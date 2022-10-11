ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

KOLD-TV

CBP: Suspected smuggling vehicle crashes near 22nd Street, Alvernon Way

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A van suspected of being used to smuggle migrants crashed in Tucson Friday, Oct. 14, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Border Patrol agents from the Tucson Sector had been pursuing the van on I-10 before the crash, but terminated the pursuit shortly after it entered the city.
TUCSON, AZ
Tucson, AZ
Tucson, AZ
Tucson, AZ
KOLD-TV

Fire closes beloved Tucson restaurant

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Teresa’s Mosaic Café will be closed for the foreseeable future after a fire damaged the building late Tuesday, Oct. 11. According to Tucson the Tucson Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to the restaurant shortly before 11 p.m. Firefighters said they arrived to...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

New homeless camp reporting system

Some Tucson veterans forced to wait months for care at VA Hospital. Tucson women join forces for Tucson's first 50 Over 50 Experience. NOON NOTEBOOK: Felicia’s Best! Personal Assisting.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Missing Oracle man found safe; vehicle was found in Vail

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A missing Oracle man was found safe on Friday, Oct. 14, according to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department. The news came shortly after it was learned that the vehicle belonging to David Vidrine had been found in Vail. A Silver Alert for Vidrine...
VAIL, AZ
kjzz.org

Gas prices tick down in Arizona despite national increase

Gas prices in Arizona have started to tick down a bit since oil refineries in California went offline for expected and unexpected maintenance. The state’s average prices have fallen 3 cents since a week ago. The biggest relief came to the Phoenix and Scottsdale areas. Since areas like Tucson get their oil from Texas, they did not see the same rapid jumps as other parts of the state.
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: First Alert Action Day

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Pacific low pressure system will bring cooler temperatures along with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this weekend, especially this afternoon into tonight. Locally heavy rainfall will be possible with some of the stronger showers and thunderstorms today. Otherwise, dry and warmer weather will return by the middle of next week.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Man injured in shooting near Estevan Park in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was injured in a shooting near Estevan Park Friday, Oct. 14, police said. The shooting was reported to police shortly before 10 a.m. Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound near the park at 1001 N. Main Avenue, just south of West Speedway Boulevard.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Pima County dilemma: It can’t find enough Republican poll workers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - “Under state statute, at every vote center, the county must have an equal number Republicans and Democrats as election judges. The problem is, the Republicans just are not signing up to be poll workers like they did in the past so many of the 129 vote centers are short.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ

