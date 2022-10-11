ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interception by Luke Shenigo of St. Vincent-St. Mary voted as high school play of the week in Ohio for week 7

By Ryan Isley
Scorebook Live
 4 days ago

Congratulations to Luke Shenigo of St. Vincent-St. Mary for being voted as Ohio high school play of the week!

Photo by Jeff Harwell

After the games were all played in week six, we asked for fans to vote on what play was the play of the week across the state.

Luke Shenigo of St. Vincent-St. Mary won with 69.01% of the votes cast.

With STVM holding a 28-21 lead over Ursuline late in the fourth quarter, Shenigo stepped in front of a pass and intercepted a pass that he returned for a touchdown to give them a 35-21 lead. They went on to win 35-28.

Avon’s Ethan Holbrook finished second with 30.59%.

If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email ryan@scorebooklive.com.

