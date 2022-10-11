ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Warming waters force Alaska to cancel crab harvests

JUNEAU, Alaska – Alaska has cancelled the fall Bristol Bay red king crab harvest, and for the first time, has also scrapped the winter harvest of smaller snow crab. The move is a double whammy for crab fishing fleets from Washington, Oregon and Alaska. The Seattle Times reports the...
SCUBA group working to remove tires from Puget Sound

PUGET SOUND, Wash. – A scuba diving group has launched a mission to locate and remove hundreds of thousands of tires from Puget Sound. KOMO reports the tires were installed in the 1970’s as artificial reefs to provide fish habitat. But it has since been learned that chemicals...
