Minnesota State

Kat Kountry 105

Snowflakes Are in the Southern Minnesota Forecast

It was only matter of time, but snowflakes are in the southern Minnesota forecast for the first time this fall. No, you won't have to dig out your car, or even shovel, but the National Weather Service is calling for a slight chance of rain mixing with snow tomorrow during the day, with a high of 44.
MINNESOTA STATE
KIMT

DNR is fighting a deepening drought in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. – 24% of Minnesota is experiencing moderate drought and 43% of the state is abnormally dry. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says 8% of the state is in severe drought and 4% is in extreme drought. The DNR says the past two weeks are the first time this year that any portion of Minnesota has been in extreme drought. In comparison, the 2021 drought was the most severe in Minnesota since at least 1988, with more than half the state experiencing extreme drought and 8% experiencing exceptional drought.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Minnesota State Patrol On The Lookout For Distracted Drivers

It's been harped on for years but some people just aren't getting the message. I'm on I-94 for about 350 miles every week and I see way too many drivers being distracted by a number of things. Mainly, it's being on the phone. in Minnesota it's against the law to actually be holding the phone while talking. Many cars are now equipped with Bluetooth, allowing you to use the phone hands free.
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Portions of Minnesota under Red Flag Warning for today (Wednesday)

(Sioux Falls, SD)--The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for several counties in southwest Minnesota due to extreme fire risk conditions. Other areas in central and west central Minnesota should also use caution as it is dry across the state. Affected counties in Minnesota include: Cottonwood, Jackson,...
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

Minnesota DNR Struggles To Find Participants For Hunting Survey

49 out of 400,000. That's not even a quarter of a percent and certainly not a number that could be construed as being large enough to fill a representative sample group. But that's the number of participants the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources got last year for a voluntary survey that seeks licensed hunters to help provide data for deer management decisions in the state.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Fall Activities to Explore In Minnesota

The weather has gotten cooler in Minnesota but that doesn't mean Minnesotans need to stay exclusively indoors in the fall. Amy Barrett from Explore Minnesota highlights some fall activities for Minnesotans to enjoy. Corn mazes include the Stoney Brook Farm in Foley, which is vying for the Guinness Book of...
MINNESOTA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Here Are the Seventeen Snakes that Call Minnesota Home

Oh sure, we live in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but there are only 17 species of snakes that call Minnesota home. For as long as there have been humans walking on the planet -- snakes have been feared, misunderstood, killed, and generally under appreciated. Attitudes are slowly changing. More people are beginning to see snakes not only as fascinating creatures but also as important animals in nature.
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

What You Need to Know About Pheasant Hunting in Minnesota

The Minnesota Pheasant hunting season starts Saturday at 9 a.m. and goes through January 1st throughout the state. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says this is one of the traditional openers that draws a lot of interest from hunters. Schmitt explains that the Central Minnesota population of pheasants is good but the best places to pheasant hunt in the state would be the southwestern and western portions. He says pheasant hunting in Minnesota is good but not quite at the level it is in South Dakota and North Dakota. Glen says western Stearns county and portions of Benton county are good spots to have success pheasant hunting.
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

MnDOT conducts aerial photography on Highways 2, 32 and 71 in northwest Minnesota

Bemidji, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation is asking residents not to disturb aerial photography targets as crews begin aerial mapping in northwestern Minnesota. Landowners in the area that will have targets placed on or near their property will be contacted directly. Weather permitting, work will begin mid-October. The mapping will take place in the following locations:
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

DNR issues red flag warning for southwestern Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Officials have issued an alert for "extreme fire risk conditions" in southern Minnesota.The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources said a red flag warning is in effect for Cottonwood, Jackson, Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Nobles, Pipestone and Rock counties from noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday.The warning means weather conditions are "ideal for wildfire," the DNR said. Those who live in the effected counties should avoid any burning and double check recent burns to make sure they've been extinguished.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

U.S. Drought Monitor Releases Updated Numbers

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The dry and drought conditions continue to get worse for Minnesota. The update Thursday from the U.S. Drought Monitor says 79 percent of the state is now abnormally dry, up from 77 percent last week. The Moderate Drought area is now at 36 percent, compared to 35 percent a week ago. The Severe Drought is up to 12 percent from 11 percent last week. The Extreme Drought area remains at four percent of the state.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud, MN
