ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coral Gables, FL

University of Miami shuts down fraternity over disturbing video, allegations of drugging

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NmKIp_0iUSps1y00

University of Miami fraternity shut down after disturbing video surfaces, allegations of drugging A video surfaced that reportedly shows members of the fraternity chanting about murdering and raping women. (NCD)

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — A fraternity at the University of Miami has been permanently closed and removed from the school’s campus after several women accused members of the chapter of drugging them at a party.

Sigma Phi Epsilon has had a chapter at the UM campus since 1949, but was closed Friday as a result of an investigation into the fraternity’s “Adult Swim” party that was held at its off-campus property on Oct. 1, WTVJ reported.

A video surfaced that reportedly shows members of the fraternity at the party features male students chanting about digging up dead women and raping their bodies, WFOR reported.

“It’s sick and it’s crazy that they are chanting it together,” Patrick McCaslin, a student and editor at UM’s school newspaper, the Miami Hurricane, told WFOR.

The Miami Hurricane was the first to report the story, saying the video clearly shows the party’s banner in the background and audible chanting.

“I interviewed a couple of students, one was a partygoer, and she described being at the party, she had a drink, and I believe she said she was by the DJ booth, and she turned and when she looked back, she noticed some sort of white powder in her drink,” McCaslin told WSVN.

Multiple women who attended the party claimed that they noticed a white powder in their drinks, and some said they became severely ill, WPLG reported.

“They heard of other people only having a couple of drinks and then vomiting uncontrollably or falling asleep,” McCaslin told WTVJ.

In an emailed statement, Patricia Whitely, the senior vice president for students at the University of Miami, said, “The University of Miami continually communicates a clear set of policies and expectations to all of our Greek organizations that are designed to encourage a safe, healthy, and positive experience for UM students. The University received allegations the Sigma Phi Epsilon chapter violated university policy and participated in behavior that is inconsistent with the values and expectations of the university community and their national fraternity. We have partnered with Sigma Phi Epsilon for 73 years, and we support their decision to close the chapter effective immediately.”

The fraternity’s national board of directors said in a statement to WPLG, “The National Headquarters received admissible information that SigEp members violated policy and engaged in actions that are not aligned with the values of this Fraternity. We expect SigEp chapters to provide their members and campus community a safe and supportive environment. That’s the cornerstone of a positive fraternity and university experience, so we take that expectation seriously and hold our chapters to that standard.”

No charges have been filed, and it’s unclear whether any students will face disciplinary actions, WFOR reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSVN-TV

Felony stop in Miami Gardens leads to 1 arrest

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A heavy police presence was seen on a road in Miami Gardens. There was a felony police stop at the intersection of 191st Street and Northwest 37th Avenue, Friday morning. Miami Gardens police officers and Broward Sherrif’s Office deputies along with Cooper City police surrounded...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
Click10.com

Man airlifted after Miami Gardens shooting

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Medics airlifted a man to the hospital after he was shot in Miami Gardens Friday afternoon, according to officials. First responders went to the 80 block of Northwest 189th Terrace just after 4:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Crews airlifted the victim to Jackson...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
University, FL
City
Miami, FL
City
Coral Gables, FL
Coral Gables, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
fb101.com

What’s new at Miami restaurants this season

Miami’s first taqueria/speakeasy serving authentic Mexican fare with local and organic ingredients welcomed its fifth South Florida outpost in Fort Lauderdale and will feature inventive tacos for season like the new Campechano taco (made with pork cracklings!), Chicharron Bowls and festive tamales for the holidays. COYO speakeasies feature 50+ tequilas and mezcals and play host to musical guests like Diplo and Walshy Fire throughout season.
MIAMI, FL
cw34.com

Large swarm: Kinkajou killed by African Honey Bees

BOCA RATON, Fla. (WPEC) — The world's first Kinkajou Sanctuary in Boca Raton lost an animal to a swarm of African Honey Bees also known as "killer bees." The Kinkajou Sanctuary's founder, Alexandra Ashe recounted the traumatic day to CBS12 News. “We had to rush through to the vet...
BOCA RATON, FL
TheDailyBeast

Miami Frat Shut Down After Vile Chant Is Caught on Video

A 73-year-old University of Miami fraternity has been shuttered after its members were accused of drugging women who attended parties and were caught on video performing a pre-party chant in which they danced and sang about murdering and raping women. A slew of young women spoke to campus paper The Miami Hurricane to say they suspected they were roofied after attending a Coral Gables party on Oct. 1. Some reported seeing a white powder floating in their drinks while others fell extremely sick, throwing up or losing consciousness. “On Friday, the Sigma Phi Epsilon’s National Board of Directors unanimously decided to revoke the charter of the chapter at University of Miami,” Heather Matthews, chief communication officer of the Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity, said in a statement. The video, obtained by the campus outlet, featured a crowd of fraternity brothers singing about digging a woman up to have sex with her.Read it at The Miami Hurricane
CORAL GABLES, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The University Of Miami#Fraternity#Miami Hurricane#Um#Wsvn
Miami New Times

Where to Find Stone Crabs in Miami

The winter season in Florida brings more than snowbirds. A more anticipated annual arrival is the return of stone crabs. For Floridians, the stone crab's sweet, firm, and flaky meat makes it a special treat. According to the Crustacean Fisheries group at the Fish and Wildlife Research Institute, the organization...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Ocean Conservency launches “Plastic Free Cities” in Miami

MIAMI – Students celebrated the launch of “Plastic Free Cities” on Saturday morning with a cleanup challenge at Goodlet Park in Hialeah in collaboration with Ocean Conservancy, Debris Free Oceans and Big Blue & You. According to studies, the health of Biscayne Bay is in crisis, with...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Fight between 2 families breaks out outside Jackson Memorial Hospital

MIAMI – A large fight at Jackson Memorial Hospital spilled over to an outside area of the emergency room Wednesday, and it was all caught on camera. “Yo, yo, yo, yo, y’all going to jail! Ya’ll going to jail!” one person is heard screaming. Police and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSVN-TV

At least 1 hospitalized after turbulence rocks MIA-bound flight

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken at least one person to the hospital after, officials said, a passenger flight encountered turbulence while en route to Miami International Airport. 7News cameras captured a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue ambulance and police cruisers on a tarmac at Miami International Airport,...
MIAMI, FL
southdadenewsleader.com

Miami-Dade Schools Offer Wide Range of Opportunities for Students

Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) are one of the nation’s leaders in school choice options. When Superintendent Dr. Jose L. Dotres made multiple “Meet and Greet” appearances throughout the county in March 2022, he emphasized that post-secondary education must include paths to good-paying jobs in technical and trades fields to enable graduates to go immediately to work with sustainable salaries and consider college later if they so choose. He also emphasized, “We want our schools to be the parents’ choice and to be the employer of choice.”
MIAMI, FL
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Delray Beach, FL

Delray Beach, a lovely city on Florida's southeast coast, is a must-visit. The Pineapple Grove Arts District is home to many public sculptures and art galleries. Delray Municipal Beach is also a family and pet-friendly beach recognized by Travel Holiday as the best in the southeastern US. In addition, this...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Miami Police Department unveils new vehicle in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Police Department unveiled a new vehicle in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month. Miami Police Chief Manuel A. Morales, alongside other officers, unveiled the vehicle. The reveal took place Wednesday afternoon in front of Miami Police Headquarters. The Hispanic Officers Association were sponsors for the event.
MIAMI, FL
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
126K+
Followers
134K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy