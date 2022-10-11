ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris, IL

WIFR

Northern Illinois University student found dead in dorm complex

DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - A student at Northern Illinois University was found dead inside Patterson Hall on campus Friday. Campus police and paramedics from the DeKalb Fire Department responded to an emergency call regarding an unconscious student. Paramedics attempted life-saving measures before the student died, according to the university statement. The school newspaper the Northern Star says the student died at approximately 1:00 p.m. Friday with the cause of death currently unknown.
DEKALB, IL
rogersedgereporter.com

Loyola Senior Praised For Getting Into Multiple Medical Schools

Getting into medical school is a big deal. However, getting into five medical schools is extraordinary. Raj Patel (21) is a Molecular Biology senior at Loyola University Chicago. His family immigrated from India in 1996, and shortly after started their own business in Schaumburg, IL. Life and school for Patel were not always easy, as he and his family faced many challenges on their road to success.
CHICAGO, IL
wcsjnews.com

Two More People Pass Away From Covid-19 in LaSalle County

Two more people have passed away from Covid-19 in LaSalle County. The LaSalle County Health Department said a female in her 30’s and a male in his 50’s are the latest to pass away. There have been a total of four hundred ninety-four COVID-19 related deaths in LaSalle...
LASALLE COUNTY, IL
1470 WMBD

Discount retailer chooses Illinois for distribution center

PRINCETON, Ill. – Illinois Governor JB Pritzker can take credit for a firm looking to base some options in Illinois, at a time when other companies claim to be leaving the state. Pritzker’s office says Ollie’s Discount Warehouse — which just opened up a a store in Peoria —...
PRINCETON, IL
wcsjnews.com

House in Morris Suffers $25,000 in Damages

The Morris Fire Department responded to an electrical fire that occurred at a house in the 1200 block of Kierstad Street around 4:30 this morning. Morris Fire Chief Tracey Steffes said all five occupants of the house were able to escape and no injuries were reported. He also said the...
MORRIS, IL
wsiu.org

Statewide: The crash of Air Illinois Flight 710

It was October 11, 1983. A small commuter plane went down in a southern Illinois farm field. All ten people aboard died. After the crash, details began emerging that changed the air industry. Listen to this week's Statewide. On the show:. * We revisit a conversation from 2018 with reporter...
ILLINOIS STATE
nypressnews.com

Bonfire explosion in Wisconsin leaves several teens hospitalized

CHICAGO (CBS) — Several teens suffered serious burns after a bonfire explosion in Maple Grove, Wisconsin, about 30 miles south of Green Bay. Police say someone threw some kind of accelerant in the fire. That caused it to burn out of control. It is not clear how many people...
CHICAGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Three hurt in DeKalb County crash

Three people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash Friday night on Perry Road, just east of University Road, south of DeKalb. A news release from the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says a juvenile driver in one vehicle was airlifted to a hospital in Peoria. An eighty-year-old man and a 78-year-old woman from Shabbona, who were in the second vehicle, were taken to Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb.
DEKALB COUNTY, IL
northernstar.info

NIU student dies in Patterson Hall

DeKALB – An NIU student died at approximately 1 p.m. Friday at Patterson Hall, located in the Fanny Ruth Patterson Complex, according to an official university statement sent to the Northern Star. The student’s name has not been confirmed by the Northern Star at this time. The cause of...
DEKALB, IL
WSPY NEWS

One person hurt in Oswego home fire

The Oswego Fire Protection District says that one person was hurt due to a fire in a home in the 100 block of Bluegrass Parkway early Saturday morning. The person, who lives in the home, was taken to Rush Copley Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. No firefighters were hurt.
OSWEGO, IL
wcsjnews.com

Grundy Co. Board Updates Snow Removal Policy

The Grundy County Board on Tuesday approved changes to the Highway Department Snow Removal Policy. Highway Engineer Eric Gibson first spoke about the policy at a meeting in February of this year. He said language was recently added to the policy. Your browser does not support the audio element. Gibson...
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
The Voice

Aurora breaks ground on two affordable housing units

After sitting vacant for 13 years, Lincoln Elementary School will soon be filled with new people and good energy under a different name. The City of Aurora held a Groundbreaking Ceremony for the new Fox Valley Apartments, an affordable apartment complex located at both the former Lincoln Elementary School and nearby former Todd Elementary School, which has been shuttered since 2019.
AURORA, IL
starvedrock.media

Head On Crash Injures Earlville Driver

A wreck south of DeKalb injured both drivers including one from Earlville. Deputies in DeKalb County were called about a crash on Route 23 Wednesday evening. Sixty-five-year-old Andreas Schulthess of DeKalb allegedly crossed the center line causing a head-on collision with a vehicle driven by 44-year-old Leah Huey of Earlville.
EARLVILLE, IL
CBS Chicago

Crash between car and train closes busy railroad crossing in Plainfield

CHICAGO (CBS) – One of the busiest areas in suburban Plainfield was brought to a standstill when a car and train collided at Main Street.First responders were called to the scene around 10:50 a.m., according to Plainfield police. The railroad crossing just east of Bartlett Avenue was shut down for a couple of hours.There were no injuries due to the crash, according to the Plainfield Fire Department. The two occupants of the car were not inside when the train hit.Plainfield police said the driver of the white Chevy Impala was stopped in the dynamic envelope of the railroad crossing when the railroad gates came down signaling a train was approaching. The driver and passenger exited their vehicle. Shortly after, the train struck the car.Multiple crossings and the Route 126 off ramp form southbound Interstate 55 had to be closed to deal with the crash.Plainfield police and Canadian National were at the scene investigating.
PLAINFIELD, IL

