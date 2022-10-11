While we may wonder at times what one man can do, we are given some very clear examples. Take the global economic shutdown and pandemic response by the former administration. Not asking, for public health reasons, for all Americans to observe social distance and vaccination led directly to the deaths of 250,000 Americans who could have been saved by vaccination, a terribly tragic result of one man’s dereliction of duty to keep the citizens safe.

NEWPORT, RI ・ 3 DAYS AGO