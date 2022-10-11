ATLANTA - For the first time, jurors in the federal trial of suspended Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill heard testimony from one of the alleged victims Friday. A federal grand jury indicted Hill in 2021 on charges that he violated the Constitutional rights of inmates inside the Clayton County Jail by ordering them held in restraint chairs for hours. He is accused of using "unreasonable force" on seven pre-trial detainees.

CLAYTON COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO