(WSYX) Columbus, OH — A couple of siblings on TikTok don their favorite creepy masks like Michael Myers and Ghostface to celebrate their favorite time of the year at home! The entertaining pictures and videos being shared online as Jamie Lee Curtis and Michael Myers face off for what may be the end of the terror in Halloween Ends. Maddwolf movie critics Hope Madden and George Wolf join Good Day Columbus to reveal if the classic movie lives up to expectations plus two more options in theaters for families this weekend including Piggy and Rosaline!

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO