The wild scene as Alabama arrives at full-volume Neyland Stadium
It’ll be hard to oversell the atmosphere outside Neyland Stadium this afternoon. Picture-perfect weather paired with rediscovered hometown optimism has Knoxville ready to blow its top. The scene for Alabama’s arrival at Neyland Stadium ahead of the 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff was a little louder than normal. With Tennessee...
‘They’ll never forget you here’: Siran Stacy & the story of Alabama’s 1989 victory over Tennessee
Siran Stacy now lives outside of Nashville, which is perhaps fitting, because in college he made his living off of Tennessee. Stacy was an All-SEC running back at Alabama in both 1989 and 1991, but he was never better than on The Third Saturday in October. He scored six touchdowns in two career games vs. Tennessee — he missed the 1990 game due to injury — including four in a 47-30 victory over the Volunteers in 1989.
Alabama vs. Tennessee by the numbers: Lucky 7 for Tide
No. 3 Alabama (6-0, 3-0) at No. 6 Tennessee (5-0, 2-0) 2:30 p.m. CDT Saturday (CBS) 3 Victories over ranked teams in the past four games for Tennessee, making 2022 the first time that the Volunteers have defeated three ranked teams in a single regular season since 2001. Tennessee defeated No. 17 Pitt 34-27 in overtime on Sept. 10, No. 20 Florida 38-33 on Sept. 24 and No. 25 LSU 40-13 on Oct. 8. In 2001, the Vols defeated No. 14 LSU 26-18, No. 12 South Carolina 17-10 and No. 2 Florida 34-32.
‘College GameDay’ panel - with Peyton Manning - picks Tennessee over Alabama, but one rolls with Tide
Peyton Manning said he believes his Tennessee Vols has something they have desperately needed for 15 years: Something Alabama proof. Manning, the former Tennessee quarterback, said Hendon Hooker is the remedy for the Vols’ 15-year losing streak to Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide. He wasn’t alone on Saturday when...
Instant analysis: Vols stun Alabama with last-second kick, ends streak at 15 years
The 15-game run of Alabama wins over Tennessee died in one of the all-time classics of the rivalry. Chase McGrath’s 40-yard field goal as time expired came just 13 seconds after Alabama’s Will Reichard missed a 50-yarder for the game. A day of offensive outbursts ended with special teams’ mayhem and a field storming.
Officials in Alabama-Tennessee game didn’t know it was fourth down, had to go to replay
Instant replay is used for a number of things, but officials in the Alabama-Tennessee used it to figure out what down it was when the Crimson Tide defense stopped the Volunteers in the third quarter short of a first down. “The ruling of fourth down is under video review,” the...
Bryce Young ‘expected’ to start at Tennessee, 2 Vols out as point spreads jump
It’s game day in Knoxville and Bryce Young watch is reaching a climax. Two weeks after injuring his right shoulder at Arkansas, we’ll find out soon enough if the reigning Heisman Trophy winner will play at 2:30 p.m. CT against Tennessee. Young is “expected to start” if everything...
Lane Kiffin: ‘Let’s both beat the state of Alabama today; Go Vols’
Lane Kiffin remains a villain in the state of Tennessee, but perhaps mended a few fences on Saturday. Kiffin, now head coach at Ole Miss, appeared live from the field at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford during the “Mic’d Up” segment of ESPN’s College GameDay on Saturday. Kiffin’s unbeaten Rebels host Auburn at 11 a.m., a few hours before Tennessee welcomes Alabama in a Top 10 showdown at 2:30 p.m.
‘College GameDay’ signs take aim at Alabama: ‘Tennessee on top, not your cousin’
Signs at ESPN’s “College GameDay” locations is as much college football as bands and tailgating. On Saturday, the Tennessee faithful had their sights set on No. 3 Alabama ahead of the Crimson Tide’s visit to Neyland Stadium for a meeting with No. 6 Tennessee. The game...
The ‘soft’ 15 seconds from the Tide that decided Alabama-Tennessee
Tennessee moved fast and at will. An offensive scheme designed around separation and tempo overmatched Alabama all four quarters on Saturday. Aside from one four-and-a-half-minute drive, each of the Vols’ scores came within two in-game minutes. Still, there was a window for the Tide to salvage overtime. A chance...
Paul Finebaum makes epic Alabama-Tennessee pick by rising from orange casket: ‘It was suffocating’
Paul Finebaum knows how to make an entrance. The SEC Network analyst, during “SEC Nation,” revealed his pick for the game between No. 3 Alabama and No. 6 Tennessee by rising from an orange Tennessee casket - with pallbearers, or Paul-bearers. In other words, Finebaum channeled his inner...
Lane Kiffin trolls after Tennessee’s game-winning FG against Alabama, references 2009 game
Leave it to Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin to stir the masses. As Chase McGrath’s 40-yard field goal lifted No. 6 Tennessee 52-49 over No. 3 Alabama to snap a 15-game losing streak to Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide, the Ole Miss coach took to Twitter become a part of the story.
What TV channel is Alabama-Tennessee tonight? Live stream, time, how to watch online
No. 3 Alabama travels to No. 6 Tennessee to do battle on Saturday, Oct. 15 in an SEC showdown. The game will be live streamed on Paramount+ (free trial), fuboTV (free trial) and DirecTV Stream (free trial). Tennessee coach Josh Heupel recognizes the enormous opportunity awaiting his sixth-ranked Volunteers only...
Nick Saban loses it on player, is all Alabama fans after Tide special teams blunder
Nick Saban lost it on Saturday after a special teams blunder put No. 3 Alabama even further in a hole against No. 6 Tennessee on Saturday. With 12:42 left in the first half and the Vols leading 21-10, the Tide forced a rare punting situation. On fourth and 3 from...
What Saban said about wild ending at Tennessee, the plan in closing moments
Nick Saban met with reporters for just over seven-and-a-half minutes Saturday evening after the 52-49 Alabama loss to Tennessee in Knoxville. Here’s a transcript of what he said in the wake of the wild one in Neyland Stadium. Opening statement. “I’ll tell you what I told the team. It’s...
Bryce Young injury update timeline as Alabama enters Tennessee game
Bryce Young injury watch is nearly two weeks old as Alabama enters the biggest weekend of the season. It began the second he entered the injury tent at Arkansas when it was clear his right shoulder was going to be an issue. It’s been the question of the day since...
Bryce Young starts for Alabama football against Tennessee
He’s back. Bryce Young made his expected return against Tennessee, lining up behind the center for the first offensive play of the game. With 14:56 left in the first quarter, Young stood in the shotgun from the Alabama 8-yard line. He threw a quick screen pass to JaCorey Brooks for 1 yard.
