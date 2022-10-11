Read full article on original website
EGF council to consider flag policy/resolution
East Grand Forks is looking to draft a policy granting joint powers to the mayor and council president to lower flags to half-staff. Mayor Steve Gander says the idea stems from the recent passing of former Mayor Lynn Stauss out of a show of honor and respect. Gander says the city has to ability to lower local flags under the U.S. flag code. “I would very much like to see some local authority to do that.”
Classes resume at Red River after lockdown
Red River students were forced into a lockdown after a caller reported an active shooter at the Grand Forks high school this morning (Thursday). A large law enforcement presence responded to the south side school after the call came in to police dispatch around 10:30 a.m. Police Lt. Andy Stein says officers went room by room before giving the all clear sign less than an hour later. “Officers worked with school officials and get the building cleared…it does appear to be a hoax at this time.”
ND schools hit with hoax calls
Law enforcement in Grand Forks were not the only ones having to deal with a “swatting” call involving a school on Thursday. At least six North Dakota districts reported similar incidents. The hoax call was made to P-SAP around 10:30 in the morning suggesting there was an active...
ACT test scores drop in pandemic slide
ACT test scores reveal a decline in preparedness for college-level coursework. Overall, the average ACT composite score was 19.8 out of 36. This year was the first time since 1991 that the average score was below 20, and it was the lowest average in more than 30 years. The results offer a lens into systemic inequities in education, in place well before the pandemic shuttered schools and colleges waived testing requirements.
NDHP identifies victims of accidents in Pembina, Rolette Counties
Authorities have identified a Drayton (ND) man who died in a Wednesday morning crash in Pembina County. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says 35-year-old Kyle Watts was driving a pickup that collided with a sugar beet truck on County Road 3 shortly before 4:30 AM. Watts was ejected from the...
Altru names Geffre exec VP of hospital operations/chief nursing officer
Altru Health System has named a new executive vice president of hospital operations and chief nursing officer. Cory Geffre (JEFF-ree) begins that role in December, taking over from Janice Hamscher, who recently announced plans to retire. Geffre. 22 years of experience, most recently serving as vice president and chief nursing...
UPDATE: Victims identified in double-fatal Grand Forks crash
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two people were killed and another was injured in a crash, Monday, in Grand Forks. Grand Forks Police say it happened near 27th Ave N and N 69th St, just before 4 PM. Their preliminary investigation shows a van was heading East on...
North Dakota rallies for 5-5 tie against Quinnipiac
No. 3 North Dakota overcame a pair of three-goal deficits to rally for a 5-5 tie against No. 8/7 Quinnipiac Friday night at the Ralph Engelstad Arena. Gavin Hain capped a rally in the third period with his fourth goal of the season to give UND (2-0-1) a 5-4 lead with just 11 minutes to play. CJ McGee knotted the game 5-5 just two minutes later to send the contest into overtime.
Pedestrian injured in downtown GF accident
A pedestrian in downtown Grand Forks suffered a serious injury after being hit by a vehicle last night. Grand Forks police say the impact occurred near DeMers Avenue and North 3rd Street around 11:00 p.m. Reports suggest the vehicle was traveling west on DeMers and the pedestrian was crossing to...
Man pleads guilty in Minnesota crash that killed 2 teens
EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. — A man charged in a crash last year that killed two teens in northwestern Minnesota has pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree murder.Valentin Mendoza, 21, was charged in the June 2021 crash on Highway 220 near East Grand Forks.A crash report showed Mendoza was going 75 mph in a 45 mph zone when he crossed the center line and hit the teens vehicle head on.Ethan Carsen, 17, and his 16-year-old passenger, Damien Powell, both from Grand Forks, died of their injuries days after the crash.Mendoza previously had pleaded not guilty to the two charges, but in an agreement with prosecutors changed his pleas in court Wednesday.Mendoza will be sentenced on Dec. 14.
