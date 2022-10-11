Read full article on original website
'Stranger Things' decorated house receiving nationwide buzzAdrian HolmanPlainfield, IL
Owners of Plainfield's 'Stranger Things' house vow to remain open amid neighbor conflictJennifer GeerPlainfield, IL
70th Annual Plainfield Community Homecoming Parade on 10/8Adrian HolmanPlainfield, IL
Walmart Will Ship Online Ordered Goods Faster Thanks To Its First "Next Generation" Fulfillment CenterCadrene HeslopJoliet, IL
House decorated like 'Stranger Things' for HalloweenAdrian HolmanPlainfield, IL
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Chicago's Top Doc Says Bivalent Boosters Are ‘More Important Than Ever'
As the cold weather picks up, and as influenza and respiratory viruses like RSV begin to crop up, Chicago's top doctor is stressing the importance of all eligible age groups getting the new bivalent COVID booster, which is now available for children as young as 5. Here's what you need...
RSV in babies, toddlers filling up pediatric hospital beds in Chicago unusually early, doctors warn
"We are very busy with RSV," said Dr. Laura Meltzer, a pediatric hospitalist at Rush University Medical Center. "It's an unusually early time in the season to see so many children sick."
WIFR
Northern Illinois University student found dead in dorm complex
DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - A student at Northern Illinois University was found dead inside Patterson Hall on campus Friday. Campus police and paramedics from the DeKalb Fire Department responded to an emergency call regarding an unconscious student. Paramedics attempted life-saving measures before the student died, according to the university statement. The school newspaper the Northern Star says the student died at approximately 1:00 p.m. Friday with the cause of death currently unknown.
rogersedgereporter.com
Loyola Senior Praised For Getting Into Multiple Medical Schools
Getting into medical school is a big deal. However, getting into five medical schools is extraordinary. Raj Patel (21) is a Molecular Biology senior at Loyola University Chicago. His family immigrated from India in 1996, and shortly after started their own business in Schaumburg, IL. Life and school for Patel were not always easy, as he and his family faced many challenges on their road to success.
wcsjnews.com
Two More People Pass Away From Covid-19 in LaSalle County
Two more people have passed away from Covid-19 in LaSalle County. The LaSalle County Health Department said a female in her 30’s and a male in his 50’s are the latest to pass away. There have been a total of four hundred ninety-four COVID-19 related deaths in LaSalle...
1470 WMBD
Discount retailer chooses Illinois for distribution center
PRINCETON, Ill. – Illinois Governor JB Pritzker can take credit for a firm looking to base some options in Illinois, at a time when other companies claim to be leaving the state. Pritzker’s office says Ollie’s Discount Warehouse — which just opened up a a store in Peoria —...
wcsjnews.com
House in Morris Suffers $25,000 in Damages
The Morris Fire Department responded to an electrical fire that occurred at a house in the 1200 block of Kierstad Street around 4:30 this morning. Morris Fire Chief Tracey Steffes said all five occupants of the house were able to escape and no injuries were reported. He also said the...
wsiu.org
Statewide: The crash of Air Illinois Flight 710
It was October 11, 1983. A small commuter plane went down in a southern Illinois farm field. All ten people aboard died. After the crash, details began emerging that changed the air industry. Listen to this week's Statewide. On the show:. * We revisit a conversation from 2018 with reporter...
nypressnews.com
Bonfire explosion in Wisconsin leaves several teens hospitalized
CHICAGO (CBS) — Several teens suffered serious burns after a bonfire explosion in Maple Grove, Wisconsin, about 30 miles south of Green Bay. Police say someone threw some kind of accelerant in the fire. That caused it to burn out of control. It is not clear how many people...
WSPY NEWS
Three hurt in DeKalb County crash
Three people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash Friday night on Perry Road, just east of University Road, south of DeKalb. A news release from the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says a juvenile driver in one vehicle was airlifted to a hospital in Peoria. An eighty-year-old man and a 78-year-old woman from Shabbona, who were in the second vehicle, were taken to Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb.
starvedrock.media
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Opening Distribution Center In Princeton; Nearly 150 New Jobs Expected
A new distribution center is bringing jobs to Princeton. Ollie's Bargain Outlet, Inc. will build a 600,000 square foot distribution facility that's expected to create 145 new full-time jobs over the next three years. The capital investment is near $70 million. It's expected to be up and running in 2024.
northernstar.info
NIU student dies in Patterson Hall
DeKALB – An NIU student died at approximately 1 p.m. Friday at Patterson Hall, located in the Fanny Ruth Patterson Complex, according to an official university statement sent to the Northern Star. The student’s name has not been confirmed by the Northern Star at this time. The cause of...
WSPY NEWS
One person hurt in Oswego home fire
The Oswego Fire Protection District says that one person was hurt due to a fire in a home in the 100 block of Bluegrass Parkway early Saturday morning. The person, who lives in the home, was taken to Rush Copley Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. No firefighters were hurt.
Chicago's Top Doctor Expects Winter COVID Surge, But How Bad Will It Be?
Chicago's top doctor said she believes a COVID surge is on the horizon this winter, but will it be as bad as previous surges?. As variants begin to shift heading into cooler months, experts have cautioned that the potential for another omicron-like mutation could threaten another wave. "I haven't seen...
wcsjnews.com
Grundy Co. Board Updates Snow Removal Policy
The Grundy County Board on Tuesday approved changes to the Highway Department Snow Removal Policy. Highway Engineer Eric Gibson first spoke about the policy at a meeting in February of this year. He said language was recently added to the policy. Your browser does not support the audio element. Gibson...
WSPY NEWS
As a result of $1.2 million owed and a promise, Oswego SD 308 to reconsider all student fees
Four areas stood out when it came to student fees charged by the Oswego School District Board of Education after its meeting this week. There was this promise, recalled 308 board member Lauri Doyle. Most of the board agreed with Doyle on this item. Your browser does not support the...
Aurora breaks ground on two affordable housing units
After sitting vacant for 13 years, Lincoln Elementary School will soon be filled with new people and good energy under a different name. The City of Aurora held a Groundbreaking Ceremony for the new Fox Valley Apartments, an affordable apartment complex located at both the former Lincoln Elementary School and nearby former Todd Elementary School, which has been shuttered since 2019.
starvedrock.media
Head On Crash Injures Earlville Driver
A wreck south of DeKalb injured both drivers including one from Earlville. Deputies in DeKalb County were called about a crash on Route 23 Wednesday evening. Sixty-five-year-old Andreas Schulthess of DeKalb allegedly crossed the center line causing a head-on collision with a vehicle driven by 44-year-old Leah Huey of Earlville.
Chicago is at its Breaking Point Because of the Arrival of 3,000 Migrants
In less than two months, Illinois is near its breaking point as the Chicago area has seen over 3,069 migrants arrive. Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Mayor Oscar Leeser bussed most of the migrants from El Paso which is in West Texas.
Crash between car and train closes busy railroad crossing in Plainfield
CHICAGO (CBS) – One of the busiest areas in suburban Plainfield was brought to a standstill when a car and train collided at Main Street.First responders were called to the scene around 10:50 a.m., according to Plainfield police. The railroad crossing just east of Bartlett Avenue was shut down for a couple of hours.There were no injuries due to the crash, according to the Plainfield Fire Department. The two occupants of the car were not inside when the train hit.Plainfield police said the driver of the white Chevy Impala was stopped in the dynamic envelope of the railroad crossing when the railroad gates came down signaling a train was approaching. The driver and passenger exited their vehicle. Shortly after, the train struck the car.Multiple crossings and the Route 126 off ramp form southbound Interstate 55 had to be closed to deal with the crash.Plainfield police and Canadian National were at the scene investigating.
