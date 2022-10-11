ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falkville, AL

High School Volleyball PRO

Tuscumbia, October 14 High School 🏐 Game Notice

The Cherokee High School volleyball team will have a game with Covenant Christian School on October 14, 2022, 11:00:00.
TUSCUMBIA, AL
alabamawx.com

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Parts of Marion and Lamar Until 815 pm

The storm is south of Hamilton tracking southeastward along I-22. Hail could reach ping pong ball size. UPDATE: Ping pong ball sized hail was reported at I-22 and AL-17 south of Hamilton. The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a. * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…. Southern Marion County in...
MARION COUNTY, AL
April Killian

Alligators In The Tennesse Valley? Read About the Latest Sightings!

Gators...gators everywhere! For many years, photos of alligators supposedly sighted around the Tennessee Valley have been passed around regularly on social media. Sightings from the mouth of Cypress Creek near McFarland Park in Florence all the way across the state have been a point of argument and speculation in north Alabama. The latest, below, is a photo shared by James Spann on his Facebook page. It was taken by Edith Fuqua recently in Wheeler Wildlife Refuge near Decatur. Is the photo a hoax or is it true that we have alligators lurking around in the Tennessee Valley? Actually, yes we do have alligators in the Tennessee Valley! How some of them got here, however, may surprise you.
FLORENCE, AL
Franklin County Times

Spruce Pine Day returns Saturday

Spruce Pine Day, a well-established local tradition, is gearing up for this year’s festivities. Held the third Saturday each October, this year’s festival takes place Oct. 15 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in downtown Spruce Pine, in the area by the Spruce Pine Museum and community center.
SPRUCE PINE, AL
thelocalvoice.net

Family Business Owners Support Future Generations

Corinth Coca-Cola creates UM business school scholarships. Corinth Coca-Cola Bottling Works Inc. has been serving beverages since 1907. In that time, the family-owned and operated organization has expanded from its original location in Corinth to multiple locations across the Mid-South. And all the while, family members have run the business....
OXFORD, MS
AL.com

Fall concerts in Alabama 2022: Your guide to 113 shows

Alabama’s fall concert calendar is packed with talent in a wide variety of music styles. Looking for rock? Country? Hip-hop? Jazz or R&B? Take your pick from more than 110 shows listed here, set for mid-October through mid-December 2022 at venues throughout the state. TUBA SKINNY. When: Oct. 13...
ALABAMA STATE
WHNT News 19

Severe Thunderstorm Watch In Effect until 10:00 pm

The Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Colbert and Lauderdale counties has been canceled. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect for Franklin County until 10 pm Wednesday. A line of showers and storms along a cold front will track into the Tennessee Valley this evening. The main threats from these storms will be wind gusts, small […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Boaz man hit, killed by car in Blount Co.

BLOUNT CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A single-vehicle crash on Tuesday involving a pedestrian has claimed the life of a Boaz man in Blount County. Luis Devalle Hernandez, 44, was fatally injured when he was hit in the roadway by a 2014 Ford Fiesta driven by Christian Doggett, 23, of Altoona. Hernandez was pronounced deceased at the scene.
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Late night crash in Battleground results in 1 death

BATTLEGROUND, Ala. (WAFF) - A crash on Highway 157 in Battleground resulted in one death late Wednesday evening. According to a Facebook post by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a vehicle off the roadway and down a hillside after 11 p.m. on October 12. The Morgan County Rescue Squad was called to the scene to assist with a person entrapped in the vehicle.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
AL.com

1 dead following entrapment in Morgan County crash

One person is dead following a crash in Morgan County. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened at mile marker 18 on Alabama 157 southbound in the Battleground area. Deputies responded to a crash with entrapment after a vehicle left the roadway and went down a hillside.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Morgan County school board votes to close Sparkman Elementary

At the Morgan County Board of Education meeting Thursday, members voted unanimously to close Sparkman Elementary School at the end of the 2022-23 school year. The school, located off Plainview Street in Hartselle, has been open since the 1930s, when it was known as Plainview School. Attendance at the school...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
Franklin County Times

RB sells property to Tiffin, purchases Christmas decorations

Per recommendations by the Industrial Development Board, during its regular meeting Oct. 5, the Red Bay City Council discussed and approved the sale of the two remaining tracts of property, totaling 17.77 acres, located at the West Franklin Regional Industrial Park, to Leigh Tiffin/Tiffin Motorhomes, for the amount of $10,000 per acre.
RED BAY, AL

