Cannabis Legalization Is A Boon For Real Estate, New Jobs And Tax Revenue, New Data Shows
A new report from the Federal Reserve Bank shed light on the economic impact marijuana legalization has had in recent years, reported Marijuana Moment. Policy changes on the state level have resulted in increased commercial real estate demand, as well as a surge in tax revenues while creating more jobs.
How Profitable Is A Cannabis Business In The Next Decade?
Cannabis is one of the fastest growing industries in the US, following marijuana legalization in many states. It has opened more opportunities for entrepreneurs who want to offer unique products to a specific group of consumers. Additionally, the growth of cannabis product patrons continuously exceeds expectations. Due to the high...
MUSH's New Cannabis Flower Product Is Off To A Good Start In Canada
A subsidiary of the Good Shroom Company, aka MUSH, Teonan Biomedical Inc. is now selling cannabis: “Sage n' Sour by Nordique Royale” flower product went on sale in Quebec, CA. The first product order received was for $14,000, and the company expects to receive similar requests every 1-2...
Biden’s cannabis move is big for communities of color. But this would be bigger.
President Joe Biden’s announcement about cannabis policy reform last week underscored how keeping it illegal disproportionately harms people of color. “Too many lives have been upended because of our failed approach to marijuana,” he said. “It’s time that we right these wrongs.”. Biden is pardoning...
Michigan Marijuana Sales Rise 2% To $212 Million In September, Expert Says
In September, Michigan cannabis sales rose 2% compared to August, and increased 31.4% from a year ago to a record $212 million, wrote Alan Brochstein, CFA and founder of New Cannabis Ventures and 420 Investor. Image by New Cannabis Ventures. "With medical sales falling 54.4% from a year ago to...
Best Place to Survive Nuclear War in the U.S.
Biden recently said Russia may be leading the world into nuclear "Armageddon," while Elon Musk tweeted that "nuclear war probability is rising rapidly."
Gross Mistake Makes Common 2007 Quarters Worth $25 To $2,000
Many of the mistakes that make coins worth more than their face value are tiny errors that you might need a magnifying glass to see or you'll never notice them. Things like letters being too close together or a small extra line can make the currency pretty valuable, but on one quarter, there is a common mistake that you will definitely see.
U.S. Preps for Nuclear Fallout
The potential for a nuclear armageddon has seemingly increased in recent months, much to the confusion and worry of some of the American public. That potential appears to be crystallizing into a legitimate concern for the U.S. government, which recently announced the purchase of a drug used in radiological and nuclear emergencies.
How Many Grams Are In An Eighth Of Weed - And Other Useful Cannabis Conversions
Similar to asking a flight attendant for a glass of alcohol, purchasing cannabis can be awkward when you don't know how to ask for the right amount for your purposes. If you've managed to reach adulthood unscathed by social anxiety, feel free to skip this article and make your way to a licensed dispensary where a budtender can walk you through the rest.
What's Going On With Wells Fargo Stock Rebounding Higher Today?
Wells Fargo & Co WFC shares are reversing higher Thursday afternoon, up by 4.68% to $42.39. Shares of several banks and financial services companies are trading higher as stocks rebound following weakness earlier in the session. September CPI data came in better-than-expected, which could negatively impact lending as it dims the outlook for a Fed policy pivot.
Elon Musk Got Angry When Employees Didn't Stay At Work Late At His Maiden Venture: Ex-Colleagues Reminisce About Billionaire In Documentary
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk has been an enigma for many, and not much is known about his management skills. What Happened: Musk comes off as an exacting leader in an account shared by Jim Ambras, a former Zip2 vice president, in a BBC documentary aired this week. Zip2...
American cities are preparing for the worst and bracing for ‘stagflation and a possible economic downturn’
City governments are increasingly pessimistic about their budgets.
China's Semiconductor Industry 'Decapitated Overnight': What 'Annihilation Looks Like'
The Biden administration unveiled a comprehensive strategy last week to move the U.S. forward and hold China back in the production of advanced semiconductors, virtually eliminating China's semi industry overnight, escalating the high-tech battle with Beijing. “Every American executive and engineer working in China’s semiconductor manufacturing industry resigned yesterday, paralyzing...
Nio Vs. Tesla: Nio CEO Says Tesla 'Will Quickly Be Pushed Out Of The Market,' Calls Out Elon Musk's Dance Moves
Chinese electric vehicle company Nio Inc - ADR NIO is ramping up international expansion and has its eyes set on the U.S. market. Here’s how Nio’s CEO saw the company’s position gaining in the U.S. and what he thought about rival Tesla Inc TSLA. What Happened: Nio...
Biden Asked OPEC+ To Delay Output Decision, Elon Musk Faces Federal Probe Over Twitter Deal, Netflix Ad-Supported Plan: Top Stories Friday, Oct. 14
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk is reportedly under investigation by federal authorities over his bid to purchase Twitter Inc TWTR. Twitter said in a court filing released Thursday that Musk’s attorneys claimed “investigative privilege” while refusing to hand over material sought by the social media company.
Russia invites US states to secede and join country
A senior Russian lawmaker has seemingly invited American states to secede and instead join the Russian Federation, amid polling showing support amongst Americans for their states to break away. Alexander Tomalchev, a senior member of Russia’s parliament (the Duma) told Russian news website Podmoskovye Segodnya that any US state wanting...
California expands largest US illegal pot eradication effort
SACRAMENTO — With California's four-year-old legal marijuana market in disarray, the state's top prosecutor said Tuesday that he will try a new broader approach to disrupting illegal pot farms that undercut the legal economy and sow widespread environmental damage.The state will expand its nearly four-decade multi-agency seasonal eradication program - the largest in the U.S. that this year scooped up nearly a million marijuana plants - into a year-round effort aimed at investigating who is behind the illegal grows. The new program will attempt to prosecute underlying labor crimes, environmental crimes and the underground economy centered around the illicit cultivations,...
These 2 Small Energy Stocks Sport 10% Yields — And Maybe More — As OPEC+ Slashes Oil Quotas
With the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund XLE up roughly 45% year-to-date, shopping for energy stocks may prove to be more difficult when searching for more upside. The OPEC + coalition announced the reduction of more than 2 million barrels of oil per day and with the Russia-Ukraine War adding to the strain on global gas supplies, commodity prices are expected to remain elevated throughout the rest of the year.
Incentives worth $1.3M spur electric boat company to relocate to North Carolina
(The Center Square) — The electric boat company Forza X1 announced Wednesday it’s moving into an industrial space in Old Fort in anticipation of a new factory slated for McDowell County. The signed lease agreement is the company’s first step toward relocating from Florida to North Carolina, where...
A legal psychedelic mushroom species is being sold in the US. It can cause euphoria — or 'temporary insanity'
A dispensary in Florida stocking Amanita muscaria products claims to be the first shop in the U.S. to sell "magic" mushrooms legally.
