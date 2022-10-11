Read full article on original website
Teen found shot to death in road in DeKalb, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A teenager is dead after a dispute led to a shooting Friday night. Police said on Friday at 9:00 p.m., officers responded to the 1800 block of Meadow Lane about a person shot. When they...
Teenager found shot dead in middle of Decatur street, police say
DECATUR, Ga. - Police are searching for a person who shot and killed a teenager Friday night in DeKalb County. Police found the body in the middle of Meadow Lane in Decatur after responding to a report of a person shot in the area. A person at the scene said...
Police identify man found dead in driveway of Buckhead neighborhood
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police have identified the man who was found with multiple gunshot wounds in an upscale Buckhead neighborhood Thursday morning. Officials identified the man as 57-year-old Christopher Eberhart. Channel 2′s Tom Regan was the only reporter to...
Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office responds to protests held for three inmate deaths in 2021
The Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office issued a statement during a protest that was held at the jail on Saturday. The protest was in response to three separate inmate deaths that happened in 2021. Ian Longshore, 36 of Stone Mountain, and Corey Bryant, 22 of Decatur, both died on Sept....
Man robs bank using a taser, police still searching for suspect
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police Department is looking for the suspect shown in the photo. Police said the man is wanted for robbing a bank with a taser. On October 6, around 3 p.m., the suspect went into Citizens Trust Bank at 2727 Panola Road.
Driver sought for questioning in deadly shooting, crash along I-285
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police in DeKalb County are hoping someone will recognize the driver of a car seen in two photos released Friday. The driver is wanted for questioning in connection to a homicide along Interstate 285 earlier this week. Officers responded to the westbound lanes of I-285 just...
Officer stabbed while trying to arrest alleged shoplifter at Newnan mall
A Newnan police officer was stabbed while trying to apprehend a man at a Coweta County mall Sunday, police said....
Driver stays on-scene following deadly collision with pedestrian, Athens police say
ATHENS, Ga. - Police in Athens-Clarke County are investigating a deadly crash that killed a 34-year-old pedestrian on Thursday night. Police responded to the scene of the collision at about 9:30 p.m. on Cedar Shoals Drive and Crows Nest Court and found Carly Johnson dead. Police said the driver stayed...
Suspect charged with double murder of Forsyth County men
(Forsyth County, GA) The suspect in a triple shooting that left two men dead at a home in the southwestern part of Forsyth County has been formally charged with the crimes. (Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office)
Search during traffic stop leads police to stolen gun, drugs
ATLANTA — Atlanta police say a traffic stop ended up with two men being arrested after officers found guns and drugs inside their car. The incident happened Oct. 9 in the 300 block of McDaniel Street. Police said they pulled over the car for a traffic violation and the...
New indictment against three people accused of murdering football coach Bradley Coleman
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — A new indictment against the three people accused of murdering football coach Bradley Coleman in Gwinnett County reveals more about the alleged gang ties for the suspects. A grand jury indicted David Booker, Miles Collins, and Josiah Hughley on Wednesday. The 15-count indictment includes murder,...
Authorities ID man found dead on Buckhead driveway
On Friday, the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as 57-year-old Christopher Eberhart.
Off-duty DeKalb police officer hit by heavy cable equipment while directing traffic
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County police officer was rushed to the hospital after he was hit by a power line Friday morning while directing traffic in Doraville. The incident happened at the intersection of I-285 and Peachtree...
Homicide investigation underway at Clayton apartment complex, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police are currently investigating a homicide at an apartment complex. Officers were called to the Lexington Square Apartments on Conley Road on Thursday evening. Investigators have not released any details on the victim.
Alleged victim testifies in trial of Sheriff Victor Hill
ATLANTA - For the first time, jurors in the federal trial of suspended Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill heard testimony from one of the alleged victims Friday. A federal grand jury indicted Hill in 2021 on charges that he violated the Constitutional rights of inmates inside the Clayton County Jail by ordering them held in restraint chairs for hours. He is accused of using "unreasonable force" on seven pre-trial detainees.
South Fulton mother wants answers in son's shooting death
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - A Fulton County mother is searching for answers after her son was shot and killed right in front of her house. It happened in South Fulton and so far police say no arrests have been made. Nikki Breland says the little things are what she will...
How Atlanta police aim to curb crime, accidental shootings by buying back guns
While helping her mother move out of her Savannah home, Bera Green said she found three guns that her mom didn’t even kn...
First day of testimony in trial of suspect Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill
The first witness took the stand in the case against the suspect Clayton County sheriff. Federal prosecutors claim Victor Hill violated the constitutional rights of seven detainees inside the jail by ordering them into restraint chairs for hours on end. Defense attorneys deny that.
Victim testifies in trial of suspended Clayton County sheriff
For the first time, jurors heard from one of the alleged victims in the trial against suspended Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill. A federal grand jury indicted hill last year on charges that he violated the constitutional rights of detainees inside the jail by strapping them in restraint chairs.
Forsyth County Blotter: Racing arrests and a drug bust
(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) Two separate instances of drag racing and another traffic violation reveal hidden drugs keeping deputies with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office busy. Here’s a look at recently released arrest reports:
