Read full article on original website
Related
myfox28columbus.com
9-year-old boy with spina bifida wows with custom Halloween costume 4 years in a row
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — 9-year-old Blake, who lives in Delaware, has spina bifida and uses a wheelchair, so finding Halloween costumes can be a bit of a challenge. That's why it's become a family tradition to come up with something creative!. "Blake picked it 100%," said his mom, Megan,...
myfox28columbus.com
Empty nesting mom writes parody children's book for adults to cope with emotions
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Nashville mother, and new author of Amazon’s #1 Best Seller in Humorous Verse and Limericks Christy Pruitt-Haynes releases parody rhyming children's book called ‘I Have To Pay For This’ meant for parents of college students to capture the complex emotions that come with your children leaving the nest. She’s explains the best ways to keep communication alive and thriving with college-aged children off at school, best ways to move forward as an empty nester, and more with Good Day Columbus!
myfox28columbus.com
Horror season films debut in theaters as Halloween comes to an end for Michael Myers
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — A couple of siblings on TikTok don their favorite creepy masks like Michael Myers and Ghostface to celebrate their favorite time of the year at home! The entertaining pictures and videos being shared online as Jamie Lee Curtis and Michael Myers face off for what may be the end of the terror in Halloween Ends. Maddwolf movie critics Hope Madden and George Wolf join Good Day Columbus to reveal if the classic movie lives up to expectations plus two more options in theaters for families this weekend including Piggy and Rosaline!
myfox28columbus.com
Family members remember loved ones lost in a suspicious fire twelve years ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — On October 15, 2010, a mother, son, and 7-month-old died in a suspicious house fire on Yale Avenue, and their family is honoring them on the anniversary of their deaths. Their loved ones organized a vigil and said they're just as devastated today as they...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
myfox28columbus.com
Fur Baby Friday: Meet Butter from Columbus Humane
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Meet Butter from Columbus Humane!. This adorable yellow lab is about 2 years old and is looking for her fur-ever home. Butter is an affectionate girl. Loud noises and other dogs can still be a little scary for her so she'd love a family who would help her gain conference in herself and the world.
myfox28columbus.com
HighBall Halloween returns as a street festival October 22
It's more than just about ghosts and goblins for one of Columbus' biggest parties. Highball Halloween is back and better than ever after. Betsy Pandora, the Executive Director of the Short North Alliance joins Good Day Columbus to preview the event. The evening will include performances by The Deeptones, The...
myfox28columbus.com
Anana, 15-year-old polar bear, dies at Columbus Zoo
The Columbus Zoo on Friday announced that 15-year-old polar bear Anana has to be euthanized. According to a statement from the zoo, Anana had no significant medical concerns until September. That's when she "was exhibiting unusual behaviors." When efforts to treat her didn't help, "Anana was immobilized for a thorough...
myfox28columbus.com
Barrel & Boar to be featured in 614 Magazine's Burger and Beer Week
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — 614 Magazine's Burger and Beer Week starts Monday. Several Columbus restaurants are offering specials including Barrel & Boar Gastropubs. Executive Chef David Tetzloff and the Director of Operations Jason Woffenden join Good Day Columbus to talk delicious burgers. Burger & Beer Week runs from October...
IN THIS ARTICLE
myfox28columbus.com
AKC Meet the Breeds Event Happening This Weekend
AKC Meet the Breeds is America's largest in-person dog breed educational showcase. It's happpening Saturday, October 15th at the Greater Columbus Convention Center. Doors open at 9am and the event ends at 5pm!. From Affenpinschers to Yorkshire Terriers and everything in between, the showcase gives pet lovers the unique opportunity...
myfox28columbus.com
Author shares ways to empower children and nurture leadership through life
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Popular TedX speaker, author and LGBTQ+ advocate Ash Beckham joins Good Day Columbus to share the best ways to nurture a positive and inclusive environment in the home, raising children who are kind to all walks of life, creating a safe space for children to express themselves and more.
myfox28columbus.com
Toys R Us, Macy's partner to bring popular toy store back to life
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Call it a comeback. Toys R Us has been taking its first steps toward returning to life thanks to a new partnership with another retail giant. Dozens of Macy's stores across America already have a Toys R Us section, with several dozen more on the way. You can see the lists of active and soon-to-open stores here.
myfox28columbus.com
Is a Hollywood Casino hotel a winning bet for the west side of Columbus?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Over the last 10 years, there's been a lot of changes at Hollywood Casino. New games, new restaurants, and now new details about a brand-new hotel. The announcement has been 10 years in the making. "We are bringing finally to the west side of Columbus,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
myfox28columbus.com
7-year-old burn victim to be honored at Columbus Marathon
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A first grader who nearly lost his life three years ago, after being placed in a tub of scalding water, will be among those recognized Sunday at the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Marathon. “All I saw was the ICU room,” said Bianca Griffin, as she...
myfox28columbus.com
East High football team, cheerleaders and band honor Lovely Kendricks at Thursday game
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — East High School honored Lovely Kendricks during its football game against Beechcroft on Thursday night. "We are going to remember her in all ways," East High parent Diane Duff said. "She’s going to be here in spirit, just like the sun was shining. She’s shining and watching over us.."
myfox28columbus.com
'Prayers have to be put into action' Columbus pastor says after 2 teen homicides
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The community is mourning two teens shot and killed in just three days this week. At Wedgewood Apartments Wednesday evening, 13-year-old Sinzay Reed was gunned down just before 6 p.m. Reed is the 17th homicide of a person under the age of 18. CPD said...
myfox28columbus.com
She Serves: Newark native on life-saving mission as Army Black Hawk Medevac pilot
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — From the ground to the air, Ohio’s women warriors are leading the way in the 3rd Infantry Division at Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield. ABC 6 On Your Side saw first-hand during a recent visit to the installations outside Savannah, Ga. how they’re blazing a trail and leaving a path for more women to serve.
myfox28columbus.com
Things to do in Central Ohio this weekend
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There are just over two weeks until Halloween. Several holiday and fall events are taking place throughout Central Ohio this weekend. And even though the Buckeyes have a bye week, the Blue Jackets are back!. Friday, October 14. Hispanic Restaurant Week in Columbus: Over 20...
myfox28columbus.com
Dublin ranked best small city in Ohio by WalletHub
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Dublin, Ohio came in at No. 13 on WalletHub's 2022 Best Small Cities in America list. For the third year in a row, Dublin was ranked the best small city in Ohio, outranking 55 other Ohio cities on the list. WalletHub compared more than 1,300...
myfox28columbus.com
Preparations replaced by anticipation hours before the Columbus marathon kicks off
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Preparations for the Nationwide Children's Hospital Columbus Marathon are finishing up as anticipation for the race sets in. Runners take off from the starting line at 7:30 a.m. Sunday. Thousands of participants have signed up for the run and ABC6/ FOX 28 has been told...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus Police dealing with officer shortage as marathon preps in full swing
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Friday was a historical day for the Columbus Division of Police, as it was the first time ever that CPD swore in ten new lateral transfer officers from other Ohio police departments. “Anytime we get new officers that are trained and ready to go then...
Comments / 0