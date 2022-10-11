Read full article on original website
Software, AI Top of Mind in Omron’s New 3D AOI System
To combat shadowing and secondary-reflection issues that inspection systems encounter while generating 3D profiles of PCB solder joints, Omron took its flagship VT-S730 3D AOI system and upped the ante, said Brad Ward, technical manager for advanced sensing and inspection solutions at Omron Automation Americas.
Top 10 Actions to Repel and Recover from Active Directory Attacks
Active Directory is foundational to on-premises and hybrid identities that are everywhere in enterprise environments and the cloud today. It is also key to a zero-trust security architecture. As a result, it’s a primary target of a cyberattack: Security company Mandiant says that Active Directory is involved in 90% of attacks that it is called in to investigate.
How to apply for the $12M fund of the Pico Developer Incentive Program
After I published my detailed article about the launch of the Pico 4 in Europe, many developers reached out to me to understand how to apply for the announced $12M fund for developers, dubbed Developer Incentive Program. I reached out to Pico to have further explanations, so now I can tell you!
A new system that could improve robot navigation in uneven terrains
As mobile robots become more advanced, they also become easier to deploy in a wide range of real-world settings. One of the factors that will enable their large-scale implementation is their ability to autonomously move around within different types of environments. So far, many mobile robots have achieved promising results...
Bigger Together: How to Maximize Mainframe’s Value
The further we evolve as a digital society, the more proof we see of a basic truth: Mainframe systems play a central role in many of the most fundamental aspects of our lives and work. The platform underpins today’s society. The Mainframe is a modern marvel with state-of-the-art hardware...
There’s now a whole new type of Microsoft Teams meeting for you to avoid
Microsoft Teams is about to receive an update that will establish a whole new use case for the collaboration and video conferencing platform. As explained in the latest addition (opens in new tab) to the official roadmap, Microsoft Teams will soon support a new meeting type called “virtual appointments”. The idea is to give B2C businesses a simple way to schedule consultations with their customers.
Meet The “XR-Land Metaverse” Imversed.World
The line between the virtual and physical worlds will practically disappear as Imversed.World geotags XR lands to bridge the two worlds. The “XR-Land metaverse” will pave the way for seamless transitions between the digital and physical worlds for fully immersive metaverse experiences. Creating Seamless Connections Between Digital and...
A tool to automatically create stories and comics
Three researchers at University of Waterloo in Canada have recently developed a unique comic authoring tool that can automatically create stories and comics based on code. This system, called CodeToon, could open interesting possibilities for code-driven storytelling, the process of using computational code to create new stories. Sangho Suh, one...
CircleCI’s self-hosted container runner enhances automation practices for software developers
CircleCI has launched new features and integrations to enhance security and automation practices for today’s software developers. The new self-hosted container runner is designed to provide more flexibility and security to help developers ease the burden of infrastructure management with greater traceability. Today, developers are dealing with a new...
Why Meta’s virtual-reality avatars are finally getting legs
Why is it so hard to build a metaverse avatar—a visual representation of ourselves in the digital world—that walks on two legs?. “I think everyone has been waiting for this,” said a cartoonish digital version of Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, unveiling his new avatar legs and jumping up and down at a virtual-reality event Tuesday. “But seriously, legs are hard. Which is why other virtual reality systems don’t have them either.”
Making quantum computers more accurate | MIT News
In Building 13 on MIT’s campus, there sits a half-a-million-dollar piece of equipment that looks like a long stretched-out chandelier, with a series of gold discs connected by thin silver pipes. The equipment, known as a dilution refrigerator, is a key player in PhD student Alex Greene’s research, as it houses all their experiments. “My life gets shaped around its rhythms,” they say.
Flaw in Microsoft OME Could Lead to Leakage of Encrypted Data
WithSecure researcher Harry Sintonen has released an advisory on issues with Microsoft Office 365 Message Encryption (OME). OME is used to send encrypted emails. It uses the Electronic Codebook implementation, which can leak certain structural information about emails. Issues with ECB are not unknown. In its Announcement of Proposal to...
The Implications of Zero Trust for Data
Zero Trust is a hot topic in network security. For those not familiar, zero trust is the “never trust, always verify” premise applied to every device, with an eye to protecting the corporate network. In many ways, this architectural approach represents the ultimate security posture. That said, most...
More and more companies are now worried about open source security
Businesses are slowly moving away from open source software, due to growing fears of security risks that come from open source elements, new research has shown. Virtualization giant VMware recently released a report that states that the number of companies willing to deploy open source software in production environments fell from 95% last year, to 90% this year.
Samsung gets temporary OK on China chip facilities
Samsung Electronics has been granted an exception that will allow it to continue to at least temporarily maintain memory-chip production facilities in China, according to a Biden administration official, a week after the U.S. tightened export rules for China, limiting its ability to get advanced computing chips. The official, who...
Alchimist Attack Framework Hits Windows, Linux and Mac
A standalone Command and Control (C2) server called “Alchimist” was recently discovered by Cisco Talos. The framework has been designed to run attacks via standalone GoLang-based executables that can be distributed easily. The framework found by Talos contains both the whole web user interface and the payloads. GoLang-written...
MIT.nano adds new instruments to create and analyze at the nanoscale | MIT News
MIT.nano has added several instruments to its tool set, expanding the facilities’ capabilities at the nanoscale. The tools, located in MIT.nano’s cleanroom and characterization spaces, can be used individually, or they might all be utilized during different stages of one complete project. “Overall, these tools are important additions...
AI language models show bias against people with disabilities, study finds
Natural language processing (NLP) is a type of artificial intelligence that allows machines to use text and spoken words in many different applications—such as smart assistants or email autocorrect and spam filters—helping automate and streamline operations for individual users and enterprises. However, the algorithms that drive this technology often have tendencies that could be offensive or prejudiced toward individuals with disabilities, according to researchers at the Penn State College of Information Sciences and Technology (IST).
Samsung Unveils Phones, Smart Devices & Galaxy Watch
During the Samsung Developer Conference 2022 on Oct. 12, the company released the new One UI 5, the evolution of SmartThings and the new Samsung Knox Matrix and expanded its health and wellness ecosystem for the Galaxy Watch. Samsung held its annual Developer Conference in San Francisco, bringing together developers,...
New energy-saving super magnet gets first test run
Testing has begun at Diamond Light Source for an energy-saving super-magnet, designed and built by the Science and Technology Facilities Council (STFC), for our next generation of particle accelerator. Particle accelerators are responsible for some of our greatest scientific breakthroughs in history, such as the discovery of the Higgs boson...
