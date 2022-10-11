Read full article on original website
WTVM
Columbus church, car dealership host candy event for Halloween
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local church and car dealership are teaming up for a big family event with a lot of candy leading up to Halloween. Solid Rock and Headquarter Nissan are putting on ‘Candyfest’ at the church, which will have a Ferris wheel, axe throwing, inflatables, hay rides and trunk or treat.
WTVM
Auburn to hold annual Downtown Trick or Treat on Halloween
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn’s annual Downtown Trick or Treat is returning this Halloween!. On Monday, Oct. 31, children and families are invited to trick or treat for candy from 6 - 8 p.m. The event will feature a DJ, face painting, a firetruck on display and so much more.
WTVM
Columbus woman in coma after weekend drag racing accident on MLK Blvd
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A two vehicle accident happening Sunday on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Shepherd Drive in Columbus leaves a local woman still in the hospital on tonight, fighting for her life. Jennifer Gayle Durham is in the intensive care unit at Piedmont Columbus Regional. Her daughter...
Yoga studio celebrates new Armour Road location with ribbon cutting
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Friday, the Greater Columbus Georgia Chamber of Commerce (GCGCC) and yoga studio Art of Yoga held a ribbon cutting to celebrate the business’s new location at 4924 Armour Road. Art of Yoga was previously located on 2nd Avenue. GCGCC Partnership Development Specialist Debbie Seeley welcomed everyone and asked Art of […]
wrbl.com
‘Pumpkins at Callaway’ returns for 2nd year
Pine Mountain, Ga (WRBL) – The “Pumpkins at Callaway” event returns to Callaway Gardens this year. According to the staff at Callaway Gardens the response to this event has been incredible. “It has been so exciting. I’ve honestly been waiting for pumpkins at Callaway since we ended...
Opelika-Auburn News
The Fall Boogie is back: Things to do in Auburn-Opelika this weekend
An outdoor wooden covered stage with eclectic décor including old signs and lamps is the perfect venue for this weekend’s Fall Boogie. This is the 10th year the Standard Deluxe has held the Fall Boogie in Waverly, featuring Americana and Country music. “We have four great bands and...
WTVM
INTERVIEW: Columbus ministry to hold 48-hour tent worship event
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There’s a special event on Oct. 14 in Columbus that starts 48 hours straight of worship. prayer and gospel proclamation under a tent, and it’s called ‘Tent the City.’. Harvest Day Outreach Coordinator Blake Russell joins News Leader 9 in studio to talk...
cohaitungchi.com
The 9 most romantic date spots and restaurants in Auburn/Opelika
Valentine’s Day is closing in and we’ve rounded up nine of the most romantic date spots in the 334. From delicious restaurants to beautiful scenery, there’s plenty of places to explore with your significant other. Let’s dive in. You are reading: Things to do in auburn...
WTVM
This October, visit the Boutique at Spencer Cancer Center
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A cancer treatment center in Opelika has a unique shop that helps cancer patients find a sense of normalcy during a difficult time. At the Boutique at the Spencer Cancer Center, women can find the perfect mastectomy bra, mastectomy prosthetic, or wig with the help of an onsite certified mastectomy fitter.
WTVM
Local non-profit helping family of children in deadly hit-and-run in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local non-profit is helping the family of the children who were involved in the deadly hit-and-run accident that happened last week on Steam Mill Road in Columbus. They are asking for the help of the community to help raise burial funds of the 13-year-old who...
Sherwood Elementary principal passionate about student learning, growth
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — While this is only Aretha McDonald’s second year being the principal of Sherwood Elementary School in Phenix City, she has worked for Phenix City Schools in other roles for much longer. Before moving to Sherwood Elementary, she was the principal of Meadowlane Elementary School for six years. “I taught 10 years […]
Construction Ready, GoodwillSR provide free construction skills training in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A partnership between two organizations, Construction Ready and Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers Inc. (GoodwillSR), is allowing 20 students in Columbus to train for construction careers at no cost to them. The current session began on Oct. 3 at SafeHouse Ministries in Columbus, according to Construction Ready spokesperson Mitch Leff. […]
WTVM
Opelika family to appear on episode of Family Feud
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Like game shows? Survey says, an Opelika business owner and her family are appearing on Family Feud this month. In October of last year, the Anderson family reunited at a funeral for their aunt. As they were trying to cheer up their younger cousin, who had a close relationship with the aunt, they had an idea to record an audition tape for Family Feud to brighten the mood.
WTVM
Pet(s) of the Week: Big Valley Animal Rescue
VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - It’s time for our favorite time of the week, where we get to show you furry friends that are in need of their ‘fur’-ever homes! Pet of the Week is here with a few pups from Big Valley Animal Rescue in Valley, Alabama. It’s almost time for the holidays and all these furry friends want is a family to call their own.
Double Churches Elementary Teacher wins One Class At A Time
Columbus, GA. (WRBL)-Inside the media center at Double Churches Elementary school is where we find our One Class At A Time winner. Lisa Ells is known for her heart of gold and sweet spirit, she treats each child with respect and as if there are her own. A veteran teacher, Ells started her teaching career […]
WTVM
Victim from recent Columbus apartment fire speaks
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A woman who was able to make a daring escape from a recent apartment fire in Columbus speaks. The fire left one man dead and another person seriously injured. Around 4 a.m. on Oct. 12, Columbus firefighters responded to an apartment fire at the Trails at...
WTVM
1 dead, 1 injured, 23 families displaced in Columbus apartment fire
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One Columbus man dies after an early morning apartment fire at the Trails at Flat Rock Road on Oct. 12. “It had the entire sky lit up in orange, that’s all you could see was orange glow and the smoke billowing. It was a really big fire,” said Chad Peacock, resident of the Stone Creek neighborhood across the street.
WTVM
Friends of victim in double homicide on Hilton Ave in Columbus speak
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “I was shocked. I had actually had plans to drop by there,” said Erin Foruhmon. Erin Foruhmon is talking about how she felt when she found out 64-year-old Ursula Dietz and her 19-month-old granddaughter were shot and killed at Ursula’s home on Hilton Avenue in Columbus.
WTVM
Funeral arrangements set for Columbus family killed in car crash
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We have funeral information for the Jakes’ family, killed on the way back from their son’s football game in Thomasville, Georgia last week. Family and friends are invited to attend funeral services for Byron, Katrina, and Kamryn Jakes. It will be Saturday, Oct. 22...
WTVM
Central Alabama Veterans Healthcare Systems hosts Women Veterans Stand-Down of Russell Co.
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Central Alabama Veterans Healthcare System and Russell County Veterans Council hosted Women Veterans Stand-Down of Russell County and Phenix City today. The event was hosted at Mother Mary Mission on Seale Road in Phenix City. “Today, we have a multitude of VA services represented...
