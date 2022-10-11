ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, MD

WBOC

Maryland Route 90 Expansion Options

WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. -- The Maryland Department of Transportation has put out a survey asking the public what improvements they want to see on Route 90. It asks which areas they feel need to be improved the most, and provides several concepts for how the two-lane highway could be expanded.
OCEAN PINES, MD
Ocean City Today

Plans floated to ‘elevate’ flood-prone Ocean City intersection

While “high and dry” is typically not a favorable concept, it’s the goal for the low-lying intersection at the foot of the Route 50 bridge in downtown Ocean City. During a City Council work session Tuesday, Public Works Director Hal Adkins presented Maryland State Highway Administration officials with a plan to “elevate” the flood-prone spot where traffic enters the resort and intersects with Philadelphia Avenue.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

Sussex P&Z unanimously approves Black Oak

Sussex County Planning and Zoning Commission has approved a preliminary site plan for the Black Oak cluster subdivision on New Road, just outside Lewes city limits. At its Oct. 13 meeting, commissioners voted 5-0 for approval of the plan, which includes 127 single-family lots on 77 acres. The property is...
LEWES, DE
City
Ocean City, MD
Local
Maryland Government
Ocean City, MD
Government
Ocean City Today

Updates planned for Ocean City's Eagles Landing Golf Course

Master plan discussed with rec and parks committee. More than 30 years ago, the lush green slopes and fairways of the city-run Eagles Landing Golf Course were built on a “very modest budget” off Route 611. Now, officials are working to ensure the popular course has the infrastructure...
OCEAN CITY, MD
Ocean City Today

Ocean City beach franchise terminated, owner debarred after non-payment

Final year of 57th to 59th Street contract to be auctioned. A midtown beach stand parcel will join 14 south-end spots for auction this year after the franchisee failed to come through with overdue payments. Frank “Randy” Dougherty, the owner and proprietor of Randy’s Rentals beach gear stand, came to...
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

Lewes paths draw concerns from residents

When the 34-unit Mariner’s Retreat subdivision was approved by Lewes Mayor and City council in 2016, 15 conditions were attached for any future development of the site. One of those conditions regarding bicycle and pedestrian paths is now at the center of controversy as the project nears completion. The...
LEWES, DE
WMDT.com

Ocean City staple restaurant closing its doors, city officials hoping tourism continues thriving

OCEAN CITY, Md.- Soon coastal highway in Ocean City will never look the same, as the original Rosenfeld’s Jewish Deli is permanently closing its doors. Owner Warren Rosenfeld says its something that started off as just a dream. “When it opened I was very sentimental about it carrying on sort of the family name. My dad was a holocaust survivor and my grandparents came over from Germany in 1939,” Rosenfeld said.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WBOC

Dangerous Driving Discussed In County Council Meeting

DENTON, Md. - Two neighbors voiced their concerns of unsafe speeding during a Caroline County Council meeting. Drivers speeding down Mitchell Rd. raised concern for some neighbors. Jon Stoltzfus and Mike Leonard voiced their concern of safety for their property, children, and the drivers themselves, during Tuesday's public comment. Stoltzfus...
CAROLINE COUNTY, MD
WMDT.com

Serious crash closes part of Route 113 in Ellendale

Ellendale, Del.- A serious crash between an SUV and a semi in Ellendale has seriously injured a person and closed part of Route 113. The Ellendale Fire Company responded to a serious crash off of Dupont Boulevard (Route 113) south of Vfw Road in Ellendale, Delaware around 7:45 pm on Thursday.
ELLENDALE, DE
News Break
Politics
Ocean City Today

Autumn Home & Condo Show this weekend in Ocean City

Ocean Promotions has been putting on its popular Autumn Home & Condo Show for the better part of a decade and a half, but for the first time in two years, it’s back to full strength. The three-day convention kicks off this morning at the Ocean City Roland E....
OCEAN CITY, MD
WMDT.com

City of Cambridge passes new restrictions on short term rentals

CAMBRIDGE, Md. – The City of Cambridge has added new restrictions on short term rentals. Recently, the City passed ordinance no. 1204, which requires those who wish to use their property for short term rentals to apply for a permit. The ordinance is effective immediately. However, City staff are still in the process of creating a system in which they can implement the approved short term rental program.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
Cape Gazette

Fire in Seaford causes $1 million in damage

The Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating a fire that damaged a commercial property in the 500 block of Harrington Street in Seaford in western Sussex County. The fire, reported shortly before 7 a.m., Oct. 12, caused extensive damage to two warehouses and storage structures owned by Century Seals and also caused damage to other structures at the site. Damage has been estimated at $1 million. Multiple regional fire companies assisted the Seaford Volunteer Fire Department in responding to the blaze.
SEAFORD, DE
oceancity.com

The Hurricane of 1933: Ocean City, Maryland

Could you imagine Ocean City without the famous Ocean City Inlet? Back in the 1930’s, it was a reality until…. It was August of 1933 and a small tropical storm out in the Atlantic had caught the eye of everyone on the mid Atlantic coast including Ocean City, Maryland. The 50 mph winds were tolerable and non threatening at the time. Slowly as the days went on, the incredible storm picked up speed and had hurled itself into hurricane status territory.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Ocean City Today

Ocean City hosts 35th annual Corvette Weekend

Hundreds of Corvettes will roll into Ocean City this weekend for the 35th annual Corvette Weekend, which features a car rally, Boardwalk parade, and many other events celebrating America’s first true sports car. Free State Corvette Club President Craig Steinbock said around 800 Corvettes are expected to be in...
OCEAN CITY, MD

