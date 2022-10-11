ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Cavaliers move to keep Isaac Okoro through 2023-24 season

The Cleveland Cavaliers have exercised their fourth-year option on the contract of swingman Isaac Okoro, the NBA team announced on Saturday. Okoro joined the Cavs from Auburn as the fifth pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. Cleveland’s decision ties Okoro to the Cavaliers through the 2023-24 NBA season. Okoro...
Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt, Peyton Manning, Josh Heupel break out cigars after Alabama win

Cigars were out in full force Saturday night after No. 6 Tennessee defeated No. 3 Alabama 52-49 on a game-winning field goal from Chase McGrath. Two guys that took in the sweet stench of a long-awaited cigar were Tennessee receiver Jalin Hyatt and Volunteers legend Peyton Manning, who picked his Vols to win earlier in the day during ESPN’s “College GameDay.” Manning even led the band in “Rocky Top” before the game.
Lane Kiffin: ‘Let’s both beat the state of Alabama today; Go Vols’

Lane Kiffin remains a villain in the state of Tennessee, but perhaps mended a few fences on Saturday. Kiffin, now head coach at Ole Miss, appeared live from the field at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford during the “Mic’d Up” segment of ESPN’s College GameDay on Saturday. Kiffin’s unbeaten Rebels host Auburn at 11 a.m., a few hours before Tennessee welcomes Alabama in a Top 10 showdown at 2:30 p.m.
