Gwinnett County, GA

Comments / 3

fox5atlanta.com

Teenager found shot dead in middle of Decatur street, police say

DECATUR, Ga. - Police are searching for a person who shot and killed a teenager Friday night in DeKalb County. Police found the body in the middle of Meadow Lane in Decatur after responding to a report of a person shot in the area. A person at the scene said...
DECATUR, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Alleged victim testifies in trial of Sheriff Victor Hill

ATLANTA - For the first time, jurors in the federal trial of suspended Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill heard testimony from one of the alleged victims Friday. A federal grand jury indicted Hill in 2021 on charges that he violated the Constitutional rights of inmates inside the Clayton County Jail by ordering them held in restraint chairs for hours. He is accused of using "unreasonable force" on seven pre-trial detainees.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

South Fulton mother wants answers in son's shooting death

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - A Fulton County mother is searching for answers after her son was shot and killed right in front of her house. It happened in South Fulton and so far police say no arrests have been made. Nikki Breland says the little things are what she will...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Victim testifies in trial of suspended Clayton County sheriff

For the first time, jurors heard from one of the alleged victims in the trial against suspended Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill. A federal grand jury indicted hill last year on charges that he violated the constitutional rights of detainees inside the jail by strapping them in restraint chairs.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA

