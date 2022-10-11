ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Solon, OH

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland.com

No. 5 Highland clinches Suburban League crown with 30-3 win at No. 22 Aurora

AURORA, Ohio -- Highland has been the winningest football program in Medina county since 2013. That was the same year the Hornets won their last Suburban League title. It’s the last time no longer, however, as stingy defense turned into points time and time again for the Hornets on Friday against Aurora. The Hornets, 9-0 and ranked No. 5 in the latest cleveland.com Top 25, nearly completed their fifth shutout of the season. Instead they settled for a 30-3 win and the Suburban League’s American Conference title.
AURORA, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
Solon, OH
Education
City
Euclid, OH
City
Solon, OH
Cleveland.com

No. 20 St. Vincent-St. Mary decodes No. 9 Cleveland Heights’ unbeaten run with 49-21 romp

AKRON, Ohio — St. Vincent-St. Mary had not defended a run-option offense such as the one Cleveland Heights brought Friday night to Akron. It took about 10 plays for the Fighting Irish to figure it out, giving up an opening touchdown drive before clamping down to hand the Tigers a 49-21 loss — their first of the high school football season — in relentless fashion.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Rocco Conti’s career night leads No. 14 Olmsted Falls to 56-31 win over No. 13 Avon Lake

AVON LAKE, Ohio – Senior wing back Rocco Conti has had some impressive performances throughout his career at Olmsted Falls. Friday night may be at the top of that list. The 5-foot-9 elusive back displayed his versatility in amassing over 350 yards and six touchdowns to lead Olmsted Falls to a 56-31 victory over host Avon Lake in Southwestern Conference play. The win improves the Bulldogs to 7-2 (5-1 SWC), while the Shoremen fall to 7-2 (4-2).
OLMSTED FALLS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Euclid
Person
Solon
Cleveland.com

Holy Name dismantles No. 25 Buckeye, 35-6, for spot in GLC championship

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio — Having reached the Division III regional finals each of the past two years, the seniors at Holy Name know how to win big football games. That experience — along with a suffocating defense — was on display Friday as the Green Wave totally dismantled visiting Buckeye, 35-6, at North Royalton High School. Holy Name is now 6-2 overall and 5-0 in the East Division of the Great Lakes Conference. Buckeye, which was ranked No. 25 in the cleveland.com Top 25, falls to 7-2 and 4-1.
NORTH ROYALTON, OH
Cleveland.com

Embassy of Lyndhurst nursing facility continues to make improvements at former Greens site, including adding a dialysis center

LYNDHURST, Ohio -- Just about a year ago, new ownership began operating what had been the Greens Nursing Facility in Lyndhurst and on Wednesday (Oct. 12), that new ownership, Beachwood-based Embassy Healthcare, took another step toward upgrading the facility, 1575 Brainard Road, by showing to city leaders its new dialysis unit, which will officially open Oct. 19 to serve its residents.
LYNDHURST, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Linus High School#School Board#National Merit Scholars#Highschool#Solon High School#The Solon High School#African#Shs#The Solon Schools
Cleveland.com

Million-dollar townhouse in Lakewood offers Rocky River, Lake Erie views: House of the Week

LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- If stunning views are at the top of your house-hunting wish list, the townhouse at 11 Clifton Pointe deserves your attention. “This property offers a pretty rare opportunity to enjoy amazing views overlooking the Rocky River, Westlake Marina, Cleveland Yacht Club and Lake Erie,” says Kim Crane of Howard Hanna, who is co-listing the home with Jen Davis. “It’s one of only a few riverfront units offering additional privacy since it is an end unit.”
LAKEWOOD, OH
Cleveland.com

Parma Heights prepares for deer culling, offers free venison

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio -- With its first police department-operated white-tailed deer culling operation expected to begin in early 2023, Parma Heights recently announced a free carcass donation program. “The city is currently putting a list together,” Mayor Marie Gallo said. “If any residents or non-residents are interested in taking the...
PARMA HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Harmony House eyes February opening for new Akron emergency shelter for young adults experiencing homelessness

AKRON, Ohio – Since licensed social worker Karla McDay founded Harmony House in 2014, she has been working to assist young adults experiencing homelessness in Summit County. She founded the nonprofit with the goal of giving young adults from impoverished backgrounds the education and tools necessary to overcome obstacles and help them lead productive, balanced lives. The organization provides both emergency and transitional housing for people ages 18-26 in Summit County, according to McDay, who now serves as executive director for the organization.
AKRON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
89K+
Followers
84K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy