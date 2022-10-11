ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkland shooter prosecutors call for probe of juror threat

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Prosecutors in the case of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz are calling for an investigation after a juror said she felt threatened by another member of the jury during deliberations that ended Thursday with a life sentence for Cruz's murder of 17 people. The...
For Tamarac teammates, cancer fights are personal

Evan Franz and Joe Carista have a love for sports cards. “I’m at 400. Evan’s probably at 4,000," said Carista. They’re sports fanatics, card collectors and were also sports teammates at Tamarac High School. Franz is a senior at THS; Carista is now in his freshman year at Russell Sage.
