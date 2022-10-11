Read full article on original website
Abbott Elementary Star & Westchester Native Celebrates 30th Birthday
One of my favorite shows growing up was Everybody Hates Chris. For those of you who don't remember or don't know, Everybody Hates Chris was a sitcom inspired by the memories of the teenage years of comedian Chris Rock which ran for four seasons. I thought the show was hilarious, and it introduced me to Terry Crews, who has become one of my favorite actors and personalities. The couldn't come together without the titular character, Chris, and the actor who played him, Tyler James Williams.
Black Americans Are Leading a Vegan Movement
For these Harlem restaurants, embracing the power of plants is a delicious—and necessary—form of resistance. A blender noisily blitzes a concoction of chopped fruit and kale at Uptown Veg in New York City’s East Harlem, the sound punctuated by the thud of knives butchering ingredients on chopping blocks. But the cleavers aren’t chopping meat. Known for its Caribbean-inspired meals, this family-owned restaurant, which has been dishing out customizable platters from a hot-food bar for over a decade, only serves plant-based dishes.
Migguel Anggelo’s newest production, ‘English with an Accent,’ comes to Lincoln Center
In “English with an Accent,” Migguel Anggelo looks critically at the concept of The American Dream from a perspective shaped by his intersecting queer, Latino and immigrant identities. The performance, co-commissioned by the Lincoln Center uses original music, dance and theater to tell the story of an immigrant’s arrival in New York City. Migguel Anggelo will lead, joined by a cast of 10 dancers, for a performance coming to the Lincoln Center’s Clark Studio Theater, December 1 through 3.
Dante Mazzetti’s Music, an Inferno from a Balcony
When you spy a fireman on a balcony, you pray for lives to be saved. When that fireman is Dante Mazzetti singing from a balcony, your ears perk up and your attention becomes fixed. With over forty-two thousand followers on Facebook, Dante Mazzetti must be doing something right. As both...
pix11.com
Smokey Robinson returns to New York City, holds first show in eight years
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Smokey Robinson is set to perform in New York City this weekend for the first time in eight years. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee joined New York Living on Thursday to talk about his music and legacy. Watch the video player above for the full interview.
Eater
LES Icon Russ & Daughters Is Opening Uptown
Russ & Daughters is opening at 50 Hudson Yards, 415 10th Avenue near 34th Street, if everything remains on track, in spring of 2023. Fourth-generation owner Niki Russ Federman along with cousin Josh Russ Tupper confirmed the 4,500 square-foot space will feature a seated counter and standing rails, an area for baking bagels, an event space, and the return of online ordering for takeout and delivery which was only available during the pandemic.
evgrieve.com
About those fireworks last night on the East River
We received a lot of queries last night about the fireworks display that went off last night after 9 on the East River below the Williamsburg Bridge. There wasn't any notification about them (as everyone pointed out, this account has one job) ... Which prompted plenty of tweets... and concern!
bkreader.com
Sukkot, Lulav and ‘Those Wooden Huts’ in Brooklyn Explained
If you live in Crown Heights, Bedford-Stuyvesant or Williamsburg and you are not Jewish, probably you have wondered about the wooden, shack-like structures that are erected around the same time every year on the patios of several apartment dwellings. What are they?. The huts are a large part of the...
A Unit In NYC’s Italian-Style Villa Charlotte Brontë Is For Sale
If you ever find yourself asking what you can get for a million dollar listing in NYC, how does a private balcony boasting expansive views of the Hudson River and the Palisades sound? The scenic Italian-style Villa Charlotte Brontë recently listed one of their 17 units for sale at the whopping price of around $1.3M, under real estate agent Chanda Colón. The three-bedroom triplex (three floors) apartment has a total of 1,995 square feet, coming in at $676 a square foot, reports the New York Times. The rare-to-the-market-listing offers a two-and-a-half-bath, wood fireplace, finished attic, hardwood floors, a washer and dryer, and the most accessible street entrance of all the units. But the real star of the property is the bluestone balcony that overlooks the Hudson River and beyond! Entrances come from both the kitchen and living room, for the accessible outdoor area of your dreams.
Two Of The Most Beautiful Streets In The Entire World Are Here In NYC
With all the beauty the world has to offer, taking the scenic route is never a bad idea! And while as native NYers we all know that there are some parts of NYC that are so gorgeous we feel like we’ve been swept away to a different world (think: the city’s gorgeous brownstone-lined streets, cobblestoned roads, and countless beautiful parks), we’re not the only ones who realize and appreciate the beauty of our city! Architectural Digest just released their list of the 53 most beautiful streets in the world, and our very own NYC made the list–twice! Coming in at #2 is Brooklyn!
howafrica.com
Remembering Hemsley Winfield, The First African American Modern Dancer And Founder Of Negro Concert Dancing
Osborne Hemsley Winfield is widely regarded as the first African American modern dancer, as well as the creator of “Negro concert dancing.” Winfield was a Harlem Renaissance dancer who worked with Martha Graham, Doris Humphrey, and Charles Weidman as the founder of the New Negro Art Theatre Dance Group.
Jersey Proud: Marking 44 years since HBO broadcasted incarcerated Newark boxer James Scott
A Newark native who served time in prison made boxing history 44 years ago this week.
untappedcities.com
The Origins of the Names of NYC’s Boroughs
In New York City, there are streets named after musicians, astronauts, and even board games. The names of the city bear traces of the people who were here before us, from the Lenape Native Americans to the Dutch and English colonists. The borough names within New York represent the city’s storied history and the diverse group of people who have inhabited these places. In his new book, Names of New York, which was featured in The New Yorker and The New York Times, author Joshua Jelly-Schapiro explores how the history and culture of New York City, as well as some misinterpretations and legends, have influenced the names of its neighborhoods, roads, and natural features. Using Jelly-Schapiro’s book as a launching point, Untapped New York traced the stories of how New York City’s five boroughs got their names!
bkmag.com
Building Black Bed-Stuy is preserving the legacy of a neighborhood in transition
Like what you’re hearing? Subscribe to us at iTunes, check us out on Spotify and hear us on Google, Amazon, Stitcher and TuneIn. This is our RSS feed. Tell a friend!. There is a statistic that went super viral a couple years ago and continues to make the rounds from time to time online: The Brooklyn neighborhood of Bed-Stuy lost 22,000 black residents in the last decade, and in the same time added more than 30,000 white residents. That’s according to the 2020 census data.
Beacon Theatre to Host Gregg Allman 75th Birthday Tribute in December
On December 8th, the life of legendary Gregg Allman will be celebrated with a special tribute all-star event. “The Midnight Rider: Gregg Allman’s 75th Birthday Jam” will feature a diverse range of artists paying homage to the legendary Allman. With some unprecedented performances from an extraordinary lineup...
World’s Most Famous Actor Graduated High School in New Jersey
Did you know that the most famous actor in the world graduated high school in New Jersey?. His name is Thomas C. Maypother, IV, better known as Tom Cruise. His middle name is Cruise, which he took on for his stage (last) name. Cruise Is a graduate of Glen Ridge...
Eater
Ask the Critics: What’s the Best Steakhouse in NYC?
Most diners likely realize there is no single “best” New York steakhouse, just as there is no such thing as the absolute best pizza or pastrami sandwich. The more useful exercise is to debate the infinite nuances of our great red-meat city. This is where our critics Robert...
I Just Got Back From New York—These Are the 5 Hotels Everyone's Talking About
New York is known for many things—the energy, the diversity, the entertainment, the food—but the hotel scene makes this city stand out among the rest of the world. Hotels in New York City are more than just places for travelers to rest their heads. Instead, thanks to the unmatched ambiance, high-profile chefs, and Instagram-worthy décor, they are considered the It spots for locals, tourists, and celebrities alike. Per usual, the hotels of the moment are constantly changing, but after my most recent trip, I was able to catch wind of the hotels everyone is talking about this season.
boozyburbs.com
Opening: Shawnee’s China Soul, Teaneck, NJ
Shawnee’s China Soul is new restaurant now open in Teaneck. Chef Shawnee Braggs has been a caterer for over twenty years, first cooking for celebrities and then corporate America in New York and Philadelphia. As much of the world changed with the pandemic over the last few years, she’s decided it was time to make her own change and open a restaurant.
