WBOC
Maryland Route 90 Expansion Options
WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. -- The Maryland Department of Transportation has put out a survey asking the public what improvements they want to see on Route 90. It asks which areas they feel need to be improved the most, and provides several concepts for how the two-lane highway could be expanded.
Ocean City Today
Plans floated to ‘elevate’ flood-prone Ocean City intersection
While “high and dry” is typically not a favorable concept, it’s the goal for the low-lying intersection at the foot of the Route 50 bridge in downtown Ocean City. During a City Council work session Tuesday, Public Works Director Hal Adkins presented Maryland State Highway Administration officials with a plan to “elevate” the flood-prone spot where traffic enters the resort and intersects with Philadelphia Avenue.
Bay Journal
Salmon farm developer withdraws discharge permit request amid sturgeon concerns
Facing growing public pushback, a Norwegian company hoping to build a large indoor salmon farm on Maryland’s Eastern Shore has — at least for now — dropped its bid for a permit to discharge wastewater into the only waterway in the state where endangered Atlantic sturgeon are known to spawn.
Cape Gazette
Sussex P&Z unanimously approves Black Oak
Sussex County Planning and Zoning Commission has approved a preliminary site plan for the Black Oak cluster subdivision on New Road, just outside Lewes city limits. At its Oct. 13 meeting, commissioners voted 5-0 for approval of the plan, which includes 127 single-family lots on 77 acres. The property is...
Ocean City Today
Updates planned for Ocean City's Eagles Landing Golf Course
Master plan discussed with rec and parks committee. More than 30 years ago, the lush green slopes and fairways of the city-run Eagles Landing Golf Course were built on a “very modest budget” off Route 611. Now, officials are working to ensure the popular course has the infrastructure...
Ocean City Today
Ocean City beach franchise terminated, owner debarred after non-payment
Final year of 57th to 59th Street contract to be auctioned. A midtown beach stand parcel will join 14 south-end spots for auction this year after the franchisee failed to come through with overdue payments. Frank “Randy” Dougherty, the owner and proprietor of Randy’s Rentals beach gear stand, came to...
Cape Gazette
Lewes paths draw concerns from residents
When the 34-unit Mariner’s Retreat subdivision was approved by Lewes Mayor and City council in 2016, 15 conditions were attached for any future development of the site. One of those conditions regarding bicycle and pedestrian paths is now at the center of controversy as the project nears completion. The...
WBOC
Ocean Pines Announces Brief Service Interruptions for Comcast/Xfinity Customers
OCEAN PINES, Md. - Contractor work during the next two weeks may cause temporary service outages for Comcast/Xfinity customers in Ocean Pines, the Ocean Pines Association said Thursday. Rachel Buckley, a representative from Xfinity, said crews will be working from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Service interruptions are...
WMDT.com
Ocean City staple restaurant closing its doors, city officials hoping tourism continues thriving
OCEAN CITY, Md.- Soon coastal highway in Ocean City will never look the same, as the original Rosenfeld’s Jewish Deli is permanently closing its doors. Owner Warren Rosenfeld says its something that started off as just a dream. “When it opened I was very sentimental about it carrying on sort of the family name. My dad was a holocaust survivor and my grandparents came over from Germany in 1939,” Rosenfeld said.
Cape Gazette
Real Estate Market Update for Rehoboth, Lewes, Bethany, and Fenwick Island Areas
I believe that having better information about your local market allows you to make better real estate decisions. If you're in the market to buy or sell a home, just give me a call. Click the links to view the Market Reports and let me know if you have any...
WBOC
Dangerous Driving Discussed In County Council Meeting
DENTON, Md. - Two neighbors voiced their concerns of unsafe speeding during a Caroline County Council meeting. Drivers speeding down Mitchell Rd. raised concern for some neighbors. Jon Stoltzfus and Mike Leonard voiced their concern of safety for their property, children, and the drivers themselves, during Tuesday's public comment. Stoltzfus...
WMDT.com
Serious crash closes part of Route 113 in Ellendale
Ellendale, Del.- A serious crash between an SUV and a semi in Ellendale has seriously injured a person and closed part of Route 113. The Ellendale Fire Company responded to a serious crash off of Dupont Boulevard (Route 113) south of Vfw Road in Ellendale, Delaware around 7:45 pm on Thursday.
Ocean City Today
Autumn Home & Condo Show this weekend in Ocean City
Ocean Promotions has been putting on its popular Autumn Home & Condo Show for the better part of a decade and a half, but for the first time in two years, it’s back to full strength. The three-day convention kicks off this morning at the Ocean City Roland E....
31 arrested in Ocean City during Endless Summer Cruisin' week
Ocean City police arrested 31 people this past week, mostly on driving-related charges and drinking/drugs, during a time when the town instituted special speed limits and increased penalties
WMDT.com
City of Cambridge passes new restrictions on short term rentals
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – The City of Cambridge has added new restrictions on short term rentals. Recently, the City passed ordinance no. 1204, which requires those who wish to use their property for short term rentals to apply for a permit. The ordinance is effective immediately. However, City staff are still in the process of creating a system in which they can implement the approved short term rental program.
WDEL 1150AM
Seaford industrial park fire injures 5 firefighters; ash falls over local community
A fire at an industrial park in Seaford has left portions of the city dealing with floating ash debris and air- or water-quality issues, as five firefighters required hospital treatment. According to the Seaford Volunteer Fire Department, the firefighters suffered burns or other injuries and were released after responding to...
Cape Gazette
Fire in Seaford causes $1 million in damage
The Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating a fire that damaged a commercial property in the 500 block of Harrington Street in Seaford in western Sussex County. The fire, reported shortly before 7 a.m., Oct. 12, caused extensive damage to two warehouses and storage structures owned by Century Seals and also caused damage to other structures at the site. Damage has been estimated at $1 million. Multiple regional fire companies assisted the Seaford Volunteer Fire Department in responding to the blaze.
oceancity.com
The Hurricane of 1933: Ocean City, Maryland
Could you imagine Ocean City without the famous Ocean City Inlet? Back in the 1930’s, it was a reality until…. It was August of 1933 and a small tropical storm out in the Atlantic had caught the eye of everyone on the mid Atlantic coast including Ocean City, Maryland. The 50 mph winds were tolerable and non threatening at the time. Slowly as the days went on, the incredible storm picked up speed and had hurled itself into hurricane status territory.
Ocean City Today
Ocean City hosts 35th annual Corvette Weekend
Hundreds of Corvettes will roll into Ocean City this weekend for the 35th annual Corvette Weekend, which features a car rally, Boardwalk parade, and many other events celebrating America’s first true sports car. Free State Corvette Club President Craig Steinbock said around 800 Corvettes are expected to be in...
WMDT.com
Wes Moore celebrates birthday on Eastern Shore, says he plans to fight for H2B visa workers if elected
POCOMOKE CITY, Md- Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore visited the Eastern Shore Saturday, celebrating his birthday at a Fish Fry event in Pocomoke City, and pledging to make sure issues crucial to the area receive attention in Annapolis. Moore tells us on the issue of H2b visa workers, he’s glad...
