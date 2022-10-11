Read full article on original website
County record
-2:58 p.m.: shooting. Personnel responded to a shooting in the 10000 block of Mohawk Court. -9:58 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a theft in the 5000 block of Dawson Road in Houston. -4:55 a.m.: property damage. Personnel responded to property damage at mile marker 95 on Interstate 75. Village log.
Driver sentenced to 30 days in fatal crash
CELINA — The man responsible for a crash that killed a New Bremen man was sentenced this week in Mercer County. Kewal Pooni, 67, of Ontario, Canada, will be serving 30 days in Mercer County Jail. He was found guilty of a misdemeanor charge of vehicular homicide and a minor misdemeanor of not obeying a traffic signal.
Culvert work set
SIDNEY — The Shelby County Highway Department will begin a large culvert replacement project on Children’s Home Road beginning Tuesday, Oct. 18. According to County Engineer Bob Geuy, Children’s Home Road will be closed to all traffic between Doorley Road and Gearhart Road beginning Tuesday. The project will take approximately two to three weeks to complete.
Ribbon cut on Keller Williams Home Town Realty Sidney office
Dawn Eilert, left, the vice president of the Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce, addresses the Keller Williams Home Town Realty team at a ribbon-cutting for the Sidney office on Oct. 13. The office is located at 215 W. Court St. in Sidney. The Keller Williams Home Town Realty team participate...
Agape Distribution opens new store location
SIDNEY — Agape Distributions in Sidney opened a new location for their non-profit agency store on Monday. The store was previously located at the warehouse with their food pantry at 209 Brooklyn Ave. in Sidney. While the food pantry remains at the Brooklyn Avenue location, the Agency store has been relocated to 801 S. Vandemark Road in Sidney.
OSGOOD — Darke County Deputies along with Osgood Fire and Rescue, Versailles Rescue and CareFlight responded to 13532 Versailles-Yorkshire Road on a report of two people ran over by a tractor on Oct. 14, at approximately 10 a.m. Investigation revealed husband and wife, Anthony Grillot, 71, and Theresa Grillot,...
DeWine tours Sidney firehouse
SIDNEY — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine visited the Sidney Department of Fire and Emergency Services Station No. 1 Friday, Oct. 14, as part of a tour of stations in Ohio for Fire Prevention Week and to learn more about how the department is prioritizing the physical and mental wellness of the men and women on the job in Sidney.
Anna Village Council considers new solicitor
ANNA – The Anna Village Council heard interest from Madison Brinkman regarding the open solicitor’s position during a regular meeting on Sept. 27. Brinkman is an assistant prosecuting attorney in the Shelby County Prosecutor’s Office and the solicitor for the village of Lockington. She also sits on the Alpha Community Center and Clear Creek Farm boards. Former solicitor Eric Ambos also worked in the prosecutor’s office and spoke highly of Brinkman. Mayor Mark Pulfer said an ordinance would be drafted to consider Brinkman for the position.
Man sentenced to prison for tampering with evidence
SIDNEY — The Shelby County Common Pleas Court recently handed down several sentences for drug trafficking and possession, permitting drug abuse, endangering children and tampering with evidence. Danny L. Whitmore, 46, who is in the Shelby County Jail, was sentenced to 12 months in prison with 52 days of...
On the agendas
SIDNEY — The Shelby County Boards of Developmental Disabilities will meet Monday, Oct. 17, at noon at the board office, 1200 S. Children’s Home Road, Sidney. Items on the agenda include reports from the superintendent, support services director, community education and outreach director, early childhood director, early intervention director and personnel updates.
Out of the past
——- In another action at its session last night, council authorized a vote at the next election on a bond issue of $41,000 for the purpose of putting in a sewer system in the city of Sidney. ——- J.D. Barnes has been retained to assist the city solicitor...
Cklass of 1949 holds 73rd reunion
SIDNEY — The Sidney High School Class of 1949 held their 73rd class reunion on Sept. 8 at the American Legion. Twelve alumni, plus spouses, attended the luncheon and a time of “catching up” about classmates. Because of the loss of two of their classmates since the...
New barbershop brings passion, clean cuts and modern feel
SIDNEY – A recently opened barbershop called CoJo Cuts is breathing new life into the barbershop experience in Sidney. CoJo Cuts is owned and operated by Sidney native Cory Shrewsbury, also known as CoJo. Shrewsbury became passionate about cutting hair during visits to the Down Town Barber Shop, owned by Andy Steenrod, and started cutting hair in high school as a hobby after learning more about the profession from Steenrod.
Ross Aluminum sold to P&THE
SIDNEY — New owners for USAC Ross, LLC, has been announced. According to Ross Aluminum’s website, the company’s assests have been purchased by P&THE Manufacturing, LLC, a MBE holding company that provides high performing manufacturing solutions through business acquisitions and joint ventures. The assets include property, equipment and real estate of USAC, which is an aluminum foundry where aluminum castings in the aerospace, performance racing, diesel engine, and power generation industry have been manufactured for over 90 years.
Edison State’s MLT and PTA Programs accepting applications
PIQUA — Edison State Community College is currently accepting applications for its Medical Laboratory Technician (MLT) and Physical Therapist Assistant (PTA) associate degree programs. The MLT program at Edison State trains students to obtain, process, test, and evaluate biological samples from patients, including blood and other body fluids. Test...
Volleyball notes: Fort Loramie battle-tested heading into postseason
RUSSIA — Fort Loramie couldn’t sustain a hot start against Russia and lost the first times the teams met. With a Shelby County Athletic League title on the line on Tuesday at Clair C. Naveau Gymnasium, the Redskins stopped another late collapse. Fort Loramie earned a share of...
Football notes: Most area squads will likely qualify for playoffs
Every area squad has a shot at the playoffs heading into the last two weeks of the season, and many have already clinched playoff berths. The Ohio High School Athletic Association expanded playoff eligibility from eight teams per region to 16 teams per region last year. Fort Loramie, Minster, New...
Learning about the election
The Shelby County Republican Party will have a tent Oct. 15, 22, 29 in downtown Sidney at the corner of North Main Avenue and Popular Street. Members will be available to answer questions and to hand out slate cards and candidate signs for the forthcoming election on Nov. 8. Voters are urged to cast their ballots as the Board of Election Office is now open for early voting.
Photos: Sidney beats Greenville in regular-season finale
Sidney senior middle blocker Anna Brady, left, and freshman outside hitter Kaela Rush go up for a block during a Miami Valley League Valley Division match against Greenville on Thursday in Sidney. The Yellow Jackets finished regular-season play by beating the Green Wave 25-22, 25-15, 19-25, 19-25, 15-11. Brady had 11 kills, as did junior outside hitter Kyla Rush. Kyla Rush also had three aces, as did senior Kennah Herrick. Freshman Alena Swearingen, pictured below, had 23 assists. It was senior night for Sidney, which finished 11-11 overall and 11-7 in MVL play. The squad won the MVL Valley Division for the first time since 2019. It’ll open postseason play on Tuesday at Vandalia-Butler against Fairborn, which it beat twice in MVL play in regular season.
Edison State’s State of the College
PIQUA – Edison State Community College President Dr. Doreen Larson and Edison State’s next president, Chris Spradlin, presented a State of the College presentation to Edison State board members, faculty, staff, students, and community members on Wednesday, Oct. 12. They started their presentation with the college’s mission statement:...
