Sartell, MN

103.7 THE LOON

High School Sports Results Thursday October 13

(Jack Stang and Joe Torborg each scored 2 goals for the Crusaders. Cathedral will host Central Minnesota Christian Saturday at 1pm) (Apollo will host Rocori Tuesday) (Tech will play at Alexandria Tuesday) Section 8AAA. Bemidji 2, Sartell-St. Stephen 0. Moorhead 4, Elk River 0. Brainerd 3, Rogers 1. STMA 2,...
MELROSE, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Stearns County Hosting Family Fall Fling in Waite Park Saturday

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Central Minnesotans can enjoy some outdoor activities and check out the fall colors at an event in a local park this weekend. The Stearns County Parks Department is hosting the Family Fall Fling at Quarry Park on Saturday. The event will have a variety of activities including fishing, disk golf, hiking, rock climbing, and crafts.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
ccxmedia.org

Amid Service Issues, Brooklyn Park Considers Recycling Hauler Changes

The city of Brooklyn Park is seeking proposals from other recycling vendors following a litany of service issues involving its current hauler, Waste Management, officials said. According to Tim Pratt, Brooklyn Park’s recycling manager, the city has had recycling service delays since June, including another delay on Monday. Waste Management...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
WJON

MnDOT Puts I-94 Traffic on New Test Lanes Near Monticello

MONTICELLO -- Westbound traffic on Interstate 94 between Monticello and Albertville has been shifted onto the Minnesota Department of Transportation's 3 1/2 mile pavement testing facility called MnROAD. The move is to study new pavements containing various recycled materials within the pavement to see how they hold up under heavy...
MONTICELLO, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Sauk Rapids Fire Department Hosting Open House

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- The Sauk Rapids Fire Department is hosting its annual open house during Fire Prevention Week. Kids can get a free pumpkin, treats, and educational materials. The Fire Department will also demonstrate an extraction and all of the Fire Trucks will be on display. The event...
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Sartell Fire Department Holding Annual Open House

SARTELL (WJON News) - This is Fire Prevention Week and you're invited to tour the Sartell Public Safety Facility. The Sartell Fire Department is holding their annual open house Thursday. You can learn about fire safety in your home, fire prevention techniques, tour the fire trucks and the Life Link...
SARTELL, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Molitor’s Haunted Acres Celebrating 24 Years

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) - Molitor’s Haunted Acres is celebrating its 25th year in Sauk Rapids. The annual scare-fest is open Fridays and Saturdays through October, plus special Wednesday and Thursday nights on October 19th, 20th and 27th. Owner Tammy Molitor says her regular guests are the reason the...
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
103.7 THE LOON

St. James Man Cited In Becker Rollover

BECKER (WJON News) - Both the driver and a passenger walked away from a rollover crash Wednesday night in Becker. The Minnesota State Patrol was called to Highway 10 in Becker at about 9:30. A Chevrolet Avalanche pulling a trailer eastbound on Highway 10 had rolled. The driver, 37-year-old Denis...
BECKER, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Willmar Parents Find Sometimes a Rainbow is just a Rainbow

Recently there was some controversy over an elementary school classroom in Willmar. Some parents were concerned that there was a "Pride" flag hanging in a classroom. The controversy started when concerns were brought to the school Superintendent (Jeff Holm) and to the school board. Parents of children in that class thought that the "Pride" flag was inappropriate for young children and the concern continued as they thought that the kids were being taught sex education.
WILLMAR, MN
103.7 THE LOON

REVIEW: Stoney Brook Farms In Foley

This past weekend featured prime pumpkin patch conditions with sunny skies, warm temps and the fact that it was still early enough in the season for there to be a large selection of pumpkins!. We checked out Stoney Brook Farms in Foley for the first time. Stoney Brook is easily...
FOLEY, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Minnesota man is a record holder for largest pumplin

(Anoka, MN)--A man from Minnesota is the new North American record holder for largest pumpkin. Travis Gienger of Anoka won the Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay, California on Monday with a pumpkin that weighed in at a whopping 2560 pounds to break the United States record.
103.7 THE LOON

Big Lake Police Dog Bruno Dies

BIG LAKE (WJON News) - Big Lake's police dog Bruno has died. The department announced his passing Wednesday night on their Facebook page. Big Lake Police say Bruno was an instrumental piece to the department and thanks the community for the overwhelming support over the course of Bruno's life. His...
BIG LAKE, MN
103.7 THE LOON

“Tackle Cancer” Week At Becker Public Schools

BECKER (WJON News) - Becker Public Schools is joining the fight to “Tackle Cancer” this week. The annual event raises money for the Randy Shaver Cancer Research and Community Fund. The event is sponsored by the school’s National Honor Society chapter. Event chair Regan Hausmann explains this week’s...
BECKER, MN
103.7 THE LOON

ABOUT

103.7 THE LOON plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

