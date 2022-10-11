Read full article on original website
Chagrin Falls students swarm downtown during ‘Walk to School, Walk to Town’ event Thursday
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio -- If you drove, rode a bike or walked through downtown Chagrin Falls Thursday morning or afternoon (Oct. 13), you probably noticed more pedestrian traffic. Not to mention the orange T-shirts and costumes as students walked to school or walked downtown after school. It was the first...
Cleveland.com Top 25: How the top area high school football teams fared in Week 9, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Check out how teams in the cleveland.com Top 25 high school football poll fared in Week 9. Archbishop Hoban (9-0) remained undefeated for next week’s clash with No. 2 St. Edward. Lamar Sperling rushed for three touchdowns and Peyton Cook caught two touchdown passes. The Knights...
Golf pro Ben Curtis has kept Kent Roosevelt boys golf on course in first season as coach
KENT, Ohio – Ohio golf legend Ben Curtis is passing on his expertise to the next generation. Curtis, who defied 300-1 odds to win the Open Championship in 2003, has Kent Roosevelt’s Rough Riders ready to make a deep postseason run in his first season as head coach.
No. 5 Highland clinches Suburban League crown with 30-3 win at No. 22 Aurora
AURORA, Ohio -- Highland has been the winningest football program in Medina county since 2013. That was the same year the Hornets won their last Suburban League title. It’s the last time no longer, however, as stingy defense turned into points time and time again for the Hornets on Friday against Aurora. The Hornets, 9-0 and ranked No. 5 in the latest cleveland.com Top 25, nearly completed their fifth shutout of the season. Instead they settled for a 30-3 win and the Suburban League’s American Conference title.
No. 20 St. Vincent-St. Mary decodes No. 9 Cleveland Heights’ unbeaten run with 49-21 romp
AKRON, Ohio — St. Vincent-St. Mary had not defended a run-option offense such as the one Cleveland Heights brought Friday night to Akron. It took about 10 plays for the Fighting Irish to figure it out, giving up an opening touchdown drive before clamping down to hand the Tigers a 49-21 loss — their first of the high school football season — in relentless fashion.
No. 15 Walsh Jesuit captures the Crown Conference title with 35-0 win over Padua
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — Almost one year ago to the day, Walsh Jesuit took down Padua on the road with a 38-0 statement win, capturing the first official Crown Conference championship. One year later, Nick Alexander and his team are ending the regular season with that same title in...
University Heights breaks ground for South Taylor Place townhomes
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio -- After several years of discussions and planning, which included a pandemic-induced interruption, ground was broken Friday (Oct. 14) on the city’s South Taylor Road townhome project, South Taylor Place. Thirty luxury townhomes are to be built for sale at a cost of $350,000-$400,000 each on...
Rocco Conti’s career night leads No. 14 Olmsted Falls to 56-31 win over No. 13 Avon Lake
AVON LAKE, Ohio – Senior wing back Rocco Conti has had some impressive performances throughout his career at Olmsted Falls. Friday night may be at the top of that list. The 5-foot-9 elusive back displayed his versatility in amassing over 350 yards and six touchdowns to lead Olmsted Falls to a 56-31 victory over host Avon Lake in Southwestern Conference play. The win improves the Bulldogs to 7-2 (5-1 SWC), while the Shoremen fall to 7-2 (4-2).
Holy Name dismantles No. 25 Buckeye, 35-6, for spot in GLC championship
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio — Having reached the Division III regional finals each of the past two years, the seniors at Holy Name know how to win big football games. That experience — along with a suffocating defense — was on display Friday as the Green Wave totally dismantled visiting Buckeye, 35-6, at North Royalton High School. Holy Name is now 6-2 overall and 5-0 in the East Division of the Great Lakes Conference. Buckeye, which was ranked No. 25 in the cleveland.com Top 25, falls to 7-2 and 4-1.
Embassy of Lyndhurst nursing facility continues to make improvements at former Greens site, including adding a dialysis center
LYNDHURST, Ohio -- Just about a year ago, new ownership began operating what had been the Greens Nursing Facility in Lyndhurst and on Wednesday (Oct. 12), that new ownership, Beachwood-based Embassy Healthcare, took another step toward upgrading the facility, 1575 Brainard Road, by showing to city leaders its new dialysis unit, which will officially open Oct. 19 to serve its residents.
Why is Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb appearing at events around the U.S.? The Wake Up for Friday, Oct. 14, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Justin Bibb promised change last year when he ran for Cleveland mayor. And voters embraced the young political newcomer. Now Bibb is taking his brand of governing philosophy to conferences across the...
Majority of Greater Cleveland has medium COVID-19 spread in CDC update; mask advised for those at risk (map)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Reversing last week’s trend toward acceleration of the spread of COVID-19, four Greater Cleveland counties are again classified as yellow, indicating medium levels of COVID-19 transmission on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Among Greater Cleveland counties, Lorain County joined Cuyahoga,...
Contract worker punches coworker for dropping jumper cables at NASA Glenn Research Center in Brook Park
BROOK PARK, Ohio – A 54-year-old Cleveland man, working for an outside contractor, faces criminal charges after he attacked a coworker at about 2:30 p.m. Sept. 28 at NASA Glenn Research Center, 21000 Brookpark Road. The coworker called police and said the Cleveland man had assaulted him at about...
Million-dollar townhouse in Lakewood offers Rocky River, Lake Erie views: House of the Week
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- If stunning views are at the top of your house-hunting wish list, the townhouse at 11 Clifton Pointe deserves your attention. “This property offers a pretty rare opportunity to enjoy amazing views overlooking the Rocky River, Westlake Marina, Cleveland Yacht Club and Lake Erie,” says Kim Crane of Howard Hanna, who is co-listing the home with Jen Davis. “It’s one of only a few riverfront units offering additional privacy since it is an end unit.”
Parma Heights prepares for deer culling, offers free venison
PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio -- With its first police department-operated white-tailed deer culling operation expected to begin in early 2023, Parma Heights recently announced a free carcass donation program. “The city is currently putting a list together,” Mayor Marie Gallo said. “If any residents or non-residents are interested in taking the...
Harmony House eyes February opening for new Akron emergency shelter for young adults experiencing homelessness
AKRON, Ohio – Since licensed social worker Karla McDay founded Harmony House in 2014, she has been working to assist young adults experiencing homelessness in Summit County. She founded the nonprofit with the goal of giving young adults from impoverished backgrounds the education and tools necessary to overcome obstacles and help them lead productive, balanced lives. The organization provides both emergency and transitional housing for people ages 18-26 in Summit County, according to McDay, who now serves as executive director for the organization.
Baldwin Creek Preserve construction could begin soon in Middleburg Heights
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio – Construction of Baldwin Creek Preserve, a 15-acre passive park and walking trail planned for Middleburg Heights near Indian Creek and Baldwin Creek drives, could get under way soon. The city’s Parks, Recreation and Services Committee discussed at length the layout and park amenities at its...
No. 4 Avon clinches share of 7th straight SWC title with 42-7 win over Midview
GRAFTON, Ohio — Scoring early and often, Avon pummeled Midview on senior night, 42-7, to clinch at least a share of the Southwestern Conference title for the seventh straight year. Displaying strength in every facet of the game with the postseason right around the corner, the Eagles (8-1, No....
Port of Cleveland board approves $3.75 million design contract to make lakefront CHEERS project ‘shovel-ready’
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A $300 million vision for transforming the city’s lakefront east of Burke Lakefront Airport took a big step Thursday toward the realization of a shovel-ready design that could tee up major construction grants. The Port of Cleveland announced that its board of directors approved a...
Berea places delinquent water, sewer bills on property taxes: Community Voices
BEREA, Ohio -- The City of Berea has placed the unpaid water and sewer bills for 588 parcels of land on the county tax duplicate for collection. The delinquent charges include Berea water and sewer bills and Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District fees. The water meter fee also is included.
