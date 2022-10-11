Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Rhode Island Hotel is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenProvidence, RI
This Massachusetts House is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenFall River, MA
Come Celebrate 75 Years of TV at This Pumpkin Spectacular!Camilo Díaz
The Roger Williams Park Zoo Invites You to Food Truck FriDAY!Camilo DíazProvidence, RI
Local Mall Announces Kids' Character Breakfast: Everything You Need to KnowDianna CarneyDartmouth, MA
Related
whatsupnewp.com
Volunteer cleanup of Butts Hill Fort to take place on Oct. 29
The Butts Hill Fort Restoration Committee (BHFRC) today announced that it is planning its 4th clean-up on Saturday, October 29th, from 8 am to 2 pm (the rain date is Sunday). Cleanup efforts will include the removal of deadfall wood and overgrown brush from the ditches and parapet walls on the north, east, and south sides of the Fort and weed-whacking areas cleared earlier. There will be no tree cutting, according to organizers.
whatsupnewp.com
Fundraiser for Lucy’s Hearth planned for October 19
At a time when the lack of affordable housing and rising inflation is affecting us all, it has also pushed more children and families experiencing homelessness into temporary shelters than ever before. To raise awareness about this huge need and recognize those that are helping ease the crisis, Lucy’s Hearth...
whatsupnewp.com
UPDATED – What’s Up Interview: Jen Kearney, Boston singer-songwriter releases new album ‘Atlantic’
There are many professional musicians out there who defy categorization. Some boldly refuse to be corralled into a certain genre, an approach that undoubtedly has artistic merit, but sometimes has consequences on the commercial side of the business. Jen Kearney is one of those artists … highly talented, but difficult...
whatsupnewp.com
Jazz Time duo to perform at Greenvale Vineyards on Oct. 21
Tiverton/Little Compton-based jazz duo “Jazz Time” will perform at Greenvale Vineyards in Portsmouth from 7 p.m. to 9 pm on Friday, October 21, in the Tasting Room/former stable at the historic farm. “’Jazz Time’” is a dynamic guitar and bass duo characterized by energy, fluency, a beautiful selection...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
whatsupnewp.com
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Keith Hamilton, candidate for Portsmouth Town Council
Keith Hamilton, a Republican candidate for Portsmouth Town Council, will join What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation on Tuesday, October 18 at 9 am. These one-on-one interviews will introduce/re-introduce you to the candidates, allow the candidates to talk about their platform, and allow us to ask the questions that are important to voters.
whatsupnewp.com
Fall water main flushing program set to begin across Aquidneck Island
As part of the Newport Water Division’s (NWD) ongoing water distribution system maintenance, the City of Newport today announced a water main flushing program in designated areas will begin during evening hours starting Sunday, October 16, 2022, and ending on November 3, 2022. To minimize impacts to our customers,...
whatsupnewp.com
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Juan Carlos Payero, candidate for Portsmouth Town Council￼￼￼
Juan Carlos Payero, a Democratic candidate for Portsmouth Town Council, will join What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation on Monday, October 17 at 1 pm. These one-on-one interviews will introduce/re-introduce you to the candidates, allow the candidates to talk about their platform, and allow us to ask the questions that are important to voters.
whatsupnewp.com
‘Six Picks’ Music: The best in local music this weekend (Oct. 14-16)
With autumn leaves drifting by our windows and winter’s song soon to be heard, Rocktober means there’s a lot of rock and roll around town this weekend. Check out a few ideas for live music below. Friday: Head to the Stadium Theatre in Woonsocket Friday for the Rhode...
IN THIS ARTICLE
whatsupnewp.com
Andrew Kelly withdraws from race for Senate District 11
At the League of Women Voters of Rhode Island Senate District 11 Candidate Forum, Andrew V. Kelly, an Independent candidate, announced the end of his campaign. The seat represents Bristol, Portsmouth, and Tiverton. The remaining candidates include Democrat Linda Ujifusa, Republican Kenneth Mendonca, and Independent Mario Teixeira. Describing his years...
whatsupnewp.com
The Women’s Resource Center announces changes, plans for the future
The Women’s Resource Center has grown to serve more than 1,200 clients annually throughout the East Bay. Jessica Walsh, Executive Director of the Women’s Resource Center, today announced in an email letter to supporters some changes for the nonprofit organization. “Our growth and diversification of services prompted us...
whatsupnewp.com
Obituary: Frances F. Collins
Frances Collins, 93, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away, at home, with her loving family by her side, on October 9, 2022. Frances was born October 5, 1929, in Little Compton, RI, to the late Angelina Viera Fava. She was the wife of the late Joseph P. Collins, and the...
whatsupnewp.com
Leader of fake US military clothing scheme gets prison time￼
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A New York City man who ran a scheme that sold $20 million worth of substandard counterfeit Chinese-made clothing and gear to the U.S. military — potentially putting active-duty service members in danger — has been sentenced to more than three years in prison, federal prosecutors said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
whatsupnewp.com
Letter: These Midterm elections are pivotal
While we may wonder at times what one man can do, we are given some very clear examples. Take the global economic shutdown and pandemic response by the former administration. Not asking, for public health reasons, for all Americans to observe social distance and vaccination led directly to the deaths of 250,000 Americans who could have been saved by vaccination, a terribly tragic result of one man’s dereliction of duty to keep the citizens safe.
Comments / 0