VIDEO: Duo beats, robs 2 men on Brooklyn street

By Kimberly Dole
1010WINS
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS ) -- Police are looking to identify a duo who beat and robbed two men last month in Brooklyn, according to authorities.

The robbery happened just before 2 a.m. on Sunday, September 18 when a 26-year-old man and 31-year-old man were in front of 128 Central Ave. in Bushwick, officials said.

The man became engaged in a dispute with the two suspects who punched them forcibly removed their jewelry and cellphone before fleeing on foot northbound on Central Avenue.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

1010WINS

