Tennessee football: Five takeaways from Vols’ 52-49 win vs. Alabama
Chase McGrath kicked a 40-yard field goal as time expired, and Tennessee football ended its 15-game losing streak to the Alabama Crimson Tide with a 52-49 victory. The Vols, ranked No. 6 in the AP Poll and No. 8 in the Coaches Poll, secured their biggest home win since beating the Florida Gators in 1998, and just like then, the goalposts came down.
Tennessee knocks off Alabama in stunning thriller: College football media reacts
College football media reacted to the Tennessee Volunteers handing the Alabama Crimson Tide their first loss of the season. There will be a lot of cigar smoking in Knoxville on Saturday night. The Tennessee Volunteers vs. Alabama Crimson Tide game had all the makings of being the best game of...
Updated college football rankings: Should Tennessee be No. 1 after beating Alabama?
Tennessee’s wild victory over Alabama will give voters a whole lot to think about as the Volunteers grab arguably the most impressive win of the season. The SEC delivered the game of the year as Tennessee toppled Alabama for the first time since 2006. The Volunteers dominated the Crimson...
Tennessee radio call of game winning FG vs Alabama will have fans amped up
The game-winning kick of Tennessee against Alabama was wild enough, but the radio call on the Volunteer network takes the cake. It’d been 15 years since Tennessee had felt the kiss of victory on the Third Saturday in October against Alabama. But streaks are made to end, and the Knoxville faithful are celebrating that fact on Saturday night after the Vols’ electric upset win.
Field view of Tennessee game-winning field goal is absolutely insane
The fans stormed the field when Tennessee knocked off Alabama in a thriller. The view from above is spectacular and captures the moment beautifully. Oh my god. That’s what you can say when you look at Neyland Stadium after Tennesee shocked the world and upset Alabama in a thriller.
Tennessee football: Highlight plays, celebrations in Vols’ 52-49 win vs. Alabama
There were too many video highlights from this game to count. Usually, when we do a game like this, we take a look at all the big plays that happened for Tennessee football. However, in this case, we also had to bring in the video footage of all the celebrations and even some of the pregame hype given the historic nature of this one.
Watch Peyton Manning light up Tennessee victory cigar after Vols down Alabama
Peyton Manning joined the Tennessee fans who stormed the field with a cigar celebrating the Volunteers’ victory over Alabama. There will be a lot of celebratory cigars lit up in Knoxville tonight after the Volunteers upset Alabama in a thrilling game that will launch them into the college football playoff discussion.
Tennessee football goalposts now belong to the streets of Knoxville
Tennessee football fans lifted the goalposts out of Neyland Stadium and paraded them in the streets of Knoxville after beating Alabama. Tennessee’s epic victory over Alabama is going to go down as a night to remember for just about everyone in Knoxville. But what image will reign supreme? Will...
Refs gift Alabama a touchdown, screw Tennessee with bogus pass interference call
The Alabama Crimson Tide looked like they were pushing themselves out of touchdown range. Then, the referees granted them a new set of downs after a controversial pass interference penalty. One of the biggest games of Week 7 was between the No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide and No. 6 Tennessee...
