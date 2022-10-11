ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gatlinburg, TN

AL.com

The wild scene as Alabama arrives at full-volume Neyland Stadium

It’ll be hard to oversell the atmosphere outside Neyland Stadium this afternoon. Picture-perfect weather paired with rediscovered hometown optimism has Knoxville ready to blow its top. The scene for Alabama’s arrival at Neyland Stadium ahead of the 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff was a little louder than normal. With Tennessee...
KNOXVILLE, TN
AL.com

‘They’ll never forget you here’: Siran Stacy & the story of Alabama’s 1989 victory over Tennessee

Siran Stacy now lives outside of Nashville, which is perhaps fitting, because in college he made his living off of Tennessee. Stacy was an All-SEC running back at Alabama in both 1989 and 1991, but he was never better than on The Third Saturday in October. He scored six touchdowns in two career games vs. Tennessee — he missed the 1990 game due to injury — including four in a 47-30 victory over the Volunteers in 1989.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Alabama vs. Tennessee by the numbers: Lucky 7 for Tide

No. 3 Alabama (6-0, 3-0) at No. 6 Tennessee (5-0, 2-0) 2:30 p.m. CDT Saturday (CBS) 3 Victories over ranked teams in the past four games for Tennessee, making 2022 the first time that the Volunteers have defeated three ranked teams in a single regular season since 2001. Tennessee defeated No. 17 Pitt 34-27 in overtime on Sept. 10, No. 20 Florida 38-33 on Sept. 24 and No. 25 LSU 40-13 on Oct. 8. In 2001, the Vols defeated No. 14 LSU 26-18, No. 12 South Carolina 17-10 and No. 2 Florida 34-32.
KNOXVILLE, TN
AL.com

Lane Kiffin: ‘Let’s both beat the state of Alabama today; Go Vols’

Lane Kiffin remains a villain in the state of Tennessee, but perhaps mended a few fences on Saturday. Kiffin, now head coach at Ole Miss, appeared live from the field at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford during the “Mic’d Up” segment of ESPN’s College GameDay on Saturday. Kiffin’s unbeaten Rebels host Auburn at 11 a.m., a few hours before Tennessee welcomes Alabama in a Top 10 showdown at 2:30 p.m.
KNOXVILLE, TN
AL.com

Bryce Young starts for Alabama football against Tennessee

He’s back. Bryce Young made his expected return against Tennessee, lining up behind the center for the first offensive play of the game. With 14:56 left in the first quarter, Young stood in the shotgun from the Alabama 8-yard line. He threw a quick screen pass to JaCorey Brooks for 1 yard.
MONTGOMERY, AL
