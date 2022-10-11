Sidney senior middle blocker Anna Brady, left, and freshman outside hitter Kaela Rush go up for a block during a Miami Valley League Valley Division match against Greenville on Thursday in Sidney. The Yellow Jackets finished regular-season play by beating the Green Wave 25-22, 25-15, 19-25, 19-25, 15-11. Brady had 11 kills, as did junior outside hitter Kyla Rush. Kyla Rush also had three aces, as did senior Kennah Herrick. Freshman Alena Swearingen, pictured below, had 23 assists. It was senior night for Sidney, which finished 11-11 overall and 11-7 in MVL play. The squad won the MVL Valley Division for the first time since 2019. It’ll open postseason play on Tuesday at Vandalia-Butler against Fairborn, which it beat twice in MVL play in regular season.

SIDNEY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO