Restaurant Served Moldy, Expired Food to CustomersGreyson FTucson, AZ
Fast Growing Coffee Chain Opens New Location in TownGreyson FTucson, AZ
Historic 4th Avenue-Things to do in Tucson, ArizonaAbigail's AdventuresTucson, AZ
Fan-Favorite Restaurant Has Opened New LocationGreyson FTucson, AZ
The Best Stars align at SaddleBrooke, ArizonaCommunity SaddleBrookeSaddlebrooke, AZ
Northwest Fire District responding to more drug overdoses
The Northwest Fire District said they have been responding to more drug overdoses since 2020. They said more people are aware of NARCAN and using it to help save lives.
Korean corn dogs debut in Tucson
Two Hands Corn Dogs is bringing Tucsonans a different take on a food commonly associated with carnivals and school lunches.
KOLD-TV
CBP: Suspected smuggling vehicle crashes near 22nd Street, Alvernon Way
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A van suspected of being used to smuggle migrants crashed in Tucson Friday, Oct. 14, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Border Patrol agents from the Tucson Sector had been pursuing the van on I-10 before the crash, but terminated the pursuit shortly after it entered the city.
$1,150 reward for information on killing of a bobcat
Wildlife officials say the Bobcat was shot on September 28, 2022, around 8:44 a.m. at Whispering Bell Drive and Painted Hills road.
AZFamily
Father of suspected University of Arizona shooter said he was a ‘ticking time bomb’
Traffic pole falls on worker trying to install it, killing him in Buckeye. A tragic accident in Buckeye when a traffic signal pole fell on the man who was trying to install it, killing him. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. A Phoenix man well-known in the street racing scene was...
Tucson creates online tool to report homeless encampments
Tucsonans can find homeless encampments throughout the city: in parks, near businesses, or on the side of the street.
KOLD-TV
Fire closes beloved Tucson restaurant
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Teresa’s Mosaic Café will be closed for the foreseeable future after a fire damaged the building late Tuesday, Oct. 11. According to Tucson the Tucson Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to the restaurant shortly before 11 p.m. Firefighters said they arrived to...
KOLD-TV
Tucson to implement new approach to cleaning streets, providing help to homeless people
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The city of Tucson is one step closer to implementing a new way for residents to report homeless camps. It’s the newest way the city is trying to both clean up the streets and provide services to people living on them. City officials...
KOLD-TV
New homeless camp reporting system
Some Tucson veterans forced to wait months for care at VA Hospital. Tucson women join forces for Tucson's first 50 Over 50 Experience. NOON NOTEBOOK: Felicia’s Best! Personal Assisting.
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Missing Oracle man found safe; vehicle was found in Vail
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A missing Oracle man was found safe on Friday, Oct. 14, according to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department. The news came shortly after it was learned that the vehicle belonging to David Vidrine had been found in Vail. A Silver Alert for Vidrine...
kjzz.org
Gas prices tick down in Arizona despite national increase
Gas prices in Arizona have started to tick down a bit since oil refineries in California went offline for expected and unexpected maintenance. The state’s average prices have fallen 3 cents since a week ago. The biggest relief came to the Phoenix and Scottsdale areas. Since areas like Tucson get their oil from Texas, they did not see the same rapid jumps as other parts of the state.
KOLD-TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: First Alert Action Day
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Pacific low pressure system will bring cooler temperatures along with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this weekend, especially this afternoon into tonight. Locally heavy rainfall will be possible with some of the stronger showers and thunderstorms today. Otherwise, dry and warmer weather will return by the middle of next week.
2-alarm fire at recycling center near Miracle Mile and I-10
Tucson Fire Department is working to extinguish a scrapyard fire near Miracle Mile an I-10. TFD is asking the public to avoid the area.
Tucson woman arrested after leaving migrants in trunk for hours
Court documents say the migrants were left in the trunk for more than four hours while Valdez-Velasquez slept in a hotel.
Dealership leaves veteran paying for vehicle never received
A disabled veteran in Tucson has been paying $422 a month sine May for a van that she never received. Another veteran has spent thousands repairing a vehicle and was never reimbursed as promised.
Halloween events in Tucson and southern Arizona
As the fall season begins, so does our excitement for these upcoming events around Tucson and southern Arizona for Halloween.
Plant sales in Tucson just in time for your fall garden
Monsoon is over and temperatures are beginning to cool. For local gardeners, this means only one thing: The time to plant a fall garden in Tucson has arrived.
KOLD-TV
“I am so sorry for your pain”: Father of suspected University of Arizona gunman speaks out
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - More than one week after the deadly shooting that killed Hydrology professor Thomas Meixner, the family of the suspected gunman is ready to speak out. 46-year-old Murad Dervish is behind bars at the Pima County Jail. His father, Dolgun Dervish said during a one-on-one...
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Man injured in shooting near Estevan Park in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was injured in a shooting near Estevan Park Friday, Oct. 14, police said. The shooting was reported to police shortly before 10 a.m. Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound near the park at 1001 N. Main Avenue, just south of West Speedway Boulevard.
KOLD-TV
Pima County dilemma: It can’t find enough Republican poll workers
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - “Under state statute, at every vote center, the county must have an equal number Republicans and Democrats as election judges. The problem is, the Republicans just are not signing up to be poll workers like they did in the past so many of the 129 vote centers are short.
