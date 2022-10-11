ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTOP

Man charged for waving gun, hurling slurs at Gaithersburg park

A Gaithersburg, Maryland, man faces several charges after being arrested in connection with an Oct. 8 incident where police say he waved a handgun at a group of soccer players and made racial slurs. Jonathan Boka, 26, is charged with reckless endangerment, crime motivated by race of religion, use of...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
Wbaltv.com

Expert discusses touch DNA, alternate suspects in Hae Min Lee case

The Maryland Court of Special Appeals on Wednesday denied the appeal filed by Hae Min Lee's family to stay the Baltimore City Circuit Court proceedings in the Syed case. Touch DNA results freed Adnan Syed. Baltimore City States Attorney Marilyn Mosby said he was wrongly convicted of the 1999 murder of his ex-girlfriend, Hae Min Lee.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Death of 4-year-old in Baltimore ruled homicide by intoxication

BALTIMORE -- The death of a 4-year-old boy in March is now being investigated as a homicide after an autopsy found the boy died by intoxication, Baltimore police said Friday. Officers responded around 4 a.m. on March 6 to the 3900 block of Garrison Boulevard in Northwest Baltimore for an unresponsive child. The child, identified as O'rion Thomas, was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His body was transported to the medical examiner's office for an autopsy. Thomas' death was ruled a homicide on Oct. 12 after his cause of death was determined. A homicide investigation is active and ongoing, police said. 
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Stolen ATM, van recovered near Belair Road following Northeast Baltimore crime spree

BALTIMORE -- City officers recovered a minivan and a damaged ATM from an alleyway in the Northeast Baltimore neighborhood of Belair-Edison on Saturday, according to authorities.Police on patrol in the area were alerted to the presence of the minivan and ATM behind the 2700 block of Pelham Avenue at 12:46 p.m., police said.The blue van sat with its sliding door ajar in the alleyway. Rolls of receipt paper sat inside of it while a handicap tag hung on the rearview mirror.The ATM lay beside it amid green trash cans and blue recycling bins.The officer assigned to the recovery effort examined...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBOC

Maryland Woman Charged After Stabbing Cambridge Woman

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - A woman is facing 1st Degree Assault and related charges in connection with a stabbing of a Cambridge woman. Cambridge police said that at around 1 a.m. last night officers were called to the 700 block of Race St. because of a stabbing. When officers arrived on...
CAMBRIDGE, MD
DC News Now

New information emerges regarding deadly shooting of teenager in Northeast DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Metropolitan Police are still looking for the three gunmen they believe shot and killed 15-year-old Andre Robertson, Jr. Thursday afternoon. The gunmen opened fire while Andre was sitting on his great-grandmother’s porch at her home on 48th Street Northeast. “There were other individuals on the porch,” said Metropolitan Police Commander […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Teen accused of killing man who had been arguing with family

COLUMBIA, Md. — Police have arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection to the death of a 36-year-old man in Maryland earlier this month. According to a press released from Howard County, 36-year-old Rakki Miguel Jones-Onyejiaka was found dead in the 10400 block of Hickory Ridge Road just after 8:15 p.m. on Oct. 7.
COLUMBIA, MD
foxbaltimore.com

8 shot, 3 fatally within 24 hours across Baltimore

WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — It was a violent 24-hours across Baltimore. At least eight people were shot, and three of those victims killed between approximately 2 a.m. Thursday through 2 a.m. Friday. Three of those cases occurred in the City's southern district, as well as within District 10. On...
BALTIMORE, MD
Bay Net

COLD CASE: 27th Anniversary Of The Homicide Of Sterling Settle

BRANDWINE, Md.- Today marks the 27th anniversary of the homicide of Sterling Settle, a resident of Oxon Hill, Maryland. His case remains unsolved. Your assistance can help us bring justice to Sterling and his family. On October 13, 1995 at approximately 4pm, officers with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded...
OXON HILL, MD
DC News Now

Controversy arises after woman dies in Maryland restaurant bathroom

LARGO, Md. (DC News Now) — After a woman died in the bathroom of a popular Prince George’s County restaurant, the restaurant remained open, spurring controversy. A tweet sparked a lot of questions on social media Thursday morning after news about what happened at Jasper’s Restaurant in Largo spread. The user said, “Let’s talk about […]
LARGO, MD
WTOP

Boy found unconscious outside SW DC apartment building

A child was found outside, alone and unconscious in a Southwest D C. neighborhood by a passerby on Thursday night. The 2-year-old boy was found about 9 p.m. Thursday outside the Trinity Plaza apartments on Atlantic Street SW. Police said the boy is in critical condition. In a statement, D.C....
WASHINGTON, DC
WBAL Radio

Anne Arundel County officer arrested in Baltimore City

An Anne Arundel County police officer was arrested in Baltimore City, according to officials. In a news release, the Anne Arundel County Police Department said that they became aware of an out-of-county incident involving Officer T. Thomas on Oct. 13. Thomas was a 2-year veteran with the AACoPD Community Services...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD

