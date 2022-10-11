AURORA, Ohio -- Highland has been the winningest football program in Medina county since 2013. That was the same year the Hornets won their last Suburban League title. It’s the last time no longer, however, as stingy defense turned into points time and time again for the Hornets on Friday against Aurora. The Hornets, 9-0 and ranked No. 5 in the latest cleveland.com Top 25, nearly completed their fifth shutout of the season. Instead they settled for a 30-3 win and the Suburban League’s American Conference title.

