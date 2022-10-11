ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WISH-TV

Indiana Grown: Staufferbuilt Farms LLC

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guests are Jen and Mike Stauffer with Staufferbuilt Farms LLC located in Trafalgar, Indiana. Visit their Facebook page here. Enjoy the full interviews with Jen and Mike...
TRAFALGAR, IN
cbs4indy.com

Starbucks closing downtown Indy location due to safety concerns

INDIANAPOLIS — A wave of Starbucks closures nationwide due to safety concerns is hitting Indianapolis. On Friday, Starbucks confirmed that it is closing one of its downtown Indianapolis locations due to safety concerns. The location on Monument Circle will close effective October 28. The latest news comes after the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Starbucks closing prompts concerns about downtown Indianapolis safety

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A city government spokesperson said Friday that downtown Indianapolis remains safe after the Starbucks coffeehouse on Monument Circle cited safety as a reason for its closing Oct. 28. Starbucks, according to a statement issued Friday, “routinely reviews” its stores to see whether they’re “thriving” and to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
readthereporter.com

No more Noblesville Christmas parades

Santa & Mrs. Claus to tour town as they did during pandemic. The annual Noblesville Christmas Parade, put on pause in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, won’t return, the city government told News 8 on Wednesday. Emily Gaylord, communications director for the city government, told News 8 by...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WOMI Owensboro

Three Indiana Towns Made the Top Ten on the List of Best Small Cities in America

Living in a "big" city certainly has its advantages - lots of things to see and do, lots of shopping and dining choices, and lots of people - but big city life isn't for everybody. The same things that make a big city attractive to some, also drive others away to live in a smaller city. In fact, some studies show that nearly half of Americans prefer to live in the suburbs, as opposed to urban or rural areas. A couple of reasons for this include smaller populations and a lower cost of living.
WESTFIELD, IN
WISH-TV

‘Pet Pals TV’: Patty’s Mabel has Cushing’s disease

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population. This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” joined News 8 to talk about her dog Mabel who has been diagnosed with Cushing’s disease.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Sunny Sunday, cooler for the work week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Some clouds are moving into central Indiana this evening. A cold front will cross central Indiana tomorrow, but plenty of sunshine should still be expected. TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies move in. Low temperatures into the low 40s. TOMORROW: Plenty of sunshine will be expected across central...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
KISS 106

Indianapolis is the Largest City in the U.S. with This Unique Distinction

There's a lot to see and do in Indianapolis. Thanks to its location smack dab in the middle of the state, it's no more than a three-hour drive from anywhere making it a great place for a day trip or weekend getaway. Of course, it's home to both the Indianapolis Colts and the Indiana Pacers, plus it frequently hosts concerts from all different genres of music both at Gainbridge Fieldhouse (where the Pacers play their home games) and Ruhoff Music Center just outside of town in Noblesville throughout the year. Outside of those options, it offers a huge number of restaurants, shopping, and the largest children's museum in the world. However, there's one distinction the town can claim no other city in the United States can.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Nitro Extreme Stunt Motor Show coming to Indianapolis this weekend

It’s an experience like no other! The Nitro Extreme Stunt Motor Show will be in Greenwood, Indiana from October 14 through October 16. Chelcie Nugent, Nitro Extreme Spokesperson, joined us today. Nitro Extreme brings the production of big-budget movie stunts to this area by featuring automobile tricks such as...
GREENWOOD, IN
WTHR

Indianapolis woman's ashes to be sent into space

INDIANAPOLIS — Clarice Terry Brown grew up in a segregated America, the daughter of a domestic worker and coal miner and sharecropper from Tennessee. She was just a young girl in the 1940s when her family moved to Indianapolis, decades before man would walk on the moon. By the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

What do you usually like to order when you go to a nice restaurant with your loved ones? If the answer is a nice steak, then here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are famous for serving absolutely delicious steaks, every day of the week.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Experts help Indianapolis Housing Agency address cyberattack

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Housing Agency said it suffered a ransomware attack last week. Ransomware attacks occur when hackers gain access to a computer system, steal the data, then demand payment in exchange for returning the data. The agency issued a statement about the attacks. “We have been...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Revisiting record-breaking October 1989 snow in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — October is not generally a time in which Hoosiers think about wintry weather. Instead, Hoosiers are focused on those crisp and cool fall days as they transition toward the overall winter season. However, a big gift of snow made its way to Indiana’s doorstep in mid-October...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Indianapolis Housing Agency says it was hacked

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Housing Agency said it fell victim to a ransomware attack last week. Ransomware attacks occur when hackers gain access to a computer system, steal the data then demand payment in exchange for returning the data. The agency issued a statement about the attacks. “We...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Central Indiana hospitals overwhelmed by surge of RSV cases

INDIANAPOLIS — RSV is a virus that rears its head every year, but this year is anything but typical. "We're at capacity at Peyton Manning Children's Hospital. Not only in the pediatric ICU on the pediatric floor, the ER is extremely busy," said Dr. Kay Sichting, the Pediatric ICU Medical Director at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital.
LAFAYETTE, IN

