Read full article on original website
Related
3 teams that should trade for Christian McCaffrey after latest rumors
The Carolina Panthers are reportedly willing to trade running back Christian McCaffrey, but which teams could be a suitable match?. Carolina fired head coach Matt Rhule this week, officially marking the start of their rebuild. Even with a slight upgrade at the quarterback position in Baker Mayfield, Rhule couldn’t turn this team around. Perhaps the former Baylor coach belongs in college, which is surely where his next gig will be.
10 WR sleepers to target for fantasy football Week 6
Let’s break down 10 wide receiver sleepers to target for fantasy football Week 6. Week 6 is bringing the first bye week of the NFL season. As a result, many productive fantasy football wide receivers will be unavailable this week, including Amon-Ra St. Brown, Brandin Cooks, Davante Adams, and Robert Woods.
Sunday Six: Best Anytime Touchdown Bets Today (Rhamondre Stevenson's Time to Shine for Patriots)
In Week 5, BetSided's Joe Summers catapulted to the top of the leaderboard in our "Sunday Six" Anytime Touchdown bets of the week, hitting at +900 on New Orleans Saints tight end Adam Trautman. Which players find the end zone in Week 6? Below are our "Sunday Six" selections in...
Refs gift Alabama a touchdown, screw Tennessee with bogus pass interference call
The Alabama Crimson Tide looked like they were pushing themselves out of touchdown range. Then, the referees granted them a new set of downs after a controversial pass interference penalty. One of the biggest games of Week 7 was between the No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide and No. 6 Tennessee...
RELATED PEOPLE
NFL trade deadline: 3 players Steelers should dump for draft picks
The NFL trade deadline is fast approaching, and the Steelers are definitely sellers. Who should they consider trading?. The 2022 season hasn’t gone as planned for Mike Tomlin and the Steelers. Pittsburgh entered the year with playoff expectations, though we can argue now that this was always a little misguided.
Cowboys latest injury update creates interesting trade opportunity
The Cowboys got some good news on the injury front, which could create a desire to move a surprisingly good player from their roster. Dallas Cowboys fans got some really good news regarding Dak Prescott. He’s back as a practice participant for the first time since his thumb injury in Week 1 of the season. According to Mike McCarthy, he won’t be a starter until he is a full participant for at least a week, but we’re getting closer to that happening.
Rumor: Patriots connected to cornerback wanting a trade
As the trade deadline is now only mere weeks away, teams around the NFL will be taking a look at their roster and players’ performances while also looking around the league at who they could possibly trade for. The Patriots are sure to make a move before November 1st, but the name floating around as the best fit for them may be a bit surprising.
Cleveland Guardians radio call of comeback against Yankees has all the feels
The Cleveland Guardians staged a ninth-inning comeback against the New York Yankees on Saturday night and the Cleveland radio call captured the excitement. For the second time in the 2022 postseason, Oscar Gonzalez was the hero for the Cleveland Guardians in an extra-inning game at Progressive Field. Following his walk-off...
FanSided
291K+
Followers
551K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0