Look: Jack Smith leads Hartselle over Decatur to clinch Region 7 championship
HARTSELLE, Ala. — Hartselle quarterback Jack Smith ran for three touchdowns and passed for two more to lead the Tigers to a 41-14 victory over Decatur on Friday night. The victory clinched the Region 7 championship for unbeaten Hartselle (9-0, 5-0). Smith finished with 180 yards passing and ...
Tuscumbia, October 14 High School 🏐 Game Notice
The ‘Gumpiest’ house in Alabama is a Crimson Tide shrine and could be yours for $415,000
Russellville is about 100 miles from Tuscaloosa, but one house on the market there is the Capstone of Alabama fandom. A home for sale in Russellville on Realtor.com was recently dubbed by at least one social media user as “the Gumpiest House to ever exist.”. It’s this three-bedroom, two-bath...
alabamawx.com
Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Parts of Marion and Lamar Until 815 pm
The storm is south of Hamilton tracking southeastward along I-22. Hail could reach ping pong ball size. UPDATE: Ping pong ball sized hail was reported at I-22 and AL-17 south of Hamilton. The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a. * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…. Southern Marion County in...
$300,000, 120-foot-tall steel cross planned for Alabama mountain by Easter
If Johnny Maxwell’s vision becomes reality, motorists traveling on Interstate 65 in Morgan County will soon be greeted by a 120-foot-tall steel cross atop Priceville Mountain. With the help of several area churches Maxwell, pastor of Nature’s Trail Church in Priceville, hopes to have the cross built by Easter...
wtva.com
Part of Natchez Trace closed in Tishomingo County and into Alabama
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Natchez Trace closed a section of the parkway in Tishomingo County and Lauderdale County in Alabama on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The full closure is from Highway 4 in Tishomingo County to Highway 20 in Lauderdale County, Alabama. According to the Parkway, this is part of...
Alligators In The Tennesse Valley? Read About the Latest Sightings!
Gators...gators everywhere! For many years, photos of alligators supposedly sighted around the Tennessee Valley have been passed around regularly on social media. Sightings from the mouth of Cypress Creek near McFarland Park in Florence all the way across the state have been a point of argument and speculation in north Alabama. The latest, below, is a photo shared by James Spann on his Facebook page. It was taken by Edith Fuqua recently in Wheeler Wildlife Refuge near Decatur. Is the photo a hoax or is it true that we have alligators lurking around in the Tennessee Valley? Actually, yes we do have alligators in the Tennessee Valley! How some of them got here, however, may surprise you.
This Is The Best Barbecue Restaurant In Alabama
Love Food compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants in every US state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
Franklin County Times
Spruce Pine Day returns Saturday
Spruce Pine Day, a well-established local tradition, is gearing up for this year’s festivities. Held the third Saturday each October, this year’s festival takes place Oct. 15 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in downtown Spruce Pine, in the area by the Spruce Pine Museum and community center.
thelocalvoice.net
Family Business Owners Support Future Generations
Corinth Coca-Cola creates UM business school scholarships. Corinth Coca-Cola Bottling Works Inc. has been serving beverages since 1907. In that time, the family-owned and operated organization has expanded from its original location in Corinth to multiple locations across the Mid-South. And all the while, family members have run the business....
Fall concerts in Alabama 2022: Your guide to 113 shows
Alabama’s fall concert calendar is packed with talent in a wide variety of music styles. Looking for rock? Country? Hip-hop? Jazz or R&B? Take your pick from more than 110 shows listed here, set for mid-October through mid-December 2022 at venues throughout the state. TUBA SKINNY. When: Oct. 13...
Severe Thunderstorm Watch In Effect until 10:00 pm
The Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Colbert and Lauderdale counties has been canceled. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect for Franklin County until 10 pm Wednesday. A line of showers and storms along a cold front will track into the Tennessee Valley this evening. The main threats from these storms will be wind gusts, small […]
WAFF
Boaz man hit, killed by car in Blount Co.
BLOUNT CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A single-vehicle crash on Tuesday involving a pedestrian has claimed the life of a Boaz man in Blount County. Luis Devalle Hernandez, 44, was fatally injured when he was hit in the roadway by a 2014 Ford Fiesta driven by Christian Doggett, 23, of Altoona. Hernandez was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Boaz man killed in vehicle vs. pedestrian crash
A Boaz man is dead after being struck by a car in Blount County, according to troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
WAFF
Late night crash in Battleground results in 1 death
BATTLEGROUND, Ala. (WAFF) - A crash on Highway 157 in Battleground resulted in one death late Wednesday evening. According to a Facebook post by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a vehicle off the roadway and down a hillside after 11 p.m. on October 12. The Morgan County Rescue Squad was called to the scene to assist with a person entrapped in the vehicle.
1 dead following entrapment in Morgan County crash
One person is dead following a crash in Morgan County. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened at mile marker 18 on Alabama 157 southbound in the Battleground area. Deputies responded to a crash with entrapment after a vehicle left the roadway and went down a hillside.
Athens woman dead after Limestone County car accident
Troopers with Alabama Law Enforcement Agency say that one is dead after an accident early Saturday morning.
WAAY-TV
Morgan County school board votes to close Sparkman Elementary
At the Morgan County Board of Education meeting Thursday, members voted unanimously to close Sparkman Elementary School at the end of the 2022-23 school year. The school, located off Plainview Street in Hartselle, has been open since the 1930s, when it was known as Plainview School. Attendance at the school...
Here’s what to know about the 2nd annual Alabama Wine Festival
On Oct. 15 and 16, 11 winemakers from around the state will converge on the sprawling grounds of Wills Creek Winery in Attalla to offer guests wines to sample and purchase, accompanied by a selection of food trucks and live music. The Alabama Wine Festival launched last year as the...
Franklin County Times
RB sells property to Tiffin, purchases Christmas decorations
Per recommendations by the Industrial Development Board, during its regular meeting Oct. 5, the Red Bay City Council discussed and approved the sale of the two remaining tracts of property, totaling 17.77 acres, located at the West Franklin Regional Industrial Park, to Leigh Tiffin/Tiffin Motorhomes, for the amount of $10,000 per acre.
