out as point spreads jump
It’s game day in Knoxville and Bryce Young watch is reaching a climax. Two weeks after injuring his right shoulder at Arkansas, we’ll find out soon enough if the reigning Heisman Trophy winner will play at 2:30 p.m. CT against Tennessee. Young is “expected to start” if everything...
Peyton Manning and Pat McAfee lead band in ‘Rocky Top’ during ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’
Well, it’s been a minute since we’ve seen Peyton Manning lead Tennessee’s Pride of Southland Band. Yet, there he was Saturday - during the ESPN “College GameDay” broadcast - leading his alma mater’s band in a rendition of “Rocky Top” ahead of No. 6 Tennessee’s game with No. 3 Alabama later in the day.
AllSooners Podcast, Ep. 151
On Oklahoma's 52-42 win over the No. 19 Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday afternoon in Norman.
Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt, Peyton Manning, Josh Heupel break out cigars after Alabama win
Cigars were out in full force Saturday night after No. 6 Tennessee defeated No. 3 Alabama 52-49 on a game-winning field goal from Chase McGrath. Two guys that took in the sweet stench of a long-awaited cigar were Tennessee receiver Jalin Hyatt and Volunteers legend Peyton Manning, who picked his Vols to win earlier in the day during ESPN’s “College GameDay.” Manning even led the band in “Rocky Top” before the game.
SI’s Top 10: Week of Upheaval Leaves Nine Remaining Unbeatens
Six undefeated teams were taken down Saturday, leaving only nine at the FBS level. How do they stack up?
Paul Finebaum makes epic Alabama-Tennessee pick by rising from orange casket: ‘It was suffocating’
Paul Finebaum knows how to make an entrance. The SEC Network analyst, during “SEC Nation,” revealed his pick for the game between No. 3 Alabama and No. 6 Tennessee by rising from an orange Tennessee casket - with pallbearers, or Paul-bearers. In other words, Finebaum channeled his inner...
Lane Kiffin: ‘Let’s both beat the state of Alabama today; Go Vols’
Lane Kiffin remains a villain in the state of Tennessee, but perhaps mended a few fences on Saturday. Kiffin, now head coach at Ole Miss, appeared live from the field at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford during the “Mic’d Up” segment of ESPN’s College GameDay on Saturday. Kiffin’s unbeaten Rebels host Auburn at 11 a.m., a few hours before Tennessee welcomes Alabama in a Top 10 showdown at 2:30 p.m.
