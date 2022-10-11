ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
papercitymag.com

Swanky New Montrose Tattoo Studio Changes the Way You’ll Look at Body Ink — The Wonders of Ephemeral

Ephemeral specializing in tattoos that disappear within a year or so has opened its first Texas outpost in Montrose. (Photo by Cesar Rubio c/o Ephemeral Tattoo) I have long had the fantasy of having a Chanel camellia tattooed on my derriere, but never had the nerve to make the leap. Plus, the image of a stereotypical scroungy tattoo parlor was more than a bit off putting. Well, no more “scroungy tattoo parlor” excuses. And no longer any worries of an ex-lover’s name inked across your upper arm lasting forever.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Society
State
Arizona State
Houston, TX
Society
fox26houston.com

Haunted houses in Houston: Where to get the best Halloween scare

HOUSTON - Spooky season means pumpkins, haunts, and all types of horrors. However, it also means going out and giving yourself a good scare at a haunted house. Haunted houses can have ghosts and ghouls alike. They also have zombies, chainsaws, killer clowns, and things beyond your imagination. THINGS TO...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Shameless#Pirate
newyorkbeacon.com

‘You Got 100 People In There … and Nobody Is Saying Anything’: Father Outraged at Daycare After 3-Year-Old Daughter Returns Home with Femur Bone Broken In Half and No One ‘Knows’ What Happened

A Houston toddler came home from daycare with a broken thigh bone and her father said he wants answers. The owner of the childcare facility, which has been serving the community for over 40 years, has refused to speak publicly about the incident and has secured an attorney to represent the facility’s interests regarding the child’s injury.
HOUSTON, TX
The Daily South

Little Dog Rescued After 3 Weeks Outside A Dollar General In Houston

A sweet little dog named Robbie is on his way to his forever home after weeks spent waiting for someone to notice him outside a Houston Dollar General. Kristin Erwin told The Dodo that she had a feeling Robbie needed help the minute she spotted him beneath a plastic chair near the store entrance last month.
HOUSTON, TX
myfoxzone.com

Purse from 1959 found in CCISD floorboards reunited with family

LEAGUE CITY, Texas — A purse from 1959 found in the floorboards of the old League City School has finally been reunited with the owner's family. Clear Creek ISD said the purse's owner, Beverly Williams, died in 2016. She had nine children who all live in Texas and California. Two of them still live in League City.
LEAGUE CITY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Click2Houston.com

5 neglected rottweilers found hungry, thirsty in cages at northwest Harris County home, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – It was a heartbreaking discovery Wednesday after deputies found five rottweilers in deplorable conditions inside a northwest Harris County home. According to the Precinct 4 Constable’s Office, deputies were responding to a welfare check at a house in the 15000 block of Misty Dawn Trail when they found the dogs caged in the garage.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
papercitymag.com

Houston’s Long-Awaited Theatre District Food Hall Is Finally Opening — Your Lyric Market Guide

Poised by the Lyric Garage which hosts an array of art installations, you'll find the new Houston food hall dubbed Lyric Market. After many fits and starts, the long-awaited Lyric Market food hall is set to open this Thursday, October 13 in Houston’s Theatre District downtown. The food hall was created in conjunction with Hospitality HQ, a consulting and management group.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy