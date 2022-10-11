Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Craving Mexican Food But Don't Want to Eat Meat? Check Out These Vegan Mexican Restaurants in Houston!Savannah AylinHouston, TX
How to Apply for a Fiancé VisaJerri CruzHouston, TX
Houston teen uses Twitter to raise over $2.3 millionAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Cyclist killed in Montrose during 'Pride Ride' after a vehicle struck him, then ran him over as the driver sped offhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
q973radio.com
A Texas Teenager Accidentally Swallowed the Squeaker in a Dog Toy And It’s Kinda Hillarious
A 13-year-old kid near Houston named Johnathan Serrano was supposed to be packing for a camping trip. But instead, he decided to annoy his mom by standing next to her while chewing on a dog toy. (???) He was making it squeak, and she told him to stop, but he...
Twin 8-year-old sisters located after they disappear in SE Houston
HPD's public callout to find the girls was resolved Thursday night.
papercitymag.com
Swanky New Montrose Tattoo Studio Changes the Way You’ll Look at Body Ink — The Wonders of Ephemeral
Ephemeral specializing in tattoos that disappear within a year or so has opened its first Texas outpost in Montrose. (Photo by Cesar Rubio c/o Ephemeral Tattoo) I have long had the fantasy of having a Chanel camellia tattooed on my derriere, but never had the nerve to make the leap. Plus, the image of a stereotypical scroungy tattoo parlor was more than a bit off putting. Well, no more “scroungy tattoo parlor” excuses. And no longer any worries of an ex-lover’s name inked across your upper arm lasting forever.
'Seemed to lose it' | Cyclist records dangerous encounter with enraged driver on Houston street
HOUSTON — A Houston cyclist is sharing a video of a close call on one of the city’s busiest roads to raise awareness of aggressive driving. Alex Maldonado and other cyclists told KHOU 11 News that they’re frustrated after seeing recent headlines about cyclists being hit, including one fatally on a group ride.
fox26houston.com
Haunted houses in Houston: Where to get the best Halloween scare
HOUSTON - Spooky season means pumpkins, haunts, and all types of horrors. However, it also means going out and giving yourself a good scare at a haunted house. Haunted houses can have ghosts and ghouls alike. They also have zombies, chainsaws, killer clowns, and things beyond your imagination. THINGS TO...
8-year-old twins found after going missing from apartment complex in southeast Houston
HOUSTON — Houston police asked the public to be on the lookout for 8-year-old twins who went missing Thursday. They later announced that they had been found. Thousands of people go missing every year across the United States, and there are organizations and law enforcement agencies that work to bring them home to loved ones.
Click2Houston.com
2 men punch employee in face during dine-and-dash attempt at Baybrook Mall restaurant
HOUSTON – ·Houston police are searching for two men who allegedly dined and dashed at a restaurant located inside Baybrook Mall and assaulted an employee. On Oct. 6 around noon, officers said the two men entered the restaurant located in the 700 block of Baybrook Mall and sat down at a table and ordered two meals and drinks.
94-year-old followed home 14 blocks from bank after money withdrawal admits error made
The victim told ABC13 he was pinned against his car as one suspect grabbed the money out of his pocket and the other suspect stood there with a hammer.
newyorkbeacon.com
‘You Got 100 People In There … and Nobody Is Saying Anything’: Father Outraged at Daycare After 3-Year-Old Daughter Returns Home with Femur Bone Broken In Half and No One ‘Knows’ What Happened
A Houston toddler came home from daycare with a broken thigh bone and her father said he wants answers. The owner of the childcare facility, which has been serving the community for over 40 years, has refused to speak publicly about the incident and has secured an attorney to represent the facility’s interests regarding the child’s injury.
The Daily South
Little Dog Rescued After 3 Weeks Outside A Dollar General In Houston
A sweet little dog named Robbie is on his way to his forever home after weeks spent waiting for someone to notice him outside a Houston Dollar General. Kristin Erwin told The Dodo that she had a feeling Robbie needed help the minute she spotted him beneath a plastic chair near the store entrance last month.
myfoxzone.com
Purse from 1959 found in CCISD floorboards reunited with family
LEAGUE CITY, Texas — A purse from 1959 found in the floorboards of the old League City School has finally been reunited with the owner's family. Clear Creek ISD said the purse's owner, Beverly Williams, died in 2016. She had nine children who all live in Texas and California. Two of them still live in League City.
Click2Houston.com
It happened here: See spots in Houston where notorious crimes occurred, remembering the darkness that endures
HOUSTON – Houston has its share of modern-day crimes that we’ll always remember, but if you reach back into so-called simpler times, the same bizarre cruelty surfaces, from a child torturer in the Heights to a serial killer dumping women onto a desolate League City field. It tragically really happened here.
Surfing paradise lagoon rides into Houston promising ocean-perfect waves, beach fun, and more
Skip the trip to Hawaii. A world-class surf destination is coming to Generation Park, promising ocean-perfect waves, beach fun, and more.
Click2Houston.com
5 neglected rottweilers found hungry, thirsty in cages at northwest Harris County home, deputies say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – It was a heartbreaking discovery Wednesday after deputies found five rottweilers in deplorable conditions inside a northwest Harris County home. According to the Precinct 4 Constable’s Office, deputies were responding to a welfare check at a house in the 15000 block of Misty Dawn Trail when they found the dogs caged in the garage.
papercitymag.com
Houston’s Long-Awaited Theatre District Food Hall Is Finally Opening — Your Lyric Market Guide
Poised by the Lyric Garage which hosts an array of art installations, you'll find the new Houston food hall dubbed Lyric Market. After many fits and starts, the long-awaited Lyric Market food hall is set to open this Thursday, October 13 in Houston’s Theatre District downtown. The food hall was created in conjunction with Hospitality HQ, a consulting and management group.
Click2Houston.com
Toys ‘R’ Us returns with 8 Houston-area locations; Where to find the beloved childhood chain 🦒
HOUSTON – We are living in the age of reboots and remakes – anything can get a second chance and stores are included! Toys ‘R’ Us is now open in 25 Macy’s stores across Texas, eight of which can be found in the Houston area.
HPD looking for would be robber who was spooked by victim's scream at southwest Houston ATM
After the victim screamed, the suspect ran across the street, got into an older Chevy Impala, and drove away, police said.
Iconic Houston plant sale blooms with 80 years of the best bulbs for the greenest thumbs
Got plans this weekend? Check out the Bulb & Plant Mart and bring some life back to your garden.
KVUE
Local youth football team says decal company took hundreds and didn't deliver, and they're not alone
ROUND ROCK, Texas — Editor's note: This story has been revised and updated. A Round Rock youth football coach said H-Town Decals took their money and did not deliver the product, and he's not alone. In football, lessons come in many ways. "Linebackers, read and react, read and react,"...
fox26houston.com
Man killed in shooting outside convenience store on Fuqua in southeast Houston
HOUSTON - Houston police say an exchange of gunfire outside of a convenience store ended with one man dead. The shooting was reported around 9 p.m. Tuesday near Fuqua and Sabo. According to police, witnesses reported that a vehicle drove by on Sabo Road, slowed down, and a passenger started...
