Fox 59
Locally-owned women’s fashion shop closure leaves customers concerned
INDIANAPOLIS — Customers are taking to social media with concerns after the news of a locally-owned women’s fashion shop announcement that it is closing its doors after 13 years. On Tuesday, Brook Magdzinski wrote an email to customers announcing that Dottie Couture would close its shop near The...
WISH-TV
Indiana Grown: Staufferbuilt Farms LLC
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guests are Jen and Mike Stauffer with Staufferbuilt Farms LLC located in Trafalgar, Indiana. Visit their Facebook page here. Enjoy the full interviews with Jen and Mike...
cbs4indy.com
Starbucks closing downtown Indy location due to safety concerns
INDIANAPOLIS — A wave of Starbucks closures nationwide due to safety concerns is hitting Indianapolis. On Friday, Starbucks confirmed that it is closing one of its downtown Indianapolis locations due to safety concerns. The location on Monument Circle will close effective October 28. The latest news comes after the...
WISH-TV
Starbucks closing prompts concerns about downtown Indianapolis safety
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A city government spokesperson said Friday that downtown Indianapolis remains safe after the Starbucks coffeehouse on Monument Circle cited safety as a reason for its closing Oct. 28. Starbucks, according to a statement issued Friday, “routinely reviews” its stores to see whether they’re “thriving” and to...
WISH-TV
Car wash turns into Tunnel of Terror for Halloween fun to benefit veterans
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A car wash in Fishers is hosting a unique take on a haunted house by using its car wash tunnel. News 8 on Friday night took a spin through the Tunnel of Terror at Prime Car Wash off I-69 at 13801 Olivia Way. A couple...
WISH-TV
Noblesville resident organizing ‘Rose Ride’ for fallen Richmond officer Seara Burton
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (The REPORTER) — Noblesville resident Izzy Menchaca, a senior officer of the American Veteran Riders Association and member of the Noblesville VFW Post 6246, is coordinating the Rose Ride in honor of Richmond Police Department OFC Seara Burton. Motorcycle riders and the Jeep communities will meet on...
readthereporter.com
No more Noblesville Christmas parades
Santa & Mrs. Claus to tour town as they did during pandemic. The annual Noblesville Christmas Parade, put on pause in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, won’t return, the city government told News 8 on Wednesday. Emily Gaylord, communications director for the city government, told News 8 by...
Three Indiana Towns Made the Top Ten on the List of Best Small Cities in America
Living in a "big" city certainly has its advantages - lots of things to see and do, lots of shopping and dining choices, and lots of people - but big city life isn't for everybody. The same things that make a big city attractive to some, also drive others away to live in a smaller city. In fact, some studies show that nearly half of Americans prefer to live in the suburbs, as opposed to urban or rural areas. A couple of reasons for this include smaller populations and a lower cost of living.
WISH-TV
‘Pet Pals TV’: Patty’s Mabel has Cushing’s disease
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population. This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” joined News 8 to talk about her dog Mabel who has been diagnosed with Cushing’s disease.
WISH-TV
Sunny Sunday, cooler for the work week
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Some clouds are moving into central Indiana this evening. A cold front will cross central Indiana tomorrow, but plenty of sunshine should still be expected. TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies move in. Low temperatures into the low 40s. TOMORROW: Plenty of sunshine will be expected across central...
Indianapolis is the Largest City in the U.S. with This Unique Distinction
There's a lot to see and do in Indianapolis. Thanks to its location smack dab in the middle of the state, it's no more than a three-hour drive from anywhere making it a great place for a day trip or weekend getaway. Of course, it's home to both the Indianapolis Colts and the Indiana Pacers, plus it frequently hosts concerts from all different genres of music both at Gainbridge Fieldhouse (where the Pacers play their home games) and Ruhoff Music Center just outside of town in Noblesville throughout the year. Outside of those options, it offers a huge number of restaurants, shopping, and the largest children's museum in the world. However, there's one distinction the town can claim no other city in the United States can.
WISH-TV
Nitro Extreme Stunt Motor Show coming to Indianapolis this weekend
It’s an experience like no other! The Nitro Extreme Stunt Motor Show will be in Greenwood, Indiana from October 14 through October 16. Chelcie Nugent, Nitro Extreme Spokesperson, joined us today. Nitro Extreme brings the production of big-budget movie stunts to this area by featuring automobile tricks such as...
Indianapolis woman's ashes to be sent into space
INDIANAPOLIS — Clarice Terry Brown grew up in a segregated America, the daughter of a domestic worker and coal miner and sharecropper from Tennessee. She was just a young girl in the 1940s when her family moved to Indianapolis, decades before man would walk on the moon. By the...
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
What do you usually like to order when you go to a nice restaurant with your loved ones? If the answer is a nice steak, then here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are famous for serving absolutely delicious steaks, every day of the week.
WISH-TV
Experts help Indianapolis Housing Agency address cyberattack
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Housing Agency said it suffered a ransomware attack last week. Ransomware attacks occur when hackers gain access to a computer system, steal the data, then demand payment in exchange for returning the data. The agency issued a statement about the attacks. “We have been...
WISH-TV
Revisiting record-breaking October 1989 snow in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — October is not generally a time in which Hoosiers think about wintry weather. Instead, Hoosiers are focused on those crisp and cool fall days as they transition toward the overall winter season. However, a big gift of snow made its way to Indiana’s doorstep in mid-October...
WISH-TV
Indianapolis Housing Agency says it was hacked
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Housing Agency said it fell victim to a ransomware attack last week. Ransomware attacks occur when hackers gain access to a computer system, steal the data then demand payment in exchange for returning the data. The agency issued a statement about the attacks. “We...
IMPD: Fight at Wendy’s escalated into gunfire in Kroger parking lot, 1 woman critically injured
INDIANAPOLIS — Police said a disturbance that began as a fight at Wendy’s ended up escalating and spilling into a Kroger parking lot where a gunfight ensued and a woman ended up being shot and critically injured. “When you make the decision to go have a fight that escalates into a gunfight in the middle […]
WTHR
Central Indiana hospitals overwhelmed by surge of RSV cases
INDIANAPOLIS — RSV is a virus that rears its head every year, but this year is anything but typical. "We're at capacity at Peyton Manning Children's Hospital. Not only in the pediatric ICU on the pediatric floor, the ER is extremely busy," said Dr. Kay Sichting, the Pediatric ICU Medical Director at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital.
bloomingtonian.com
Car crashes into water at Monroe Dam Friday morning before being spotted by UPS driver
A UPS driver spotted a sedan in the water of Lake Monroe near Monroe Dam Friday morning, according to the Monroe Fire Protection District. The driver of the sedan was still in the vehicle, and had to be helped out of the vehicle by firefighters. “If not noticed by the...
