Galion Inquirer
Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast highlights Connections Weekend
GALION- Verl Stevenson began the annual Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast in Galion more than 40 years ago to help raise funds for Kiwanis programs. The gathering used to be held in the spring at the YMCA, but since 2009, the Galion-Crestline Chamber of Commerce has collaborated with Galion City Schools to hold the event at the Galion Intermediate School during “Connections Weekend” each fall.
Galion Inquirer
Galion History Center offers ‘haunting’ October events
GALION- The Galion History Center is looking forward to a hauntingly fun October on their historic campus! October events will center around the Brownella Cottage complex (132 S. Union St.). Brownella Cottage is known as one of Ohio’s most haunted locations. Brownella Cottage was built in 1887 for Bishop William Montgomery Brown and his wife, Ella. The Cottage is beautifully preserved and features all of the Brown’s original furniture, making it an incredibly rare house museum. Visitors have a slate of fun events to choose from for all ages! Put on your detective hat and solve the murder of the Brownella Cottage caretaker at Murder Mystery CLUE, or join in a Ghost Walk tour and explore the paranormal activity at the home, and don’t miss out on making Brownella Cottage a stop on your Trick-Or-Treat path during Galion community Trick-Or-Treat hours!
Galion Inquirer
GALLERY: Galion High School Homecoming Court
GALION — Galion High School Homecoming Court took the field on Friday night, as the king and queen were announced. Reagan Ivy and Ryder McCabe took the honors for the class of 2023.
Galion Inquirer
Crestline Lions Club completes Fall into Service Project
CRESTLINE- On Sunday October 9th, the Crestline Lions Club completed their 2nd Annual Fall into Service Project at the Little League Complex in Crestline. The project consisted of scraping and painting the concession stand and bathroom facility at the complex. Supplies for the project were donated by Holcker Hardware and Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home. A total of seven Crestline Lions participated in the project that further improved the facility.
