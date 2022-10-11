ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect’s finger cut off during attempted home invasion

By Emily Mikkelsen
 4 days ago

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A man lost his finger during an alleged attempted home invasion in Burlington.

According to the Burlington Police Department, on Oct. 6 around 7 a.m. officers responded to a call about an attempted home invasion on Sellers Mill Road. A person said they had started their car and were returning to their house when an unknown, armed man approached them.

The suspect tried to enter the house, but the victim closed the door. There was a struggle and the suspect’s weapon fired, grazing the victim in the chest. The victim wasn’t seriously hurt.

When CSI officials came to the scene, they found what they believed was the suspect’s glove that had fallen off during the struggle. There was a severed finger inside the glove. Police believe that the victim shut the door on the suspect’s hand and severed his finger.

Investigators used this physical evidence to identify the suspect, Vernon Forest Wilson, 67.

Police got warrants for Wilson, including first-degree burglary, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by a felon.

On Monday, officers from Burlington Police Department, assisted by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, arrested Wilson. He was transported back to Alamance County and was given a $250,000 bond.

WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

