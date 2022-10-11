Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
PHOTOS: 89th annual Texas Rose Festival Coronation
The 89th Texas Rose Festival Queen Molly Louise Berry and her court were presented in their costumes on Friday. The gowns, designed by Jacob A. Climer, were inspired by the 2022 festival theme “Empires of Enchantment.”. Check out our photos!
KPVI Newschannel 6
89th Texas Rose Festival Queen's Tea a royal photo op
The Queen's Tea on Saturday offered visitors a chance to takes photos and talk to the 89th Texas Rose Festival Queen and her court. Queen Molly Louise Berry and members of her court took their places under brightly colored tents in the Rose Garden after the festival parade. The setting...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Nebraska legislative races key to fate of abortion, concealed carry, other issues
Whether Nebraska bans abortions, allows permitless concealed carry or promotes private school scholarships with tax dollars next year will depend on who gets elected to the Legislature this fall. All three issues failed this year when supporters fell a few votes short of getting the 33 needed to overcome a...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Idaho wolf population stable one year after looser hunting, trapping rules started
Idaho’s overall wolf population has remained stable despite liberalized hunting and trapping laws that went into effect last year. That was Idaho Department of Fish and Game Director Ed Schriever’s message to Gem State lawmakers last week. “What I do know is that human-caused mortality and natural-cause mortality...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KPVI Newschannel 6
Fisherman say ending Alaska red and snow crab fishing will devastate families
(The Center Square) - Fishermen say a decision to close fishing of two types of Alaska crabs will devastate families who rely on the industry. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game announced this week that fishing Bristol Bay red king crab would be closed for the second year in a row.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Election 2022: Rep. Simpson faces challenge from Idaho teacher for 2nd Congressional District
Editor’s note: This is the next in a periodic series on contested statewide and congressional races and measures on Idaho’s November general election ballot. Idaho GOP Rep. Mike Simpson has represented the state’s 2nd Congressional District in Congress since 1998, using his two dozen years of seniority to secure millions in funding for Idaho projects and to push legislation on wolves, sage grouse, environmental regulation, recreation and more.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Climatologist deals with historic severe weather
DES MOINES — One element of Justin Glisan’s job as state climatologist is to help state government officials and Iowans be prepared for severe weather events. But very little could have prepared Glisan for all that has transpired during his first four years. When Glisan was hired to...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Counties most concerned about climate change in Nebraska
Stacker compiled a list of the counties most concerned about climate change in Nebraska using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KPVI Newschannel 6
WaWa plans to expand into southern, coastal Georgia
In addition to continued growth throughout its current Florida market areas and adjacent markets, including the Florida Panhandle, South Alabama, Wawa has announced plans to spread its wings to southern and coastal Georgia. Current plans are for Wawa to open its first Georgia store in 2024 with the potential for up to 20 stores in the market in the future.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Hunting groups say Rosendale misfired on gun tax repeal
Pro gun, anti tax. The candidate who takes those positions in a Montana election usually avoids a lot of criticism, but not this year. Hunting groups and the firearms lobby are displeased with U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale for co-sponsoring a bill to kill the Pittman-Robertson Act, which has contributed $361 million to Montana wildlife restoration projects over its lifetime.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Nebraska State Patrol finds 103 pounds of marijuana during I-80 traffic stop
State troopers arrested a New York woman Thursday after they discovered more than 100 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 in the Nebraska Panhandle. A trooper stopped the SUV, a Mazda CX9, around 10:15 a.m. Mountain time near Sunol, Nebraska, because the driver was speeding, according to a news release from the Nebraska State Patrol.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Michigan Gov. Whitmer receives $26 million, with five donors giving $250,000 each
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is the number one fundraiser in Michigan state politics in the 2022 election cycle so far. According to the most recent campaign finance reports made to the Michigan Secretary of State, the governor received $26,046,921 in total contributions and spent $20,109,935 between Jan. 1, 2021 and Sept. 1, 2022. Whitmer is running for re-election in 2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KPVI Newschannel 6
Oregon has 62 districts with slow internet - here are the 10 slowest
Stacker investigated school districts with slow internet in Oregon using data from Connect K-12. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KPVI Newschannel 6
The top 10 Wisconsin candidates raised 76 percent of all donations
In Wisconsin politics, state-level candidates and officeholders raised $77.5 million between Jan. 1, 2021, and Aug. 31, 2022. More than $58.9 million, or 76 percent, of all donations reported by candidate committees were raised by the 10 individuals at the top of the list. Top 10 Wisconsin candidates (1/1/2021 –...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Missouri tennis concludes Day 2 of ITA Regional Championships
Missouri tennis' Inah and Mae Canete won their doubles match in the round of 32 as the Tigers competed in Day 2 of the ITA Regional Championships on Friday. The Canete sisters defeated Oklahoma State's Amber Hochstatter and Sofia Rojas 8-2 to advance to the round of 16 stage of the main draw. The duo will face another Oklahoma State team in Raquel Gonzalez and Alana Wolfberg at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Oregon voters to see 4 statewide measures
MALHEUR COUNTY — Voters across Oregon will be considering four statewide ballot measures in the Nov. 8 General Election. Two measures, 111 and 112, referred by the Legislature seek to amend the state’s constitution over health care and language regarding criminal punishment as referred by the Legislature. The...
KPVI Newschannel 6
OLS officers apprehend over 700 people in one night, catch a man wanted by Interpol
(The Center Square) – Texas law enforcement officers working through Operation Lone Star are continuing to thwart criminal activity at the southern border, making record numbers of apprehensions including human smugglers. On one night, for example, Texas National Guard soldiers assisted with apprehending a group of 717 people who...
KPVI Newschannel 6
USDA leadership visits cotton producers
ATHENS – The U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing up to $2.8 billion in 70 selected projects under the first pool of the Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities funding opportunity, including the U.S Climate Smart Cotton Program. Ultimately, USDA’s anticipated investment will triple to more than $3 billion in pilots that will create market opportunities for American commodities produced using climate-smart production practices.
KPVI Newschannel 6
District 12 state Senate candidates focus on education, agriculture
For the first time in nearly a decade, there will be a new Missouri state senator in District 12. Rusty Black and Michael Baumli are facing off for the spot after Dan Hegeman leaves the Legislature. One factor highlighted by both candidates was education. Thinking about education on a state...
KPVI Newschannel 6
State has learned from previous Medicaid transition missteps, agency director says
CEDAR RAPIDS — Kelly Garcia said the state has learned from missteps made during the transition to private management of the state’s $7 billion Medicaid program and pledged that those hard lessons are being applied as the state once again brings on a new private partner. “Obviously, through...
Comments / 0