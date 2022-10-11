OCEAN CITY, Md.- Soon coastal highway in Ocean City will never look the same, as the original Rosenfeld’s Jewish Deli is permanently closing its doors. Owner Warren Rosenfeld says its something that started off as just a dream. “When it opened I was very sentimental about it carrying on sort of the family name. My dad was a holocaust survivor and my grandparents came over from Germany in 1939,” Rosenfeld said.

