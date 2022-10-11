ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Empty nesting mom writes parody children's book for adults to cope with emotions

(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Nashville mother, and new author of Amazon’s #1 Best Seller in Humorous Verse and Limericks Christy Pruitt-Haynes releases parody rhyming children's book called ‘I Have To Pay For This’ meant for parents of college students to capture the complex emotions that come with your children leaving the nest. She’s explains the best ways to keep communication alive and thriving with college-aged children off at school, best ways to move forward as an empty nester, and more with Good Day Columbus!
Horror season films debut in theaters as Halloween comes to an end for Michael Myers

(WSYX) Columbus, OH — A couple of siblings on TikTok don their favorite creepy masks like Michael Myers and Ghostface to celebrate their favorite time of the year at home! The entertaining pictures and videos being shared online as Jamie Lee Curtis and Michael Myers face off for what may be the end of the terror in Halloween Ends. Maddwolf movie critics Hope Madden and George Wolf join Good Day Columbus to reveal if the classic movie lives up to expectations plus two more options in theaters for families this weekend including Piggy and Rosaline!
Fur Baby Friday: Meet Butter from Columbus Humane

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Meet Butter from Columbus Humane!. This adorable yellow lab is about 2 years old and is looking for her fur-ever home. Butter is an affectionate girl. Loud noises and other dogs can still be a little scary for her so she'd love a family who would help her gain conference in herself and the world.
HighBall Halloween returns as a street festival October 22

It's more than just about ghosts and goblins for one of Columbus' biggest parties. Highball Halloween is back and better than ever after. Betsy Pandora, the Executive Director of the Short North Alliance joins Good Day Columbus to preview the event. The evening will include performances by The Deeptones, The...
Anana, 15-year-old polar bear, dies at Columbus Zoo

The Columbus Zoo on Friday announced that 15-year-old polar bear Anana has to be euthanized. According to a statement from the zoo, Anana had no significant medical concerns until September. That's when she "was exhibiting unusual behaviors." When efforts to treat her didn't help, "Anana was immobilized for a thorough...
Barrel & Boar to be featured in 614 Magazine's Burger and Beer Week

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — 614 Magazine's Burger and Beer Week starts Monday. Several Columbus restaurants are offering specials including Barrel & Boar Gastropubs. Executive Chef David Tetzloff and the Director of Operations Jason Woffenden join Good Day Columbus to talk delicious burgers. Burger & Beer Week runs from October...
AKC Meet the Breeds Event Happening This Weekend

AKC Meet the Breeds is America's largest in-person dog breed educational showcase. It's happpening Saturday, October 15th at the Greater Columbus Convention Center. Doors open at 9am and the event ends at 5pm!. From Affenpinschers to Yorkshire Terriers and everything in between, the showcase gives pet lovers the unique opportunity...
Author shares ways to empower children and nurture leadership through life

(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Popular TedX speaker, author and LGBTQ+ advocate Ash Beckham joins Good Day Columbus to share the best ways to nurture a positive and inclusive environment in the home, raising children who are kind to all walks of life, creating a safe space for children to express themselves and more.
Toys R Us, Macy's partner to bring popular toy store back to life

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Call it a comeback. Toys R Us has been taking its first steps toward returning to life thanks to a new partnership with another retail giant. Dozens of Macy's stores across America already have a Toys R Us section, with several dozen more on the way. You can see the lists of active and soon-to-open stores here.
7-year-old burn victim to be honored at Columbus Marathon

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A first grader who nearly lost his life three years ago, after being placed in a tub of scalding water, will be among those recognized Sunday at the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Marathon. “All I saw was the ICU room,” said Bianca Griffin, as she...
She Serves: Newark native on life-saving mission as Army Black Hawk Medevac pilot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — From the ground to the air, Ohio’s women warriors are leading the way in the 3rd Infantry Division at Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield. ABC 6 On Your Side saw first-hand during a recent visit to the installations outside Savannah, Ga. how they’re blazing a trail and leaving a path for more women to serve.
Things to do in Central Ohio this weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There are just over two weeks until Halloween. Several holiday and fall events are taking place throughout Central Ohio this weekend. And even though the Buckeyes have a bye week, the Blue Jackets are back!. Friday, October 14. Hispanic Restaurant Week in Columbus: Over 20...
Dublin ranked best small city in Ohio by WalletHub

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Dublin, Ohio came in at No. 13 on WalletHub's 2022 Best Small Cities in America list. For the third year in a row, Dublin was ranked the best small city in Ohio, outranking 55 other Ohio cities on the list. WalletHub compared more than 1,300...
